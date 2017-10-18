Delta Air Lines Is Cheap - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/17/17)

TransUnion will get business from Equifax.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, October 17.

Bullish Calls

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL): It's cheap. Buy it.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT): Cramer is a fan.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS): "Emerson (NYSE:EMR) should go buy these guys. That's how much I like Littelfuse. And, by the way, did I say that I like Emerson? Emerson's on a major breakout here."

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU): They will get business from Equifax (NYSE:EFX).

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY): The stock is down on profit taking. It's a buy.

Bearish Calls

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO): The stock has rallied 375%. It cannot be bought at current level.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR): Cramer thinks Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has a better product.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI): Cramer said Kinder Morgan had concerns.

