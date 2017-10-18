Omeros: One Overhang Removed, One Remaining

Omeros (OMER) announced that it entered into a settlement agreement with Par Pharmaceutical, part of Endo (ENDP) with terms that look very favorable to Omeros. Par will be allowed to start selling a generic version of Omidria in April 2032 and will pay Omeros a 15% royalty on net sales until the last patent on Omidria expires (that would be October 2033). This basically means that Omeros sacrificed only a year-and-a-half of Omidria’s patent life, which I believe is an excellent outcome. The settlement with Par sets the stage for settlements with the other two generic filers – Sandoz and Lupin, and I continue to believe that Omidria will enjoy a long exclusivity period.



Omeros CEO Gregory Demopulos said that “sales of Omidria continue to grow as more and more facilities and surgeons incorporate the product into their cataract surgery routines, improving postoperative outcomes for their patients.” Demopulos said on the Q2 earnings call that the annualized net sales run rate in early August was above $75 million and I think Q3 should be another strong quarter for Omidria.



With the Par lawsuit overhang removed, we have one remaining - Omidria’s reimbursement status for 2018 and beyond. The pass-through status expires on December 31, 2017, and the company stated it is making both administrative and legislative efforts to secure continued separate reimbursement for Omidria. As a reminder, if separate reimbursement is not obtained, Omidria will not lose reimbursement – it will be bundled as part of a single payment for all services provided during surgery and most likely at a lower price. The problem here is that we don’t know what that price will be. It could be 30% or 50% lower or, perhaps, more.

At the current net price, Omidria’s addressable market in the U.S. is approximately $1.5 billion. Cutting the price by 50% reduces the addressable market to $750 million while cutting the price by two-thirds reduces the addressable market to $500 million. That would still be a considerable market for a company of Omeros’ size. A lower net price could lead to increased demand in 2018 and could make up for the loss of pricing power in the long run. It probably won’t make up for all of the pricing power the product would lose if the price is cut by two-thirds, but 30-40% market share in a $500 million market is still $150-200 million in annual net sales.



I believe that a 50% and 66% cut in Omidria’s net price would result in 2018 net sales of $45-60 million, assuming continued strong demand and volume growth. This is why the August equity offering was important as it would allow the company to go through this adjustment period without financial difficulties. I believe that the current cash position is sufficient to get the company into 2019 in such a case, which will give it enough time to move the pipeline forward and raise cash through another equity offering if necessary in mid/late 2018 (the company also has access to additional $45 million under its CRG loan facility). The alternative to the equity offering is for Omeros to partner OMS721 or other pipeline assets outside of the U.S.

On the other hand, if we have in fact witnessed the upward bending of the uptake curve in Q2 2017 (see previous article for additional analysis on Omidria's growth) and if demand accelerates in the following quarters and if the company is able to secure separate reimbursement and similar pricing for Omidria, I believe Omeros will reach cash flow breakeven status sometime in 2018 and that the current cash balance will be more than sufficient to get the company there.



The company still didn’t find a partner for Omidria in Europe and as time goes by, the probability of the company making an announcement rises given the EU launch deadline (Omeros will lose the marketing authorization if Omidria is not launched in at least one EU country by the end of July 2018). The removal of the generic overhang might speed up this process. As mentioned in previous articles, I do not expect the deal to bring material upfront payments, and I also think Omidria’s ex-U.S. pricing will probably be much lower. Nonetheless, the EU is a large market and could start being a meaningful contributor to Omeros’ bottom line in the 2020s.



The settlement with Par removes one important overhang on Omidria as it eliminates the worst-case scenario for the product – generic entries in 2018. The settlement allows Omeros to focus on securing proper reimbursement for Omidria in 2018 and to continue to advance the growing pipeline, which remains the most important long-term growth driver for the stock. There are no changes to my thesis as Omidria’s long-term exclusivity was part of it. Potential catalysts in the next 3-6 months:

Omidria’s reimbursement status for 2018. In the absence of major pipeline updates, this is probably the most important catalyst over the next 3-6 months.

Quarterly updates on Omidria net sales.

Definitive design of the phase 3 study of OMS721 in IgAN – I want to see confirmation that proteinuria is the primary endpoint.

Start of the phase 3 trial of OMS721 in HSCT-TMA. The company should also receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation for this indication.

The company will present HSCT-TMA phase 2 data at the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation in Granada, Spain this Friday.

Update on OMS721’s path forward in lupus nephritis (or whether there will be a path forward) – Dr. Demopulos mentioned on the Q2 call that they are exploring options to access that market.

I don’t think it is likely at this point, but we could get an update on OMS721’s enrollment status in the aHUS phase 3 trial and the potential timing of interim results.

