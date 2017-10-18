NAHB Housing Market Index: 'Builder Confidence Rises Four Points In October'

By Jill Mislinski

The National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) Housing Market Index (HMI) is a gauge of builder opinion on the relative level of current and future single-family home sales. It is a diffusion index, which means that a reading above 50 indicates a favorable outlook on home sales, and below 50 indicates a negative outlook.

The latest reading of 68, up 4 from last month's number, came in above the Investing.com forecast of 64.

Here is the opening of this morning's monthly report:

"This month's report shows that home builders are rebounding from the initial shock of the hurricanes," said NAHB Chairman Granger MacDonald, a home builder and developer from Kerrville, Texas. "However, builders need to be mindful of long-term repercussions from the storms, such as intensified material price increases and labor shortages."



"It is encouraging to see builder confidence return to the high 60s levels we saw in the spring and summer," said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. "With a tight inventory of existing homes and promising growth in household formation, we can expect the new home market continue to strengthen at a modest rate in the months ahead." [link to report]

Here is the historical series, which dates from 1985.

The HMI correlates fairly closely with broad measures of consumer confidence. Here is a pair of overlays with the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (through the previous month) and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index.

The HMI is an interesting prelude to Wednesday's release of Building Permits and Housing Starts.