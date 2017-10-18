Should We Reduce Exposure To The S&P 500 Now?: Decisions, Decisions, Part I

CAPE ratio currently stands at more than 31, an extremely high level that has only been witnessed twice since 1871.

Six months ago (see here), I examined then-current U.S. equity valuations, while proposing that, given high valuations, investors might want to consider whether they were over-exposed to the US market. Since then, US equities have continued to rise, proving once again that I do not have a crystal ball. However, my perspective remains unchanged -- if anything, downside risks have further increased, relative to potential upside.

And so we should ask ourselves. Are we really willing to subject our portfolios to risks of a 20% or 30% or 40% loss simply to generate a return of 10%. Are we really that good at playing the game of "chicken" with the financial markets?

In April 2017, when I wrote that article, cyclically adjusted price earnings (or CAPE) were at 29.1. Since then, they have risen further to 31.2. Based on the CAPE, US equities are at levels that have only been witnessed twice since 1871; the first time was in September 1929, just before the onset of the Great Depression, and the second was in 1999, just before the tech bubble burst.

I agree that the CAPE ratio is not particularly effective when it comes to market timing with one very important exception – when it is at extreme levels. For example, when it is at an extreme low, as in August 1982, it may be a very good time to invest. And conversely, when it approaches an extreme high, as it did in September 1929, December 1999 and once again today, it may be the right time to reduce exposure. Of course, this is not to say that the CAPE ratio will not approach 35 or even 40 (no crystal ball). But as long as it remains at current levels, US equities are vulnerable to a fall, perhaps not tomorrow but eventually.

Let's take a closer look. The table below summarizes average annualized returns around months when the CAPE is at extreme highs or lows. The table includes annualized real returns for the ten-years prior to each designated month, as well as for the ten years following the month. The average CAPE is equal to 17 during the 1900 to 2017 period, so we define extreme CAPE ratios as less than 10 or more than 24. For the 1980 to 2017 period, the average CAPE is equal to 22, so we define extremes as either less than 13 or more than 27.

In both periods, when the CAPE ratio was extremely low (less than 10 and 13, respectively), returns during the preceding ten years were negative (-4.6% and -3.2%, respectively) and the returns for the following ten years were quite positive (6.0% and 7.3%). These periods, in which US equities were cheap, represented very good times to invest.

Conversely, when the CAPE ratio was extremely high (more than 24 and 27, respectively), annualized returns for the preceding decade were positive (8.6% and 9.9%, respectively), and returns for the following ten years were negative (-0.1% and -1.5%). These returns are modestly negative, but imagine generating no return for a decade – why would we choose to be exposed to that risk? Further underscoring this argument, if we examine months when the CAPE ratio is above 30, the average annualized return for the following ten year period is -8.05%. Better to stay away.

We have shown above that CAPEs provide useful information as they hit extreme levels – when they are elevated, they provide useful early warning information, and when they move too low, they indicate that it may be an excellent time to invest.

Currently, the Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings Ratio is equal to 31.2. This is well above the threshold for extreme CAPEs during both periods. This suggests that the S&P 500 is likely to deliver modest returns over the next decade. Below, we regress ten year returns on the CAPE from 1980 to 2017. This forecasts a negative annualized return (-2.5%) over the next ten years.

Conclusion

Determining when CAPE ratios are at extreme levels provides useful insights about risk management. Clearly, at current levels, above 30, they are there today, suggesting that it makes good sense to be reducing our exposure to US equities. Other reasons further underscore this argument, including the impact of financialization, monetary policy and QE policies on asset class valuations. In short, these policies have inflated prices. We will have more to say about this in Part II.

