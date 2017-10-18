Netflix's Q3: Thesis Still Stands

There's still no free cash flow because the company is still not interested in it; that has to be understood by investors.

deNetflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported results for its third quarter. As far as expectations go, it wasn't an impressive situation. According to this SA news item, the top line of $2.99 billion was ahead by $20 million... which means it was really more in line - it's better to focus on the greater-than-30% growth compared to the year prior. Diluted earnings per share of $0.29 came in three pennies below consensus.

It's a well-known story by now that Netflix doesn't really focus on the usual metrics, especially cash flow. The company just wants to grow its portfolio of original content and get the number of worldwide subscribers as high as possible with a minimal amount of churn. From that point of view, the thesis appears to be holding up. The company captured 5.3 million more members on a global basis, according to the shareholder letter over at the investors site (.pdf file). That represented growth of 49%.

Also of note perhaps is projected EBITDA for the fourth quarter. If you look at the chart at that shareholder letter link, you will see that the company expects that metric to come in at $273 million, which will be the second-highest it's been in recent times. Of course, free cash is nonexistent... though this quarter's negative free cash was quite high at over $600 million.

One of the keys to long-term success for Netflix is the ability to raise prices. Recently, the company has experimented with price adjustment; this recent article details the increases. The lowest tier remains the same at $7.99, but two other tiers rise by a dollar in one case and two dollars in another. Netflix will need to increase its subscription price over time, and quite frankly, I think the $7.99 option should have gone up as well. With Stranger Things about to hit the streaming service, I think the company will have no problem with subscribers; consumers will still see the product as a good deal.

Another key for the company is original programming. As management states in the shareholder letter under the section titled Content, wholly-owned programming is the goal:

"Just​ ​as​ ​we​ ​moved​ ​from​ ​second-run​ ​content​ ​to​ ​licensed​ ​originals​ ​and​ ​then​ ​to​ ​Netflix-produced​ ​originals, we​ ​are​ ​progressing​ ​even​ ​further​ ​up​ ​the​ ​value​ ​chain​ ​to​ ​work​ ​directly​ ​with​ ​talented​ ​content​ ​creators.​ ​In August,​ ​we​ ​announced​ ​an​ ​overall​ ​deal​ ​with​ ​​Shonda​ ​Rhimes​,​ ​the​ ​creator​ ​of​ ​global​ ​smash​ ​hits​ ​like​ ​​Grey’s Anatomy [etc.]."

Netflix believes big talent plus big concepts will win the day. The problem is the cost of talent and production value. That is the model, though, and so far it has worked out in terms of the stock price.

There is a significant concern coming up in a couple years. Some may dismiss Disney (NYSE:DIS) and its upcoming streaming product, but I think it's worth talking about (the shareholder letter also has a section on competition). Disney needs to combat its loss of subscribers vis-a-vis ESPN, so it has decided to do so by investing in the platform BAMTech with the intent of putting together its own subscription content services. ESPN will be the subject of an over-the-top offering, while Disney content will be another.

How much of a threat Disney will be is difficult to say exactly - we don't know precisely how the Mouse plans to program its original content offering. It can't obviously be just Marvel/Star Wars movies, neither can it be just the cartoons. I've been thinking lately that the company will need to create stuff that hits other demographics; would something akin to The Walking Dead be in play, or Breaking Bad? I don't really know, but it would seem wise on Disney's part to enter that genre arena (then again, maybe it isn't so much wise as it is obligatory). This article over at TheStreet echoes my recent thoughts.

If Disney is willing to program horror movies and thrillers that go against its family-oriented DNA, then Netflix will have some real competition on its hands. Prices for talent/production could go up in a bidding war. The long-term plan could be taxed with various complications. It's something to keep in mind.

Then there's the company's plan for movies. It's quite significant: Deadline highlighted the plan to release eighty projects in 2018. They won't all be $100 million+ investments, and it's unclear to me how many are self-produced or via acquisition/co-financing, but probably the thing I am most curious about is whether the company will port some of its movie assets over to theaters for limited runs, or maybe even first runs before hitting the streaming service. Experimentation along those lines is recommended, in my opinion, because it will help to diversify Netflix's revenue line. Creating franchises for theaters can lead to other opportunities, such as merchandising and theme park rides, etc. But the plan of releasing eighty films is interesting; as this article at Slate mentions, quality control will be difficult. It may not matter, though; there's just something about seeing a movie on Netflix that would have been in a theater otherwise (or maybe would not even have existed) that seems to hit a chord in consumers, an intangible value-added piece of the puzzle that helps to justify the stock price (to some extent, anyway).

Here's the bottom line: Netflix has no free cash. It has a lot of debt and streaming content obligations. What the company does have is incredible brand equity, a growing base of subscribers and the seeming ability to raise prices over time. That and a willingness to keep spending on content. Disney is a risk, as is the entrance of more and more competition in the marketplace. Let's look at NFLX stock price before I wrap this up:

I'm willing to continue with the ride. The stock is strong, and it is backed by a business model that caters to the demand for filmed entertainment, which, I believe, will be in even more demand in the future. At some point, company management will need to explain exactly how and when the free cash goes from negative to positive. Still, I continue to hold the stock.

