Johnson & Johnson: Q3 Beat Was Low Quality

The stock has re-rated from 16x to 17.8x NTM P/E, so I don’t believe this valuation is attractive.

The corporate signals have been mixed with some positive messages related to Pharmaceutical Division but still weak outlooks for the Consumer Healthcare and Medical Devices Divisions.

Johnson & Johnson reported better than expected Q3 2017 results, but mainly thanks to non-operating items.

On October 17, 2017, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reported better-than-expected Q3 2017 results, fueled mainly by a solid performance of the key growth drivers in the Pharmaceutical division, which compensates the weak performance in the Medtech franchises.

Q3 2017 results

Johnson & Johnson reported Q3/2017 sales of $19.7B, 2% above consensus expectation, while EPS of $1.90 were $0.10 higher than consensus, driven by non operating items, as tax expenses and other operating income. Thus, Q3 beat was a low quality one for the company.

FY 17 guidance has been upgraded to sales of $76.1-76.5B (vs. $75.8-76.1B) and EPS of $7.25-7.30 (vs. $7.12-7.22), which equates to approximately to 1.5% upgrade to consensus EPS of $7.18.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q3 2017 results have been mixed. The performance of the key growth drivers in the Pharmaceutical Division has been excellent, but there have been some weaknesses related to the Consumer healthcare and the Medical Devices franchises.

The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

The performance of Johnson & Johnson in the Immunology division has been really impressive in Q3/2017. Remicade sales were $1647M, 4% above consensus, driven by a strong performance in the immunology market, despite the biosimilar competition in Europe. In addition to that, Stelara sales were $1124M, 12% above consensus, driven by a solid performance in Crohn's Disease, which more than compensate some pressure in the psoriasis space for the competition of Taltz and Cosentyx.

Oncology franchise sales were $1898M. Imbruvica sales were $512M, approximately in line with consensus, while Darzalex sales were $317M, up only 6% QoQ, putting at risk consensus expectations for FY 2017 of $1.4B for this key drug. After the positive results reported from the Phase III trial ALCYONE in 1st line multiple myeloma (in combo with Velcade), the next key readout for Darzalex will be the Phase III trial MAIA in mid 2018, which will assess the benefit of the drug in combo with Revlimid.

Xarelto sales were $635M, 4% above consensus. The performance has been reassuring, after few quarters weaker than expected, driven by a solid volume dynamic which more than compensate some pressure on rebates in the managed care channel. I believe that the long term opportunity for Xarelto has been underestimated by the market, which still has to account for the additional growth that could be generated after the successful COMPASS study in Secondary CV Prevention.

On the negative side, Invokana sales in diabetes were only $265M, $39M below consensus, driven by a dramatic pricing pressure in U.S. I still believe that the pressure for Johnson & Johnson in this therapeutic area will be higher than expected by the street given that the payors will continue limiting access in this market.

Lastly, Medical Devices and Consumer sales were $6.6B and $3.35B, 1% below consensus, depressed by weak performances of CHC in U.S., Ortho and Diabetes Care.

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Johnson & Johnson has traded historically at 16.1 NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which was in line with the diversified biopharma group. Today, Johnson & Johnson is trading at premium with its 5 years average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 17.8 NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at 10% of premium vs. peers.

Source: Johnson & Johnson's Current vs. 5-year average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Johnson & Johnson's Current vs. 5-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) - Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been mixed, with some positive messages related to Pharmaceutical Division but still weak outlooks for the Consumer Healthcare and Medical Devices Divisions. Given that the stock has re-rated from 16x to 17.8 NTM P/E, as I discussed here, I would wait for a better re-entry point.

