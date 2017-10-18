3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: October 18, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Bristol-Myers Squibb heads deeper into melanoma

Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Therapy: Nivolumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody

Disease: High-risk, resected melanoma

News: BMY announced that the FDA has accepted its supplemental application to the FDA for nivolumab in the setting of high-risk, resected melanoma. The company also received priority review status, shortening the turnaround time until a decision. The filing was based on the results of CheckMate-238, which showed that nivolumab was better than ipilimumab as adjuvant therapy following complete resection of stage IIIc/IV melanoma in terms of preventing disease recurrence.

Looking forward: Yet another notch into the crown that nivolumab built for BMY. At least, that's assuming the approval goes through. Beating ipilimumab was not a tall hurdle to clear for nivolumab, though, as the PD-1 drugs have generally been shown to be superior both in terms of efficacy and safety compared with the CTLA-4 inhibitors. An approval here would give BMY an extra boost toward dominance of the melanoma space, so this is welcome news.

Exelixis makes its case in advanced liver cancer

Company: Exelixis, Inc.

Therapy: Cabozantinib, a small molecule inhibitor of MET and other tyrosine kinases

Disease: Advanced hepatocellular (liver) carcinoma

News: EXEL and Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) jointly announced results from the phase 3 CELESTIAL trial, which assessed cabozantinib compared with placebo in patients who had received prior sorafenib and up to two other systemic therapies. Cabozantinib led to a 32% improvement in overall survival compared with placebo in this setting, meaning the study met its primary endpoint. EXEL announced the intention to file a supplemental NDA for approval in the sorafenib-exposed treatment setting.

Looking forward: 2017 has been a remarkable year for liver cancer; as on January 1, we had precisely one systemic therapy for metastatic disease. Today, we have two more approved (regorafenib and nivolumab), one more on the way (lenvatinib) and now cabozantinib. This will make the marketplace much more complex, but it also means new hope for patients across the board here. Perhaps we'll see a paradigm similar to kidney cancer where patients can take sequential TKIs and continue to see benefit for years in the advanced disease setting? That would be quite an amazing accomplishment!

AstraZeneca eyes the finish line in its breakthrough lung setting

Company: AstraZeneca (AZN)

Therapy: Durvalumab, an inhibitor of PD-L1

Disease: Stage III non-small cell lung cancer

News: AZN announced that the FDA has accepted its supplemental NDA seeking approval for durvalumab in patients who have undergone chemoradiotherapy for stage III lung cancer. The FDA also granted the application priority review, shaving time down to a decision. The application is supported by results from the groundbreaking PACIFIC study, which showed remarkable efficacy for durvalumab in the post-chemoradiation therapy setting.

Looking forward: I don't see how this approval doesn't come to pass, to be honest. PACIFIC's results were unambiguous in favor of durvalumab treatment, and it didn't cause a big increase in toxicity, as some feared. What I'm wondering now is what this means for immunotherapy as an adjuvant treatment across the board. There is a growing body of evidence suggesting that combining radiation therapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors can boost the response. Are we going to see a major move in that direction in the near future?

