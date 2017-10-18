Sears Holdings: Value Called Into Question By The Bankruptcy Of Sears Canada

The bull case for Sears Holdings (SHLD) has typically attributed the majority of its value to its real estate. However, Sears Canada's bankruptcy appears to show that those more bullish estimates of real estate value are off, particularly when it comes to the value of Sears's leased locations.

For example, Fairholme has long been very bullish on Sears, and although Bruce Berkowitz resigned from Sears's board of directors, it is still at least publically maintaining that bullish stance on Sears. Berkowitz mentioned in June that Fairholme's estimate of Sears's net asset value was still over $90 per share. However, Fairholme also appears to have significantly overestimated Sears Canada's net asset value based on what has happened recently, and investigation of that leads me to believe that a large overestimation of Sears Holdings' leased location value is what is leading to the $90 per share total estimate.

The Sears Canada Situation

Berkowitz mentioned in June 2017 that Fairholme estimated that Sears Canada "had at least nine dollars per share of net asset value before restructuring charges". This estimated net asset value was reduced to seven dollars per share after accounting for restructuring related costs. It is uncertain whether these numbers are in US or Canadian dollars, but even if they are in the lower valued Canadian dollars, it appears that Fairholme's estimate of Sears Canada's value was significantly off.

To get to a net asset value of $9 CAD ($7.20 USD) per share for Sears Canada would probably require attributing $700+ million CAD ($560 million USD) value to its real estate. For the net asset value calculation, Sears Canada's net inventory, receivables and cash would be included at book value. Sears Canada's other significant non-real estate assets would include S.L.H. Transport and Corbeil Appliances, but real estate would easily be Sears Canada's largest asset outside of net inventory.

Sears Canada only owned 11 stores and one warehouse facility at the end of Q1 2017 though, so its owned real estate can't be worth the majority of that $700+ million CAD number. It doesn't appear that any of its remaining owned stores are located in a top 30 Canadian mall (by sales per square foot), so there probably aren't any super valuable locations remaining. The Georgian Mall location and the Upper Canada Mall location may the most valuable remaining locations. Georgian Mall sold for around $526 CAD ($421 USD) per square foot back in 2012, while the Upper Canada Mall is located in a Toronto suburb and had $756 CAD ($605 USD) per square foot in sales, which would put it pretty close to the top 30. Anchor locations typically sell for a lower value per square foot than the full mall, but it would not be surprising to see those locations fetch $30 million CAD ($24 million USD) each or so. However, other Sears Canada locations such as Place Vertu and Place Fleur de Lys are in weaker malls (sales per square foot of $328 and $327 CAD ($262 and $261 USD respectively) and probably are worth closer to the $8 million CAD ($6 million USD) that the Garden City Sears fetched.

That means that Fairholme would probably need to attribute something like $550 million CAD ($440 million USD) to the value of Sears Canada's leased real estate in order to reach its $9 per share net asset value number. Early results show that Sears Canada's leased real estate is likely to net well below $550 million CAD though.

Lease Values

The data points that we have so far from Sears Canada's lease sales show how much less valuable a leased anchor store location is compared to the rest of the mall. Ala Moana often gets referenced as a example of how Sears leases can be quite valuable, as Sears received $250 million for it. However, Ala Moana is an outlier that is perhaps the most valuable mall in the United States. Ala Moana's $5.5 billion value is nearly 80% of the enterprise value of CBL Properties, which owns and manages 121 properties and is considered a Class B mall REIT.

Most leased Sears locations would generate fairly modest or negative (due to lease termination costs) value instead. With Sears Canada, some leases are selling for millions, but these are in malls that are relatively valuable compared to the average American mall.

For example, RioCan paid $259 million CAD ($207 million USD) for Oakville Place several years ago. Oakville Place is around 470,000 square feet in size, making its purchase price around $551 CAD ($441 USD) per square foot. RioCan is paying Sears Canada $4 million CAD ($3 million USD) for its 104,000 square foot lease, which is approximately $37 CAD ($30 USD) per square foot.

Avalon Mall's assessed property value is $160 million CAD ($128 million USD) and it has around 580,000 square feet of gross leasable area. This puts its assessed value at around $276 CAD ($221 USD) per square foot. Crombie REIT is paying Sears Canada $5 million CAD ($4 million USD) for its lease (store size is approximately 129,000 square feet). This is approximately $39 CAD ($31 USD) per square foot.

Once the mall values come down a bit more, the leases cease to have value. For example, with a mall worth $150 per square foot the landlord could perhaps re-lease a Sears location leased for $4 per square foot for $16 per square foot to multiple new tenants. However, it may cost the landlord $135 per square foot (Seritage's average project cost) to subdivide and prepare the space for the new tenants. In this case, the mall landlord would not be particularly interested in paying Sears to buy back the lease since that would drop its project yields down to fairly low levels.

Sears Holdings Real Estate Value

Fairholme had previously estimated that Sears's real estate was worth $15.8 billion (based on Q3 2015 assets) and that Sears had $147 per share in net asset value. I'm not sure how much it now values Sears's real estate at with its $90+ per share net asset value estimate. Based on Q3 2015 numbers though, Fairholme valued Sears's real estate (both owned and leased at around $90 per square foot). In June 2017, Fairholme mentioned that Sears had sold owned real estate at an average of around $80 per square foot since 2012.

Owned locations made up only 27% of Sears's total store count and 32% of its non-Seritage store count as of Q3 2016, so it would seem that Fairholme is valuing Sears's leased locations at close to the $80 to $90 per square foot range, if the average for all locations is near $90 per square foot.

Source: Sears Holdings Q3 2016 Presentation

The data from Sears Canada indicates that many Class A mall leases may fetch under $40 per square foot though. Non-class A mall leases and most Kmart leases would likely fetch a nominal amount or a negative amount due to lease termination payments. This lower estimate of leased location value would greatly reduce Sears's estimated net asset value, even if one assumed that Fairholme's estimated values for other assets were accurate.

Conclusion

Lease locations appear to have modest value outside of the very top-tier locations. Sears Canada's bankruptcy is showing that Class A mall leases may go for under $40 per square foot. Sears Holdings has a lot of leases in Class B or worse malls as well as a lot of minimal value Kmart leases, so the net value of its leases is likely well below $40 per square foot (probably no more than single digits per square foot on average once lease termination payments are included). Fairholme's Sears Canada valuation appears to have relied heavily on leased locations having a significant amount of value, and it appears that leased locations play a large role (although smaller than in Canada) in its estimates of Sears Holdings' value. Plugging in a single digit per square foot value for leased locations instead would make Sears's net asset value pretty modest even if one attributed significant value to its remaining owned real estate and other assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.