Netflix Portfolio: Final Performance Update

Final Performance For Our Netflix Portfolio

Netflix (NFLX) was one of our system's top names in April, when we featured it in the hedged portfolio presented in this article at the time. In order to demonstrate the merits of our hedged portfolio method, we've been presenting our hedged portfolios (since June, exclusively in our Marketplace service), and then showing you how they perform. Our strategy with these portfolios is to hold each position for six months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first. Six months has now elapsed, so the remaining positions were closed as of Tuesday's close. We present this portfolio's final performance data below.

Our Netflix Hedged Portfolio From April

The idea here was for a risk averse individual who liked Netflix, and had $100,000 to invest, to own it within a concentrated portfolio designed to maximize his potential upside, while strictly limiting his downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 20%. This is what Portfolio Armor presented us with, given those parameters:

In addition to Netflix, the site included Marriott Vacations (VAC), Micron Technology (MU), and Incyte Corporation (INCY) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns (potential returns, as estimated by Portfolio Armor, net of hedging costs). It attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock (to lower hedging costs).



In its fine-tuning step, it selected Dollar General (DG) to absorb as much of the remaining cash as possible. That's what "cash substitute" refers to in the portfolio: it doesn't mean this is a cash equivalent (of course, it's not); it means it's a security that when collared according to your risk tolerance with a tight cap (the site uses 1% or the current money market seven-day yield, whichever is higher) has a potential return greater than the current money market rate. The point is to minimize your cash level because cash offers negligible returns and, because each position in your portfolio is strictly hedged, you don't need cash to ameliorate your risk.

Note that each of the underlying securities was hedged. Here's a closer look at the Netflix hedge:

As you can see above, Netflix was hedged with optimal puts, while the other securities in the portfolio were hedged with optimal collars. The site tries hedging securities both ways, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In Netflix's case, the puts won out.

Note, too, that the hedge on Netflix expired last month. The instruction we include with these hedged portfolios is to hold each position for 6 months, or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first, so we exited the Netflix position last month.

Netflix's Performance Until Its Exit (Unhedged)

Recall in our hedged portfolio above, Portfolio Armor estimated a potential return of 41% for Netflix over the next several months. It didn't do quite that well, but its performance was impressive nevertheless.

Netflix's Performance Since (Hedged As Above)

Since Netflix was hedged with puts, rather than with a collar, it's simpler to figure out its performance net of hedging than it was for Boeing (BA) in our previous performance update. We just compare our entry cost (dollar amount of underlying shares + cost of puts) to the ending value (dollar amount of underlying shares + value of puts).

Referring back to the portfolio above, we had 100 shares of NFLX at $147.25, so that was worth $14,725. Plus, we spent $455 on puts (to be conservative, we're assuming the puts were bought at their ask price. In practice, you can often buy them for some price between the bid and the ask). So we started with a position value (underlying + hedge) of $15,180 for Netflix.

To get the ending value, we look at the date when we exited the position, before its hedge expired last month. We've circled the dollar amount below in red.

$18,365 represents a 20.3% gain from $15,180. So, after hedging and trading costs, we were up 20.3% on Netflix, rather than the 24.7% that the stock returned over that time period.

Hedged Portfolio Performance

Here's how the entire portfolio has performed from April until its conclusion on Tuesday. Note that neither NFLX nor INCY appear in the table below the chart, as both positions were exited last month. Their closing amounts now appear as part of the cash position.



The portfolio ended up 12.8%, net of hedging cost and trading fees. That's the final performance for it, as our system exited remaining positions at the close. That was better than our initial expected return for the portfolio of 7.69%, and better than the market, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which was up 9.22%.



An Aggressive Hedged Portfolio

This was an aggressive hedged portfolio in the sense that each position was hedged against a greater-than-20% decline, and not against a single digit decline like most of the hedged portfolios in our Marketplace service have been. Starting last week though, we added an aggressive portfolio comprised of our top names as part of our weekly offering for subscribers. The tradeoff here is essentially risk versus hedging cost. You're risking larger declines this way, but it's also cheaper to hedge against larger declines, so your expected return (which takes into account hedging cost) should be higher. This is an approach investors with higher risk tolerances may want to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.