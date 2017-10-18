Real Estate Q3 2017 Earnings Preview

2Q17 earnings were relatively strong, and expectations are similar for 3Q17. Revenues grew 4.2% and same-store NOI rose by 3.3%, at the lower end of the 3-5% post-recession range.

The spotlight will be on the retail REIT sectors (malls, net lease, and shopping centers). Retail sales have been strong in 2017 and many of the negative headlines have subsided.

The tech-focused “e-REIT” sectors (industrials, data centers, and cell towers) continue to outperform, continuing an impressive 3-year run. Expectations are sky-high, but can results continue to exceed expectations?

Over the past quarter, the REIT average is essentially unchanged, rising 1%. As always, though, the sector average masks the large intra-sector divergences.

REIT earnings season kicks-off this week. More than 100 REITs will report earnings over the next four weeks.

Real Estate Third-Quarter Earnings Preview

REIT earnings season kicks off this week and will continue for the next four weeks. Since the start of last earnings season 13 weeks ago, the REIT sector ETFs (VNQ and IYR) are essentially unchanged, rising 0.9%. As always, though, the sector average masks the intra-sector divergences, which was significant. The gap between Data Centers, the best performing sector, and Student Housing, the worst performing sector was more than 16%.

Below we compiled the earnings calendar for the largest 90 REITs, which we will update throughout earnings season in our Real Estate Weekly Review. The majority of REITs will report either next week or the following week. Earnings season began this week with Equity Lifestyle (ELS) reporting on Monday and Prologis (PLD) reporting on Tuesday.

From a valuation perspective, mall and healthcare REITs trade at the most attractive multiples of Price to Free Cash Flow (AFFO/FAD). Office and industrial REITs trade at the most expensive multiples within the sector. Cell towers, data centers, manufactured housing, and mall REITs screen as the most attractive sectors based on our preferred metric: FCF Yield/5-Year Average Growth Rate.

With full-year 2017 earnings estimates essentially unchanged, REIT multiples are also little-changed but remain near above the post-recession average. At 21.2x full-year 2017 FCF, REITs are trading at a slight premium to the post-recession average of 20.7x.

The top-performing REITs over the past quarter included Vornado Realty (VNO), Pebblebrook (PEB), STORE Capital (STOR), Life Storage (LSI), CoreSite (COR), Digital Realty (DLR), and Spirit Realty (SRC).

The worst performing REITs of the quarter included Taubman Centers (TCO), HCP (HCP), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Mack Cali (CLI), American Campus (ACC), Sabra Healthcare (SBRA), Ventas (VTR), and Welltower (HCN).

REITs have underperformed the S&P 500 by 14% since the start of the year. REITs are higher by roughly 2% YTD led by the “e-REIT” sectors (industrials, data centers, cell towers) but dragged down by the retail REIT sectors.

Top Storylines To Watch During REIT Earnings Season

Have Retail REITs Finally Bottomed?

Malls: Mall REITs remain lower by more than 13% YTD but seem to have found a near-term bottom during the recent quarter. Retail sales data has been stronger than expected, particularly in the brick-and-mortar categories. Fundamentals at the high-quality locations remain solid and have been largely disconnected from the weak share price performance for the past year. After a wave of store closings in early 2017, the negative headlines have ceased in recent months. Retailers expect a strong holiday season in 2017, and we expect mall REIT executives to express renewed optimism.

Shopping Centers: Shopping Center REITs were the standout performers of 2Q17 but remain lower by 14% YTD. Nearly every REIT in the sector beat expectations, which were lowered heading into 2017. Defying the retail apocalypse narrative, these REITs reported strong demand and higher occupancy. Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) purchase of Whole Foods (WFM) is seen as a confirmation that even the most efficient e-commerce retailers need a brick-and-mortar presence. We continue to dispel many of the incorrect narrative-fueled inaccuracies about the brick-and-mortar retail space.

Net Lease: For a couple weeks after Q217 earnings, it seemed that Spirit Realty’s (SRC) credit issues with Shopko were the canary in the coal mine and the net lease sector was headed for significant headwinds. Further credit issues with retail-focused tenants have not materialized and Spirit was among the best performers of the quarter. Overall, portfolios remain very healthy and have limited apparel exposure.

Can Residential REITs Continue to Push Rent Growth?

Apartments: While overall job growth is slowing, high-wage job growth has actually accelerated in recent quarters. We caution that this optimism may be short-lived as there is a heavy pipeline of projects that will be completed in 2H17 and through 2018, but builders continue to face significant and costly construction delays. Demand remains the wild card. The strong hurricane season altered the dynamics of the sunbelt apartment markets, and should keep national rent growth firm around 2.5% to 3.0%.markets, and should keep national rent growth firm around 2.5% to 3.0%.

Manufactured Housing: Hurricane Irma resulted in a near-term hit to performance, but the overall damage was not as bad as once feared outside of the Florida Keys parks. Confidence and wage growth for this segment of the labor market have improved dramatically since election day, which should continue to give these REITs room to push rents.

Single Family Rental: Like manufactured housing, single family rental REITs took a near-term hit from the hurricane season. The market is still digesting the consolidation between INVH and SFR. Scale and focus in specific markets have allowed these REITs to keep capex and maintenance costs in check. Investors have applauded these REITs' focus on reaching a critical mass.

Student Housing: Student Housing REITs continue to struggle with operational execution, missing several key deadlines to get newly-built assets leased-up by the start of the school year. Both EDR and ACC reported soft leading results and full-year guidance. Development remains the modus operandi and growth engine, but recent operational missteps have hurt these REITs.

Self-Storage: High levels of supply growth continue to weaken the rent growth forecast, but storage REITs seemed to finally find a bottom in Q3. Expectations are low and any sign of stabilizing fundamentals should result in outperformance.

Will High Expectations Finally Slow Down The Surging “E-REIT” Sectors

Industrial: Industrial REITs have benefited from the growth in e-commerce over the past decade. Logistics-focused REITs concentrated near major metro markets continue to surpass lofty expectations. Rent growth continues to be impressive, and while demand growth is decelerating, supply growth has also tailed off in 2017. Expectations are sky-high, but that hasn’t slowed down industrial REITs quite yet.

Data Center: Data Center REITs continue to be the standouts in the REIT space. Despite high levels of construction activity in recent years, REIT executives report that supply/demand conditions appear balanced across most markets and supply constrained in several key markets. The shift towards public and hybrid cloud pressures Data Center REITs, though. For now, the hyperscale cloud providers have a symbiotic relationship with these Data Center REITs. Demand for connectivity greatly exceeds their ability to build capacity for themselves.

Cell Towers: Cell Tower REITs are the most pure-play way to invest in many of the emerging technologies that require constant connectivity including self-driving cars and the Internet of Things. Merger talks between Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) will continue to create turbulence, but the sector fundamentals remain strong regardless. Valuations are lofty and earnings will need to continue to impress.

Prior Quarter Recap: 2Q17

The real estate sector reported a relatively strong 2Q17, as fundamentals remained quite favorable despite a backdrop of rising development activity and new supply growth. The post-recession period has been particularly favorable for real estate owners. Demand growth has significantly outpaced supply growth as development activity has been stymied by tight credit conditions and burdensome financial regulations. While development activity has picked up in recent years and is currently at problematic levels in several particular sectors, as a whole, new supply growth remains moderate by historical standards.

Per FactSet, the real estate sector reported 4.2% revenue growth, beating estimates of 3.8%. Of the 11 equity sectors, real estate delivered the sixth best revenue growth rate. The sector is expected to deliver 4.8% growth in full-year 2017 and 5.1% growth in 2018, per estimates.

According to NAREIT’s T-Tracker, same-store NOI growth was 3.3% across the sector, led by 6.8% growth in Single Family Rental REITs and 5.8% growth in Data Center REITs. The retail and healthcare sectors were the weakest SS-NOI performers.

Same-store NOI is perhaps the best reflection of supply/demand fundamentals of real estate operators. Same-store NOI growth has averaged roughly 4% since 2012 and remains at the bottom end of the 3-5% post-recession range. Occupancy remains near peak levels across the real estate sector. This healthy level of SS-NOI reflects moderately strong pricing power for REITs relative to tenants.

Bottom Line: Earnings Season Begins

Earnings season kicks-off this week in the real estate sector. More than 100 REITs will report earnings over the next four weeks. Over the past quarter, the REIT average is essentially unchanged, rising 1%. As always, though, the sector average masks the intra-sector divergences.

The tech-focused “e-REIT” sectors (industrials, data centers, and cell towers) continue to outperform, continuing an impressive 3-year run. Expectations are sky-high, but can they continue to exceed expectations? The spotlight will be on the retail REIT sectors (malls, net lease, and shopping centers). Retail sales have been strong in 2017 and many of the negative headlines have disappeared.

Across the sector, real estate equities delivered a relatively strong 2Q17. Revenues grew 4.2% and same-store NOI rose by 3.3%, which is at the lower end of the 3-5% post-recession range.

