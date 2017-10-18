Allergan: This Pharma Darling Faces Uncertainty Too

Estimating realistic earnings power to be much lower than adjusted earnings, which pushes leverage ratios up as well, I remain cautious despite the underperformance.

I believe the company is very aggressive on certain fronts, not all in a good way.

Allergan has lost 40% of its value from the 2015 peak but remains a favourite for many investors.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has run into some tough times as of late, as shares have fallen back to the $200 mark. Trading at these levels, shares are down 40% from the highs at $330 in the summer of 2015, when Big Pharma names were peaking.

While the retreat is spectacular, especially in relation to the overall market trends, Allergan and its predecessor, Actavis, have delivered on great long-term performance. After all, this was just a $40 stock in 2010. So while the stock has fared badly over the past two years, it remains a long-term outperformer, as I believe Allergan is very aggressive in its business practices, adjusted earnings reported, leverage and regulatory decisions. For those reasons, I am not buying the dip yet.

Quick Recap

To understand share price movements and market expectations, it is important to revisit past events. Allergan itself was established in the years after the second world war, went public in 1970, and was acquired a decade later by SmithKline, which spun off the business another decade later.

Allergan was mostly known from its botox product in the 2000s, and after a fierce bidding war between Ireland-based Actavis and Valeant (NYSE:VRX), Allergan was acquired by Actavis in a $77 billion deal - yet the new combination was named after Allergan. Actavis itself "came" out of Watson, which acquire Suisse-based Actavis in 2012, only to acquire Warner Chilcott a year later and become an Irish company.

One great move in retrospect made following the mega deal is the sale of the generics business to Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) in exchange for $33.3 billion in cash and 100 million shares of Teva as completed in 2015. That deal has brought a lot of pain for shareholders of Teva, but it would have been extremely painful for Allergan shareholders if such a deal would not have been pursued.

Crazy momentum in large-scale pharma companies pushed up the valuation big time in 2014 and 2015 amidst a bidding war for Allergan. Shares increased by a factor of nearly 10 times in just five years, an incredible move for a business with a market capitalisation which exceeded the $100 billion mark.

The Business

Allergan was a $14.6 billion business in 2016, with sales being split across three segments: US specialised therapeutics is a $5.8 billion business with 72.4% segment margins, US general medicine turned $5.9 billion in sales last year with margins of 62.2%, and the $2.9 billion international business posted segment margins of 54.1%.

These fat segment margins are reported ahead of fat corporate charges. In fact, Allergan posted a net loss of $1.8 billion but that is misleading as well, as the loss is mostly the result of a $6.5 billion amortization charge. Unlike Valeant, which has become known for cutting its R&D efforts quite aggressively, Allergan spends nearly $2.6 billion on R&D last year, a respectable amount.

While Allergan is best known for botox, this product makes up "just" $2.8 billion of total revenues, less than a fifth of total sales. Restasis is the only other blockbuster drug with $1.5 billion in sales. Diversification is pretty good, as the company has 17 drugs, therapeutics and treatments which generate between $200 million and a billion in sales, and has another 14 products which bring in between $50 and $200 million. Furthermore, all of these drugs, therapeutics or treatments are diversified across many "disease" or "medical" categories.

Following closure of the Teva deal, Allergan ended 2016 with $13.2 billion in cash, equivalents and marketable securities and $32.8 billion in total debt, including capital lease obligations. This $19.6 billion net debt load looks very large, given the GAAP losses. If the non-cash amortisation charge is added back to net losses, an operating profit of $4.6 billion appears, although EBITDA only hits $5.0 billion given the asset-light business model, for a 3.9 times leverage ratio. Of course, Allergan presented a rosier adjusted EBITDA number of $7.6 billion, which works out to just 2.5 times leverage. The incremental $2.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back stock-based compensation, other asset impairments (including on R&D programs) and acquisition/licensing-related costs.

On top of the net debt load, the company has 385 million shares outstanding, which valued equity at $85 billion at $220 per share at the start of 2017. Based on adjusted operating profits of $4.6 billion, $1.2 billion in interest expenses and perhaps a 20% tax rate, I end up with earnings potential of $2.7 billion, equivalent to $7 per share based on last year's performance. That translates into a steep 30 times earnings multiple.

While GAAP losses of $2.45 per share were not realistic given the large amortization charges, fabricated non-GAAP earnings of $13.51 per share are not realistic either. Allergan adds back all the factors mentioned in the $7.6 billion adjusted EBITDA number to fabricate this adjusted earnings number, which is not a realistic picture in terms of cash flows, dilution for shareholders or the recurring nature of some of these cash charges.

2017 Developments So Far

Allergan posted a nice acceleration in second-quarter revenues, which rose 9% to $4.0 billion. Amidst increasing amortisation and in-process research and development impairments, it saw its GAAP losses increase to $1.8 billion in the first six months this year, 3 times as large as last year.

The company spent huge sums of money on various items, including dividends, and $5.3 billion on acquisitions, which includes Zeltiq for $2.4 billion and LifeCell for $2.9 billion. These investments reduced cash balances to $5.8 billion, as debt has been reduced to $30.2 billion. Nonetheless, net debt has risen to nearly $25 billion, which is a substantial amount, as share repurchases have been pretty much halted in the first half of the year. This came after the company aggressively bought back stock at the end of 2016, reducing the share count to 356 million shares on a diluted basis.

Allergan guides for a big GAAP loss again this year, seen around $3.4 billion. After adding back $7.0 billion in amortisation charges, I come up with $3.6 million in "adjusted" operating earnings. Combined with $1.2 billion in interest expenses and a 20% tax rate, that works out to roughly $5.50 per share in adjusted earnings, down from $7 per share in 2016.

Allergan, on the other hand, sees adjusted earnings rise to +$16 per share after kindly adding back another $4 billion in acquisition and licensing related charges, other impairments and other non-recurring charges. These charges are really recurring and really involve cash outflows if you continue to buy companies at high prices while they do not live up to expectations in their entirety.

In fact, I believe the leverage is starting to look a bit dangerous with net debt at nearly $25 billion. While the company claims that adjusted EBITDA probably comes in north of $8 billion, for a 3 times leverage ratio, I wonder how much longer the market accepts these very adjusted metrics. After all, the market lost confidence in such metrics rather quickly with pharmaceutical names like Teva and Valeant, as well as with General Electric (NYSE:GE).

What Now?

The fact that Allergan trades at 12 times adjusted earnings is telling you that the market does not buy the adjusted earnings metric as well.

Given the complicated accounting in this case, it might be wise to compare the company at its sales multiples versus its peers, as the business is of a high quality, being diversified and supported by a full pipeline thanks to continued R&D investments.

The 355 million shares value equity at $71 billion at the $200 mark, which brings the total valuation to $96 billion. Given that the business is established, it might be best to compare Allergan based on its revenue multiples. Second-quarter revenues suggest a sales run rate of $16 billion, which works about to exactly 6 times sales.

That is actually on the high side compared to some other Big Pharma names, as it is hard to see how much growth is acquired and by what percentage the underlying business is growing. Unfortunately, that is seen at just a few percentage points at best, as second-quarter sales were up 9% after a year in which the company announced quite a few deals.

The opinions on the company vary wildly. Bulls believe the stock should trade at $300, based on non-GAAP earnings and pipeline potential (which I have not touched upon in this article). Bears believe that accounting is far too aggressive, which makes the debt higher than it seems. This could be tricky if the company faces similar pressure as Teva and other players have seen, although the company is diversified and spends sufficient sums on R&D to avoid big-time erosion in sales in the near term.

I believe the range of fair value is very wide, in part because the gap between adjusted and GAAP earnings is very wide at +$25 per share. As I peg realistic earnings power at $5-10 per share, multiples are steep at 20-40 times earnings given the modest organic growth and a very steep net debt load of $25 billion.

Besides aggressive accounting, Allergan is aggressive in the usage of debt and in dealmaking. Fortunately, it sold the generic business at a good price to Teva, but one could only see the devastation if it did not sell the company back then. Perhaps the most remarkable practice is that of the transfer of Restatis patents to the Mohawk Tribe, which reads like a joke if you catch up upon the topic. Despite continuing headwinds for the industry, the company announced another $2 billion share purchase program in September to take "advantage" of the drop in share price.

Trading at 6 times sales, the only accounting measure on which Allergan can reliably be compared to some of its established peers, I do not become an automatic buyer at these levels. While the 40% correction from 2015 highs is large, shares are still up 5 times in about seven years - a remarkable move higher.

Given the "aggression" on many fronts - business, dealmaking, leverage and accounting - I am still far removed from being a buyer, even as the underlying franchise is well diversified and represents substantial value. This comes as my accounting standards are far higher than that of Allergan's management and still higher than the overall market.

