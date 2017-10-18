Bank Of America Vs. JPMorgan: The Comeback King Vs. The Juggernaut

One of the features of bank stock performance YTD has been the out-performance of Bank of America (BAC) vs. JPMorgan (JPM) This chart is from Bloomberg. BAC is the white line.

What's driving this? JPM is a juggernaut, after all, with legions of investors hanging on CEO Jamie Dimon's every word.

The answer is that BAC is closing the gap fundamentally on JPM. The risks that this falters are reflected in a lower valuation, and as BAC delivers, the discount is getting eroded.

Here is evidence of the closing fundamental gap with the most basic of return metrics in a bank business, return on assets (ROA). At 3Q 17 BAC nearly hit the 1% mark with ROA of 0.98%. JPM was at this level in Q2 16, not so long ago.

The main mechanism driving this catch up is the relative improvement in BAC's efficiency ratio (operating costs/operating revenues), which is also closing in on the standard set by JPM.

In the early stages of the chart below, BAC was paying large restructuring and litigation charges, and the cessation of these explains some of the improvement in BAC's operating margin (100 less the efficiency ratio). However, from late 2014 the gains have a lot more to do with BAC's cost reduction program that has see it reduce branches and headcount, a process that is ongoing.

BAC came in with an efficiency ratio of 59.5% in Q317, which is the level achieved by JPM as recently as Q1'16. Improvement is not a function of time, of course, but the point is that the idea of further gains for BAC are eminently plausible from the perspective of where JPM was just recently.

The efficiency ratio of course is driven by both costs and revenue. A bank with great revenue expansion can be making no efficiency gains at all while growing the bottom line nicely.

If we break it down between these two main components and look at them (revenue and costs over assets) we see that while BAC's revenue/assets, while a bit more volatile than that of JPM, over time has the same kind of relationship.

So it's in the cost/asset relationship that gains are being made by BAC. And, in 3Q 2017, BAC caught up with JPM. It was in revenue/assets that BAC dipped a little (see above). As we know, this will come back in future quarters, so efficiency ratio gains remain likely.

The valuation table below bears out the evidence above; the two stocks are on the same PE for 2017, but BAC is materially cheaper over 2018-19. JPM is slightly ahead on yield, but it does not undermine the relative attraction on a BAC on a PE basis.

The table assumes no tax reforms, which might be conservative.

Conclusion

BAC is moving towards the same juggernaut status at JPM and offers better prospects for capital appreciation in exchange for delivery and time horizon risks of its self improvement strategy. Cautious investors will own both, but there is a strong base still to lean towards BAC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.