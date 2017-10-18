Iraq's Push Against The Kurds Creates Upside Catalyst For Oil

Over the past few days, a couple of geopolitical risks have popped up, each one having the chance to materially affect energy prices, likely for the better for oil bulls. One, in particular, is the conflict taking place in northern Iraq over a swath of land referred to, by some, as Kurdistan. In what follows, I will dig into these developments and give my thoughts on what it all should mean for oil bulls and bears moving forward. My general conclusion here is that, on the whole, this is likely to benefit bulls while it could prove problematic for bears.

A look at the conflict

Some might think that the issue involving the Kurds is a recent one. They would be wrong. The Kurdish ethnic group has a long history. Due to a number of factors, the people came to be under the banner of the Ottoman Empire where, thanks to their rulers, they were granted a large degree of autonomy for much of the empire’s existence. Each principality within Ottoman lands was ruled by a Mir who set its own laws. However, this didn’t last forever.

Under the reign of Sultan Mahmud the 2nd, which ranged from 1808 to 1839, the Ottoman Empire worked to strip the principalities of their autonomy with the goal of subjugating them more than they had been in the past. This continued under the reign of Mahmud’s son, Sultan Abdulmecid (from 1839 to 1861) and culminated in the collapse of the independent Kurdish people when Mir Bedirkhan Beg of Bohtan fell in 1846. There was hope, over the ensuing decades and especially after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire following World War 1, that the Kurds might regain some of their independence, but it was all for naught. Instead, as the Ottoman Empire was broken apart, they were left spread between countries like Iraq, Syria (where they faced borderline genocide), and Turkey.

Some time ago, I became interested in the Kurds because they are unlike most, if not all, other major groups in the Middle East. Aside from the fact that they are the largest ethnic group in the world without a country of their own, they are extremely diverse in terms of their religious beliefs. The composition of Kurds ranges from Sunni Muslims to Christians to Yazidis (a sect that praises/worships an angel that, according to their texts, took on the form of a peacock). What’s more is that, by Middle Eastern standards, the group is liberal and has a history of assisting the US government.

It was this assistance, in a way, that led to this current conflict. In 2014, the Kurds in northern Iraq proved a remarkable force in opposing the spread of ISIS throughout the country. After Iraqi soldiers fled Kirkuk, the Kurds stepped in and fought the terrorist group. Eventually, the area came to be controlled by the ethnic group. Fast forward to 2017 and what seemed like a win for Iraq has now become a headache.

You see, on September 25th of this year, the Kurdish Regional Government (aka the KRG) held a referendum to see whether the people of northern Iraq wished to secede from the nation and form their own home state of Kurdistan. The result? Of those who voted, according to the Kurds, an impressive 92.7% voted in favor of an independent state. This in and of itself is an issue, but it has long been understood that, while Kurdistan is part of Iraq, the autonomy of the region following the end of the Iraq War would likely lead to this sort of outcome.

What makes matters worse, though, is the fact that Kirkuk has not historically been considered part of the area until the aforementioned events in 2014 transpired. Even then, the government required the Kurds to continue pumping oil from the area through a pipeline that extends into Turkey. In all, it’s believed that Kirkuk accounts for between 350 thousand and 400 thousand barrels of crude per day and accounts for up to nearly 9% of Iraq’s total oil output of 4.494 million barrels per day as of September of this year.

In a move to recapture Kirkuk, the Iraqi government allegedly attacked Peshmerga forces this past Sunday and has successfully taken back the area. Leading up to this conflict, it’s believed that oil exports were temporarily halted, but that could be just the start of a lot of oil not being transported when it normally would. You see, in addition to what Kirkuk produces, some amount of oil (though it hasn’t been revealed how much) is produced by the Kurds in what has been considered by them to be their own lands for a long time. In fact, some estimates place total reserves in Kurdish-occupied lands at around 45 billion barrels.

The biggest problem arises when you see the image above. In it, you can see that the Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline travels across 600 miles of what is largely considered Kurdish territory. While current estimates suggest that this pipeline is responsible for sending up to 600 thousand barrels of oil per day through to Turkey, it’s believed that total capacity for the pipeline is up to 700 thousand barrels per day. In the event that Iraq’s offensive results in a militaristic backlash from the Kurds, one of the most effective ways to harm their foes would be to damage the pipeline. Depending on the duration of the conflict, not to mention what it might devolve into, we could see a scenario where oil production for Iraq would fall materially. This is terrible for Iraq, but even seeing the estimated production from Kirkuk coming offline would result in a decrease in global output of between 127.75 million barrels and 146 million barrels per year.

Takeaway

Right now, it’s impossible to know what all will happen with these recent developments in Iraq. That said, it’s clear that matters are worsening and, while that’s a negative for Iraq, possibly the Kurds (depending on the outcome), and the rest of the region, all that is transpiring may prove to be incredibly bullish for oil. What has turned into a grab-back by the Iraqi government may end at that, which would be neutral for oil investors. On the other hand, if it turns into an all-out civil war, there’s no telling the impact it could have on oil markets (though the direction of the price movements would be positive). Either way, this kind of scenario is precisely what oil investors should love and it’s something that should be monitored by bulls and bears alike to see what all will happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.