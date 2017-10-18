Federated Investors: A Sustainable And Attractive Dividend

Federated Investors, Inc. (FII) offers an attractive dividend supported by a sustainable payout ratio and profitability combined with a strong history of management returning excess cash to shareholders via dividends, making it a sustainable and attractive income option for income-hungry investors.

FII's profitability sustainability primarily comes from its strong reputation (one of the Top 12 U.S. Mutual Fund Managers (according to Strategic Insight) and Top 5 SMA Managers (according to MMI/Dover)) and competitive market share position (~9% or $242 billion) in volatility-insulated Money Market Funds. These combine to give it a moat due to its economies of scale and expertise in an asset class that requires razor thin margins and little margin for error among asset managers due to the low-interest rate environment (which has forced some asset management fee waivers) and new SEC regulations on prime money market funds. Effectively leveraging these advantages has and should continue to drive growth for the company as it further consolidates the Money Market space by offering superior services and results than smaller, less-experienced competitors.

While FII has experienced suppressed profitability due to its outsized presence in this low margin space (67% of AUM but only 43% of revenue come from Money Market Funds), the upside is that the low-volatility nature of Money Markets gives the firm a stable source of revenue that isn't exposed to high market volatility and also insulates the firm's performance reputation from the risks of poor performance in the equities markets. Despite these low margins, FII has still managed to achieve consistently impressive returns on equity throughout its history, even through the financial crisis:

Meanwhile, interest rates have begun to rise and appear likely to continue doing so. While I am bearish on any significant interest rate growth due to the economy's massive individual, corporate, and government debt burden and the U.S. Government's continued lack of fiscal restraint, even small incremental increases in interest rates will provide a welcome boost to Money Market Fund yields after the near zero rate environment of the past decade by decreasing the chances of future asset management fee waivers. However, it is important for investors to recognize that given these macro headwinds for rising interest rates, it will be difficult for FII to grow revenues considerably from its Money Market Funds without increasing AUM.

Another tailwind for profitability sustainability is FII's diversification efforts in expanding its higher profit equity/fixed-income AUM levels, now accounting for ~33% of AUM and 57% of revenue. Their equity and fixed-income strategies have put up solid numbers in recent years, partaking in the recent outperformance trends among managed funds. However, it is important for investors to note that, while these funds are certainly helping to boost profits and would help soften the blow from a sudden exodus from Money Market Funds, the company's relative scale in these funds is still too small to enable them to effectively compete against larger competitors apart from the switching cost protection that the Money Market Funds business offers them.

In addition to sustainable profitability, FII has a history of consistently sustaining and/or growing its dividend per share, while oftentimes supplementing shareholder income with large special cash dividends that boost cash returns by 100%+:

Source

Its current per share dividend is supported by a meager 47.6% payout ratio, a healthy balance sheet (0.28 Debt to Equity ratio), and a shrinking share count, making future dividend increases and/or special cash dividends probable:

Investor Takeaway:

While FII likely won't wow investors with rapid earnings and dividend growth, its earnings power and commitment to returning profits to shareholders via dividends is solid. With a current yield well north of 3% backed by improving profitability prospects and a management with both the capacity (via its low payout ratio and healthy balance sheet) and the will (demonstrated through recent history) to double cash returns to over 6% through special dividends, there is a lot to like in FII for income-hungry investors.