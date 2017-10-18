IBM: Nearly Flat Sales Sound Like A Win To Me

I continue to hold shares following the strong print, but still expect the turnaround to fully materialize farther down the road.

I was pleased to see strategic imperatives pick up the pace once again, but question the quality of the beat given strength in the systems division.

IBM's results were much stronger than I had been expecting, even if I can not call them exciting yet.

Yesterday, I dared readers not to doze off when IBM Corp. (IBM) reported the results of its 3Q17 quarter. But after Tuesday's closing bell, what I witnessed was an all-around beat with nearly flat revenues -- the best top-line results that IBM has achieved since at least 2013.

I'm awake now.

IBM by the numbers

I was very much off on my (overly conservative) revenue expectations of $18.56 billion for the quarter, as IBM beat me and the Street by nearly $600 million. After delivering the sharpest revenue decline since 4Q15 last quarter, today's results were a relief for patient investors. Driving the upside were the ever-important strategic imperatives, up in the double digits after showing signs of being a bit out of breath last quarter. Non-GAAP EPS of $3.30 met my expectations to the penny.

While I welcome the stronger performance of the higher-growth half of the business, I am a bit less excited to note that the overall shrinking systems segment was responsible for nearly +1% of YOY top-line upside this time. This is not to say that I do not appreciate traction in IBM's new z Systems mainframes launched in 3Q17. But I view the tailwinds as potentially lumpy and less indicative of future outperformance -- unlike IBM's stickier but slower-growing SaaS initiatives, for example.

Gross profit was down 37 bps compared to last year, and I estimate that the profitability leak was responsible for six cents of headwind to EPS. The reduced margins, however, did not surprise me much, as the mix shift and shrinking revenues naturally play against IBM in the YOY comparison. I continue to believe that gross margins will improve, as they in fact did sequentially in 3Q17, with the help of a strong mainframe business in the short term and gains from scale in the longer term.

Below the gross profit line, IBM once again worked its magic. Non-GAAP opex of only $5.76 billion beat my estimate of $5.79 billion; last quarter's $6.33 billion; and last year's $5.93 billion. Opex as a percentage of revenues flirted with the 30% mark, after landing at 32.8% last quarter. I estimate that the opex dip accounted for 15 cents of EPS benefit YOY. I continue to believe that operating cost management will probably be IBM's best shot at continuing to exceed earnings expectations over the next few quarters, at least until sustainable top-line growth picks up once again -- which I estimate will happen in 2019 only.

See my summarize results table below.

My thoughts on IBM stock

My views today are not much different from what they were yesterday: I see IBM as a low-risk (particularly due to a well-protected dividend yield of 4% and rock-bottom valuations), high-potential reward name that deserves a slot in my diversified portfolio.

Company Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG IBM 10.9x 4.9% 2.2x Cisco (CSCO) 13.8x 6.3% 2.2x Oracle (ORCL) 16.7x 8.9% 1.9x

While I welcome today's results, however, I would be careful not to extrapolate the performance into the coming quarters. Even if analytics, cloud security, mobile and social appear to have done well in 3Q17, I do not expect the systems division to contribute to revenues and earnings in the future as much as it did this past quarter.

I continue to hold shares following the strong print, but maintain the same expectations that IBM's turnaround will not fully materialize until farther down the road.

