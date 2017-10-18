The API Keeps Oil Near Its High

By Jeffrey Halley

Oil consolidated its gains overnight as a larger-than-expected American Petroleum Institute (API) Crude Inventory drawdown and continuing worries over U.S./Iran relations and Iraqi Kurdistan combined to support prices.

The API drawdown came in at a massive 7.1 million barrels against an expected drop of 3.4 million barrels that saw WTI rush higher to the $52.00 region where it closed in New York. Prices should probably have moved higher, but the crude drawdown was tempered by a nearly 2 million barrel rise in gasoline inventories. Traders will now look for confirmation that this year’s inventory fall remains on track with the official DOE Crude Inventory data this evening, with the street looking for a drop of 3.2 million barrels.

Today in Asia we expect the bid tone to remain, with trading muted as Singapore is on holiday. Both contracts will remain acutely sensitive to news headlines from the Middle East.

Brent has risen 20 cents from its $58.20 New York close to trade at $58.40, just shy of the overnight high at $58.55 and initial resistance. Above here will bring the $59.10 September high into sight ahead of the much more formidable $60.00 level. Support is at $57.30 with a break suggesting a correction is possible to $56.00.

Brent Daily

WTI closed unchanged at $51.85 and has traded slightly higher to $52.05 in early Asia. Nearby resistance is at $52.50 with a break bringing the long-term resistance zone between $52.50 and $53.50 into play. Support rests at $51.10 with a break suggesting a correction to $50.00 could occur.