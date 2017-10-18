Capricor Therapeutics: 12-Month Data Could Push Shares Higher

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) have fallen 10% year to date and are in the red by over 40% in the past three years. However, at the time of this writing, shares have skyrocketed around 250% from summer lows.

Now that the stock has had a healthy pullback, I wanted to revisit it and see if there´s near term opportunity that could be exploited.

The second half of the year got off to a rough start when Janssen decided not to exercise its option to exclusively license clinical candidate CAP-1002. This resulted in Capricor retaining all rights to develop and commercialize the drug.

However, this was followed by receipt of the Rare Pediatric Disease Designation granted by the FDA for CAP-1002 covering the broad treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The stock more than doubled off the news at first, showing it has a prior history of running on news. The voucher came as a result of positive results from the phase 1/2 HOPE study in DMD patients with advanced disease.

Also in July, the company received a response from the FDA regarding their intention to develop intravenous CAP-1002 for DMD. The regulatory agency agreed to accept an assessment of upper limb function as the primary efficacy endpoint. As a result of this clarified regulatory pathway, management plans to initiate a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled mid-stage study of intravenous, repeat-dose CAP-1002 in boys and young men with DMD in the near future.

In August an eyebrow raising study in the European Heart Journal demonstrated that cardiac stem cell infusions might one day be utilized to reverse the aging process of the human heart. Cardiosphere-derived cells in the study were manufactured by Capricor. Results in rats were fascinating (improved heart function, improved exercise capacity, longer heart cell telomeres, and faster hair regrowth), but it is still yet to be determined whether cardiosphere-derived cells extended lifespans.

The catalyst for the recent rise in share price was data reported in early October, which was presented at the 22nd Annual International Congress of the World Muscle Society. Meaningful improvements in cardiac and upper limb function were experienced by DMD patients after a single dose of CAP-1002 as seen in the first six months of follow-up data. In the HOPE randomized, open label study 25 male DMD patients were enrolled, 17 of whom disease progression had led to dependence on a wheelchair. 13 of them received a single dose of CAP-1002 and the others received standard of care. Regional left ventricular (LV) function was significantly improved in the treatment arm versus those receiving standard of care therapy. At six months, a statistically significant increase in mean change from baseline in inferior wall segments was observed (p=0.02), while changes in anterior and lateral wall segments weighed in favor of the treatment as well (statistical significance not achieved).

Figure 2: Change in regional myocardial function by MRI. Relative change from baseline in LV systolic wall thickening in the A) inferior, B) anterior, C) lateral, and D) septal regions is displayed for usual care (blue) and CAP-1002-treated (red) subjects (source: Six-Month Results of HOPE-Duchenne Trial)

As for skeletal muscle measured using the Performance of Upper Limb (PUL) test, at three months response was 33% for CAP-1002 versus 10% for standard care (not statistically significant). Post hoc responder analysis showed that the mid-distal PUL score increased by over 10% at six weeks in 42% of CAP-1002 participants as compared to none in the standard care group. Importantly, treatment with the drug candidate was safe and well-tolerated without incidences of treatment-emergent adverse events.

Figure 3: Upper limb performance assessment (source: Six-Month Results of HOPE-Duchenne Trial)

On October 6th promising data was presented supporting the peripheral intravenous administration method to be utilized in the HOPE-2 study. It was reported that IV administration increases exercise capacity and diaphragm function in a preclinical model of DMD, while dosing of more than 2.5 times the human equivalent dose was observed to be safe. Management reiterated that the HOPE-2 study should be initiated in the fourth quarter.

For the second quarter the company announced cash and equivalents of $12.3 million, while management has guided for an operational runway through the second quarter of 2018. Quarterly net loss totaled $3.5 million.

As for near term catalysts that could boost the stock higher, I believe that 12-month results from the HOPE-Duchenne study to be presented in the fourth quarter should be our principal focus. Also, I wouldn´t be surprised to see them receive the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the near to medium term as well.

Capricor Therapeutics is a Buy.

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence can purchase shares in the near term. At most I would elect to build up to a half position, due to the speculative nature of the stock as well as the high likelihood of dilution.

There are many risks involved with smaller ¨penny stocks¨ such as this one, as they are easily manipulated and move quickly. Disappointing 12-month results from the HOPE-Duchenne study is a major concern, as are setbacks in other ongoing and planned studies (includes safety concerns and enrollment issues). Near term dilution is probable and I believe it will come before year end in the absence of a partnership or other form of funding.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.