Aratana: Happy Days Are Here Again For Our Pets

Aratana (PETX) is a new player in the growing animal pet care market. Current marketing data shows the prevalence of pets we have in our lives, is a massively growing number. The data shows 68% of households have pets sharing joy, laughter, and true happiness with their owners. And these owners show no reluctance in spending money to give their pets the best medical care in the world. Aratana takes a unique approach in becoming a major player in providing FDA approved products. Aratana is using their knowledge of the human genome and applying it to pet care drugs. At this point in Aratana’s short history, they have shown great success with drugs meeting the needs for the various types and genders of pets we have in our lives.

For new readers wanting my background information on Aratana, they can read my first SA article shared on December 29 th, 2016. After this initial article, I offered an updated article on June 12th, 2017, where I highlighted a bump-in-the road experienced by Aratana. With this article I will update my readers with information coming from a binary event occurring on Friday, October 13th. This major event has given me more confidences about the benefits of owning Aratana’s stock, especially for those who have a long-term horizon for their investment dollars.

The numbers shown in this chart reflected data as of 2015. Current trends indicate this constant and steady growth is progressing unabated as we approach the beginning of 2018. The $60 billion dollars being spent on pets in 2015 could now be approaching the $65 billion level.

Aratana's FDA Approved Products in The Market:

NOCITA is approved for dogs needing relief from post-surgical pain. It’s a long-acting anesthetic providing extended relief for 72 hours after cranial cruciate ligament surgery.

Galliprint is approved for providing dogs relief from pain and inflammation associated osteoarthritis. The drug is a first-in-class grapirant (a novel EP4 antagonist) and a non-COX-inhibiting prostaglandin receptor antagonist. This drug is in a co-promotion with Elanco, the pet drug division of Eli Lilly and Company. Lilly paid Aratana and upfront payment of $5 million.

With different launch dates for these drugs we now have four quarters where Aratana has generated product revenue. As expected Galliprint, being a first-in-class drug for a aliment that is prevalent in our aging pets, has shown it being the largest revenue source in this period.

Aratana 9/30/2016 12/31/2016 3/31/2017 6/30/2017 Total Revenue $40,000 $292,000 $3,795,000 $5,158,000 Gross Profit ($246,000) ($801,000) $701,000 $1,467,000

The above chart reflects the total revenue and gross profits achieved over the last four quarters with the two drugs in the market. Starting from ground zero, as a new pet drug developer, we see the steady growth in the total revenues where they are on a nice upward trend. The initial meager $40,000 has grown to over $5 million in just four quarters. More impressive is the first quarter product revenue showing a negative gross profit of $246,000. Three quarters later, we see the gross profit jumping to $1,467,000 based on $5,158,000 in total product revenues. With their short time in the market, we see a trend showing the potential for the spread between revenues and gross profits generating a total net profit for the company’s operating expenses.

The Money-Making Drug for Aratana:

ENTYCE had been approved months ago, and Aratana planned for the launch of the drug in early 2017. However, on February 6, 2017, the FDA opted for halting the launch. The reason for this halt was due to Aratana opting to switch the manufacturing process to a larger company.

It is common practice for the FDA seeking approval for any change in the NDA protocol for manufacturing a drug. However, I’ve never seen this occur for an approved drug before the product was launched. If Aratana had launched the drug, they could have subsequently filed for the transfer with the drug already bringing in revenue. Without sharing must information on the root cause for the decision, my final assumption is based on my personal conjecture where Aratana saw need for a larger and more productive manufacturer. Bottom line—the drug holds the greatest potential for quickly becoming a major player in the animal pet drug care market. Delaying the launch until this fall, put a major damper on the upward trend we had been seeing.

ENTYCE is designed as a treatment for dogs having issues with their loss of appetite. Market research indicates this disease is the primary cause for pet owners taking their dogs to see a veterinarian. Annually, about 10 million dogs are seen by vets for this disease known as inappetence. Before the approval of ENTYCE, vets had no viable or approved drugs for treating this disease. The drug is dosed daily where the owner can administer it with an oral animal syringe. With no other FDA approved drug addressing this devastating disease, IMO, ENTYCE should see a quick adoption for vets introducing the drug in their respective practices.

The American Veterinarian Journal issued a report in today's (10/17/17) edition where they provide readers a foundational understanding for how ENTYCE works in addressing this critical needs area for a growing number of dogs.

The Good News for Aratana and Their Shareholders:

Late Friday afternoon, October 13th, Aratana drew the Ace of Hearts, completing their Royal Flush hand in this always uncertain FDA approval process. They asked for the shares to be halted from trading just as the closing bell was to be rung. Subsequently they announced the FDA had removed the hold on the launch. Aratana confirmed the product would be showing up in veterinarian’s offices and wholesalers by the end of October.

In my previous article I made these comments:

“No investor wants to see events like Aratana incurred in February. Especially where they hold a long investment position in the stock. As I mentioned in my initial article, I hold a position and this initial position was created at the $7.00 price level. However, after reviewing and analyzing the recent events and data I'm sharing in this article, my enthusiasm for the potential in Aratana's stock has not wavered. In fact, I've taken advantage of the recent price falling to the upper $5.00 price level. By adding to my position, with the stock now over $6.00, I have a small percentage point gain in my position. My initial expectation is seeing the stock return to the $8.00 level, if we get encouraging revenue increases in the second-quarter results. Then if we get the launch approved for ENTYCE by year end, I would expect to see the stock reach the $10 level. If this occurs, having the stock gaining more than 60% in the next six months, this would be a nice example of capital appreciation by holding Aratana's stock.”

My long-term outlook for Aratana has been greatly expanded to the upside. We saw the 2nd quarter results showing continued gains. I expect the 3rd quarter results being announced on November 3rd, will show comparable or better growth than the 2nd quarter. Now we have the added benefit of the major product being formally available for prescribing vets by the end of October. I haven’t even mentioned Aratana has an extensive pipeline of other drug candidates.

I have no idea for the wholesale price Aratana will charge for ENTYCE. However, one of the nice things about the pet care market, there is no huge layered distribution system needed to get the drug to the end-user. The beauty for the pet care market is simply the attending veterinarian not only diagnosis the disease, they also dispense the drug directly to the pet owner. This makes the veterinarian having a vested interest in having a FDA approved drug available for them to dispense.

I have no concrete information for the ultimate price Aratana will place on ENTYCE. However,we should have a quick availability for finding out what veterinarians will be charging for this drug. Therefore, the projection I’m sharing has this limitation, but I think it shows the potential Aratana has with this drug.

With the 10,000,000 dogs being treated annually for this disease, I will use a modest 10% capture rate.(This 10,000,000 number is provided by Aratana under the Inappetence Overview section. Especially considering there are no comparable drugs available with FDA approval. So, with this capture rate, the potential is for 1,000,000 prescriptions. Assuming Aratana achieves a net profit of $75.00 per prescription. This would generate net revenues of $75,000,000.00. When we apply the current 43,000,000 outstanding shares, this translates into approximately $1.75 per share. Again—this is only my random projection for the potential Aratana has in the market place. Applying a 10x earnings would value the stock at $17. 50 per share.

My immediate projection for the stock is returning to the 52-week high of $9.62 levels sounds more than reasonable. A $10 price certainly has the potential for being reached by year’s end. My $6.00 shares would return a nice 66% if we see just the $10.00 price.

The confirmed fact Aratana will have the product in the hands of veterinarians by the end of the month, we know sales representatives have been out promoting the drug because the FDA had already approved it. Plus, we know Aratana management expected the positive FDA approval, because they had ramped up production of the product with their new manufacturing partners. When we get to the 3rd quarter results on November 3rd, we could learn something about orders already in the pipeline. This will provide us some very important insight as for the potential of ENTYCE.

Aratana Pipeline:

Conclusion:

Currently I'm factoring my projections being merely base on the current three drugs in the market by the end of the month--October, 2017. Based on historical market capture for the first two drugs, and now ENTYCE. Now with their largest potential revenue source entering the market, Aratana has a growing opportunity for creating positive net earnings in the near term--1+ year.

The update with their 3rd quarter results planned for November 3rd, we should have a better handle for the long-term prospects for Aratana. IMO, we have found a floor for the stock's price, where now the trend should be moving up with growing revenues and an expanding pipeline.

Good luck with your future investing decisions.

