Brown & Brown: Acquisition Fueled Growth At A Discount

I believe Brown & Brown is an underappreciated growth and value stock bound for a steady increase over the next several years in a highly competitive market.

Brown & Brown returns a conservative cash payment to shareholders in a stable industry expected to grow 3% to 8% organically through 2020.

The company is committed to continue driving organic growth with investment efficiency and inorganic growth with further acquisitions.

Brown & Brown has been on an acquisitions spree for the last 15 years, acquiring over 460 insurance companies focusing on $1 million in annual revenues or more.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is an insurance company that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in 43 states and its offices located in Florida.

The company's offerings range from personal insurance to asset and risk management. Brown & Brown categorizes these segments as Retail, Programs, Wholesales and Services.

Its core insurance offerings fall under Retail and Programs alongside a healthy Wholesale segment and Services offered to its clients.

The personal and business insurance markets are highly competitive and Brown & Brown has countered this by growing inorganically at a head-spinning pace, acquiring over 460 companies in the past 15 years, most with annual revenues of over $1 million.

Domestic growth in insurance premiums and income for life and non-life insurance is expected to surpass economic growth in the coming years after a strong growth of 4.7% and 8.6% for 2016, respectively.

Brown & Brown has successfully remained within that growth curve by its overall expansion efforts and focus on core markets of life and personal insurance for individuals and overall business insurance, as discussed by its commissions and fees later in the article.

Insurance returns, based on investment class, have surged over the past 10 years primarily due to increase in offerings and awareness yet also by lower catastrophe expenses and a smarter allocation of funds. The United States, Brown & Brown's core operating region, had a prime focus on life policy over non-life policy with a considerable margin for 2016.

Brown & Brown has successfully navigated this preference with its core offerings in Programs and Wholesale, expanding its business offerings.

Back Seat Growth Driver: The Federal Reserve

Overall, insurance companies around the US are enjoying the recent rise in interest rates, providing better interest income from yielding investments. Brown & Brown holds little, if any, investments in equities or related asset classes, but is positioned in fixed income assets receiving a boost from higher rates. With rates expected to continue and rise, insurance companies should continue and benefit with organic investment returns.

Acquisitions: How High Can They Go?

There are hundreds of small insurance companies around the US that have a potential fit for Brown & Brown's business model in states with only few offerings or states avoided all together. Vast opportunities remain for the company to expand domestically and drive sales inorganically at a rapid pace.

As management stated in its latest earnings call, they are committed to M&A:

Acquisition Fueled Growth

Brown & Brown has enjoyed significant sales and net income growth on behalf of its expansion objectives of growing sales at a 5%-15% pace over the past 5 years, in line or outpacing its direct competitors.

EPS has grown alongside sales at fairly stable growth rates, depending largely on compensation expenses the company incurs over the year based on premiums earned and commission rates.

Risks: Bad Insurance

The top risk for insurance markets are bad economic conditions. As conditions remain favorable in past and in the upcoming years, risk assessment is structured around natural disasters. However, for companies like Brown & Brown, which sell portions of their insurance portfolios to third parties, the risks subsides.

Another prime risk factor for Brown & Brown is an aggressively competitive landscape in the insurance business. The company is doing the best it can by consolidation and better pricing offerings for its retail and business insurance offerings but remain under competitive pressure in most states.

Valuation: Silk Roads Ahead

The company's $393 million in Free Cash Flow is more than sufficient to continue and conduct acquisitions for the foreseeable future all whilst easily covering $40 million in interest expense on its long-term debt and $25 million in dividend payments.

With a continued competitive environment, the company will continue to increase its asset acquisitions and is expected to continue and grow at a lofty growth rate compared to the overall insurance market.

Working with a basic DCF model, I believe the company is fairly valued at prices between $55.00 and $65.00 per share, representing a 20% upside potential.

The company has the ability to further increase its value for investors by allotting a higher percentage of FCF to dividend payments once it feels that scaling down small insurance asset purchases in favor of larger scale mergers and acquisitions will greater benefit its business.

