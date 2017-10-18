Sell This 10% Yield Before Analysts Realize Their Fundamental Mistake

The problem is the huge premium to book value is more than a full year’s dividends. Investors are paying a substantial premium for the risk.

The company faces moderate headwinds, but they aren’t too bad. I expect core EPS to be relatively stable, though a few impairments could occur.

The stock trades at a substantial premium to book value, but most investors believe it trades at a huge discount.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) is quickly becoming a favorite of many authors and investors on Seeking Alpha. The volume of positive articles on ARI is the simplest way to tell how much authors like it, but I’m not joining the crowd. It isn’t that there is anything fundamentally wrong with ARI. They are a fine commercial mortgage REIT. The problem is that there is nothing to justify the dramatic premium to book value.

Premium to Book Value

ARI is frequently cited as having a substantial discount to book value. Many investors and analysts believe this makes the stock a huge bargain. Many investors may run a quick screening tool and notice the enormous discount:

As you might have spotted the red text, I should point out that this is precisely wrong.

What is ARI’s book value?

If you trust Yahoo Finance, you’re going to tell me it is $20.51.

This is wrong, but the mistake permeates most research on the stock.

Who Can Tell You Book Value?

If I’m going to tell readers that ARI’s book value is substantially lower, I should probably have a credible source or show all of my calculations.

My Source: Jai Agarwal

Here is what he had to say about book value:

“ Also with respect to our capital structure, today we expect to complete redemption of our 86 million Series A preferred stock which recently became callable. With respect to book value, our book value per share increased to $16.16 at June 30 from $16.05 at March 31. The increase primarily was due to the accretive common stock offering completed in June and was partially offset by the loan loss reserve and unrealized loss on our legacy CMBS portfolio.”

Where did he say that? He said on the Q2 2017 earnings call.

Why did he say that? Because he is the CFO and it is his job to tell investors.

If investors decide to believe a screening tool and ignore the words coming from the CFO, that is their choice. If I didn’t trust the CFO to know the book value per share, I wouldn’t put much faith in a company.

Clearly, investors who are relying on the wrong book value per share didn’t go to the trouble of reading the earnings call transcripts.

The Strategy

Most of ARI’s loans are floating-rate:

The floating rate is a hedge against rising interest rates. The recent rise in rates has benefited ARI.

Since ARI is largely immune to interest rate risk with a slight benefit on higher short-term rates and a slight negative on lower short-term rates, ARI has to be getting their income from something other than interest-rate risk. That leads us to the question of who is paying ARI and why.

The answer is that ARI provides commercial loans on real estate. They act as a lender and they are directly present in the transactions rather than simply buying a slice of a pool of mortgage loans. That “buy a slice of the pool” technique is very common for mortgage REITs. This is one area where the commercial mortgage REITs like ARI separate themselves. They have floating rate loans on individual properties and they perform the due-diligence on those loans themselves.

If the property owner defaults on the loan, that is bad for ARI. If they make all the agreed upon payments, ARI wins. If ARI can continue to originate new loans and never have an owner default, they are rock solid. However, that is an impossible level of accuracy to ask of any commercial lender.

Management Discussed Those Challenges on the Call

For investors and analysts who looked at the transcript, ARI answers some great questions on their earnings call.

In the following quote, Jade is an analyst (one of the better ones in my opinion) and Stuart is the CEO.

“ Jade Rahmani

So I guess, what are the main sort of pressure points and are you worried about the loan being able to get refinanced?

Stuart Rothstein

I mean, as of today yes, the asset again is sort of low 80s leased. Certainly, the business plan assume the asset would get into the call at 90, low 90s leased on a stabilized basis. I think to date, the anchors are doing well, the entertainment components of the retail, whether they be movie theaters, restaurant or other entertainment component of the asset are doing fine.

The soft goods in line retailers are a mixed bag, some are doing extremely well, some are struggling. It's really a matter of finding the right merchandising mix and doing what's necessary to get the asset more well leased than it is today.

If it stayed where it is leased today, refinancing would be a challenge. But obviously when I talk about being on the radar screen from an asset management perspective, we are regularly in dialogue with the sponsors and borrower about strategies for improving the occupancy of the asset.”

What it Means

No commercial mortgage REIT can always expect to be perfect. They know that and analysts should know it. However, the current price doesn’t leave much margin for safety.

Lately, ARI is trading around 113% to 114% of current projected book value. That is a far cry from trading at a discount of more than 10%.

In this market environment where the vast majority of mortgage REITs are significantly overvalued, I would love to find a great commercial mortgage REIT at a 10% discount. That would be wonderful. So many great pair-trades could come up where investors could buy the company and short others to capitalize on the market’s failure.

Instead, we have ARI trading at a very substantial premium to book value. That doesn’t mean the share price is immediately going to collapse, but it does mean investors should be very wary. I can’t expect to regularly call the very top of share prices. Any analyst who says they can is full of something, and it isn’t analysis. What I can do is look at the valuation and ask whether it still makes sense to pay that price. In my view, the share price is simply too high.

Expectations

I expect ARI’s share price to struggle. Perhaps not tomorrow, but within the next year. I don’t expect the decline to be driven by a major movement lower in “Core EPS”. There might be an asset impairment or two, but Core EPS should remain stable. The problem is that investors are paying a premium to book value worth more than a full year of dividends. If ARI stays above book value, they should look to keep issuing new equity. If they don’t, the shareholder would see a share price decline in the 13% to 14% range.

Alternatives

If investors are willing to pay a healthy premium to the fair value of the assets and want a dividend investment to hold onto for the next two decades, I would prefer Realty Income Corporation (O) or National Retail Properties (NNN). Both are triple net lease REITs trading at a premium to the total value of their real estate portfolios, but they both have over 20 years of raising dividends, internal management, and long-duration triple-net-lease contracts.

Where ARI needs to turn over their entire loan portfolio every few years due to the short duration of their loans, the tenant contracts for NNN average 11.5 years left to maturity. By establishing extremely long-term contracts, NNN locks in their income many years in advance. A material portion of it is locked in for over a decade. You might think that would be a major risk for inflation, but that isn’t the case either. While ARI needs to use short-term rates like LIBOR to keep adjusting the rate on their loans, NNN builds their contracts to include annual increases in rental rates. The rates go up either by the set amount (chosen in advance, usually around 1% or 1.5%) or by inflation if the inflation number is higher.

Investors who demand a higher yield and are willing to take a riskier security, should go with PREIT (PEI). PEI carries a yield of about 8% and trades at a substantial discount to the fair value of their assets. Investors who are unwilling to invest in malls might reject PEI without consideration, but I see great value there. I easily recommend PEI as an alternative to ARI. Of course, PEI’s share price plunged over the last year while ARI was climbing. That might scare some investors off, but that is precisely what happens when one company is moving to trade at a huge premium to the value of their assets while the other trades at a huge discount to that value.

Of course, if you really want to reject anything having to do with retail…

Are you aware that ARI’s portfolio includes a 3% exposure to “Retail Center” and a 16% exposure to “Urban Retail Predevelopment”?

Remember ARI runs substantial leverage, so as a percentage of equity… those allocations are materially higher.

If investors really want to buy into the theory of a booming economy, they could even go outside the REIT space and use Intel (INTC). Mark Hibben makes a strong argument for INTC. If the economy is really booming and customers are becoming more digital, than the producer of the best processor should be in a commanding position. At a yield of 2.74%, INTC may not blow dividend investors away, but it certainly offers some diversification to the portfolio while capitalizing on high expectations for economic growth.

Conclusion

ARI is a fine mortgage REIT, but the price is simply much too high. Investors are happily paying more than a full year of that huge divided yield simply in the premium to book value. They may feel great about that now, but when shares trend back towards book value, it won’t be so great. Investors shouldn’t expect ARI to completely fall apart, but how would they feel about a 20% decline in the share price? That doesn’t require anything to go “wrong” in the company, it just requires a movement back to a more conservative price-to-book ratio.

Ratings

Sell ARI

Buy PEI

