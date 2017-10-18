Johnson & Johnson: The Unsinkable

It is hard to find cracks in the way the business is run.

Remicade sales are down, but that is a marginal issue, it seems.

I had a quick exchange about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) with a few investors who pointed out on Tuesday that it appeared evident that the bears who had previously talked of a stock grossly overvalued at just over $110 did not know what they were talking about earlier this year.

Now changing hands at about $140 in pre-market, the stock is valued at about 23x forward earnings, 14.5x forward EV/Ebitda, 5x forward EV/revenues and 5x book value.

On the one hand, these metrics were supported on Tuesday by a strong trading update, but on the other, they also point to the possibility that something has gone seriously wrong in recent months with regard to the re-pricing of equity risk.

Smart deal

Essentially, interest rates and inflation are going nowhere fast, and as such, predictable businesses that churn our healthy free cash flows continue to be very much in vogue, with income investors enjoying awesome returns in terms of capital appreciation.

JNJ is a case in point.

An essential equity component in any income growth portfolio, this is a bond-like stock that behaves quite rationally, actually, in a market where not only has JNJ grown revenues as well as profits, but also has managed to find a capital deployment strategy that pleases investors.

Low interest rates have something to do with its strength on the stock exchange, yet it is undeniable that JNJ is performing incredibly well thanks to a management team who were right to pay what I considered to be an obscene amount of money for Actelion earlier this year -- and now, of course, they are making sure we acknowledge how smart that deal was.

Remicade?

"Johnson & Johnson accelerated growth in the third quarter," the company said today.

"This is driven by the strong performance of our Pharmaceutical business, and augmented by Actelion and other recent acquisitions across the enterprise that will continue to fuel growth."

The pharma portfolio has been under the analysts' microscope, and Remicade remains under pressure, but M&A-fueled growth is something that I underestimated in terms of "upside potential", and is now doing the trick.

Third-quarter sales of $19.7bn rose by 10.3%, while adjusted earnings per share increased 13.1%, which testifies to a company that is very efficiently managed. Higher sales and EPS means guidance for the top-line this year rises now ranges between record levels of $76.1bn and $76.5bn, while adjusted EPS guidance now stands at $7.25-$7.30 (reported EPS are obviously lower).

Remarkably, sales included the impact of the first full quarter since Actelion was acquired -- the consolidation of the Swiss firm contributed 7.9% to worldwide sales growth, JNJ said, but even more exciting is the fact that excluding acquisitions and divestitures, global sales were up 6.7%, with domestic sales growth outpacing international sales growth.

2018 and 2019 figures will have to be adjusted accordingly, which means that JNJ's all-in returns could be a perfect hedge against sluggish growth prospects in many other sectors, at least until interest rates remain this low. And for these reasons, it is easy to argue that very little could go wrong with the stock at current levels, although litigation risk remains something worth paying attention to.

Even so, given my personal perception of risk, I have added JNJ "The Unsinkable" to my watch list but I will likely make my move only if it ever drops below $125, because I still think there more value in two high-yielding, hence riskier, alternatives -- please click here and here -- that should be particularly appealing for dividend growth investors.

