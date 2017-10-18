Barrick Gold: The Q3 Results May Not Be Pretty

Barrick Gold (ABX) has recently released its quarterly production report, for the first time ever, which gives us insight into the company’s third quarter results. The Toronto, Canada – based company will release its quarterly results after the markets close on October 25, and I don’t think they're going to be great. The company’s revenues and earnings will likely decline on a sequential and year-over-year basis while its free cash flows may also come in lower than what we've seen in the previous quarters.

Earlier in July, Barrick Gold said, on the backdrop of Q2-2017 results, that it would start pre-releasing the quarterly production numbers in order to increase transparency and strengthen disclosure. It released its first production report for the third quarter on Thursday in which it said that it produced 1.24 million ounces and sold 1.23 million ounces of gold in the third quarter. The company’s sales have fallen 12.2% from Q2-2017 when it sold a little less than 1.4 million ounces and 11.5% from Q3-2016 when its sales were 1.39 million ounces.

Barrick Gold posted across the board decline in sales from all operating units, including the crucial Barrick Nevada where sales dropped from 560,000 ounces a year earlier and 731,000 ounces in the second quarter to 556,000 ounces. Barrick Gold’s Acacia Mining unit continues to struggle with weak volumes, owing to the company’s ongoing dispute with the Tanzanian authorities over tax evasion. John Magufuli, the President of the East African nation, has placed a ban on exports of gold and copper concentrates, which has hurt Barrick Gold that owns 63.9% of Acacia Mining. In the previous quarter (Q2-2017), Barrick Gold reported sales of just 81,000 ounces of gold from Acacia, down from 139,000 ounces in Q2-2016, and sales remained low in Q3-2016 at just 85,000 ounces, down from 131,000 ounces in Q3-2016.

If you’ve been following Barrick Gold closely, then you would know that a drop in production doesn’t automatically translate into lower earnings. In fact, in some of the previous quarters (such as Q3-2016) the company posted strong earnings growth, despite lower levels of production. But remember, in those quarters, Barrick Gold’s profits received a boost from an improvement in gold prices. In Q3-2017 however, the company received little support from the yellow metal. During the three months ending September, the spot price of gold averaged $1,278 an ounce. That depicts a small gain of 1.67% from Q2-2017 average of $1,257 but a drop of 4.27% from Q3-2016 average of $1,335.

Also, in some of the previous quarters, Barrick Gold managed to significantly reduce its gold all-in sustaining cost, which also had a positive impact on its bottom-line. In Q2-2017, the company reported AISC of just $710 an ounce, down significantly from $782 in Q2-2016. But I think in Q3-2017, the AISC may come in higher, both on a sequential and year-over-year basis.

That’s because firstly, in its second-quarter results, Barrick Gold stuck with its annual AISC guidance of around $745 an ounce (mid-point of $720-$770) which is actually higher than the AISC of $739 reported for the first six months. This implies that there's room for AISC to climb to $751 an ounce in the second half of 2017. Secondly, the year-over-year comparison is going to be particularly tough since we’ll be looking at the company’s results against its performance in Q3-2016 when it hit one of the lowest ever levels of quarterly AISC of just $704 an ounce. Therefore, I think investors should expect higher levels of AISC than what we’ve seen in Q2-2017 and Q3-2016.

The drop in production, lower gold price realization and increase in AISC will have a negative impact on the company’s revenues and earnings. As a reminder, the company earned an adjusted profit of $0.24 per share from revenues of $2.30 billion in Q3-2016 and an adjusted profit of $0.22 per share from revenues of $2.160 billion in Q2-2017. The Q3-2017 numbers will likely come in lower.

Moreover, Barrick Gold’s free cash flows may also come under pressure. Remember, Barrick Gold’s biggest strengths is its ability to generate free cash flows even in a weak gold price environment. The company has consistently reported decent levels of free cash flows in the last several quarters ($43Mn in Q2-2017 and $674Mn in Q3-2016). But its operating cash flows will likely decline due to lower levels of production and prices. At the same time, the company’s CapEx could come in higher, given the company’s spending plans were expected to be weighted towards Q3-2017. That could lead to higher levels of cash outflows which, combined with a drop in operating cash flows, may have a negative impact on free cash flows.

There will, however, be some bright spots. For instance, Barrick Gold will receive some support from its small copper business. The price of copper improved 12% sequentially and 33% year-over-year in Q3-2017 to an average of $2.88 per pound. At the same time, Barrick Gold increased its copper sales by 9.2% sequentially and 4.9% year-over-year to 107 million pounds in Q3-2017. The copper business, therefore, looks well positioned to post strong earnings growth, which will soften the blow coming from the gold business.

In addition to this, I believe Barrick Gold will report further improvement in its financial health. The company has been working on a multi-year debt reduction program through which it has slashed its total debt from $13.1 billion at the end of 2014 to $7.44 billion in Q2-2017. Last month, the company repaid $731 million of 4.1% notes. This may have pushed the total debt to less than $7 billion. I expect the management to reiterate their plan to bring the debt down to $5 billion by the end of next year.

Barrick Gold will likely give a rosy outlook around gold production. The company will provide more details regarding its operations in Tanzania where its volumes have fallen sharply. Note that Acacia Mining will release its quarterly results on Friday in which the company will also likely address the ongoing dispute and provide a timeline around resolution. Once the issue gets resolved, I think sales will pick up fairly quickly, considering that Acacia Mining suffered a large drop in sales but it hasn’t reduced gold production. In fact, in the third quarter, Acacia Mining’s sales volume dropped to 132,787 ounces of gold but its production clocked in at 191,203 ounces, which indicates that the company has been building inventory. Once the ban on exports is lifted, the company’s sales will recover quickly. Barrick Gold has also said that it is expecting higher levels of production for the fourth quarter. I think the company will reiterate its annual guidance of producing between 5.6 million and 5.9 million ounces of gold in 2017.

