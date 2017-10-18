Teekay LNG Partners From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

I recently learned that Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) announced a new preferred offering TGP-B.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) ((NYSE:TGP)) announced today that it has priced its public offering of 6,000,000 8.5% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Series B Preferred Units), representing limited partner interests, at $25.00 per unit. Distributions will be payable on the Series B Preferred Units from and including the original issue date to, but excluding October 15, 2027 at a fixed rate equal to 8.5% per annum of the stated liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit and (ii) from and including October 15, 2027, at a floating rate equal to three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 624.1 basis points. The offering is expected to close on October 23, 2017. Teekay LNG has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 Series B Preferred Units. The Partnership expects to use the net proceeds from the public offering for general partnership purposes, which may include funding installment payments on newbuilding deliveries and debt repayments.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of a TGP preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, we must first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type TGP in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:

Here we learn that TGP is a large owner and operator of LNG carriers providing LNG, LPG, and crude oil marine transportation. I like that it operates under long-term fixed-rate charter contracts which limits surprises and is less affected by cyclic shipping rates.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:

Here we learn that TGP offers a single 9.00% preferred, TGP-A, currently trading on the open market, soon to be joined by TGP-B offered at 8.50%, which demonstrates TGP is now able to borrow at a slightly reduced interest rate, which might be a result of its better credit picture.

Let's click on TGP-A:

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, it accumulates and is owed to the shareholder and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And it must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares are callable on 10/5/21 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This means your dividends are secure for at least 4 years.

It pays a yearly dividend of 2.25, paid quarterly at the rate of 0.5625 on 1/15, 4/15, 7/15. and 10/15.

At the time of its IPO, 9/28/16, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

It displays how TGP performed over the past five years, which, as far as I'm concerned, is the picture of a company that has not performed especially well, although over the past year it appears to have stabilized and marginally increased in value. As a preferred investor, I'm interested more in a company that's built to last rather than a barn-burner. Is TGP built to last? That's still to be determined.

I hope that what I'll learn about this company's recent history from Finviz financial highlights, as shown below will help me answer that question. TGP has a market cap of $1.60 billion and earned $136.40 million on sales of $403.50 million. It shows a manageable debt/equity of 1.42, and its YTD performance has risen by 26.99%. All in all, not a bad company picture as far as I'm concerned.

I dug a little deeper and these are the financial highlights as posted from TGP's August press release:

HAMILTON, BERMUDA-(Marketwired - Aug. 3, 2017) - Highlights Reported GAAP net loss attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders of $16.1 million and adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders(1) of $17.9 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Generated distributable cash flow(1) of $40.6 million, or $0.51 per common unit, in the second quarter of 2017.

In June 2017, the Partnership entered into charter contract extensions for two LNG carriers chartered to Awilco LNG to December 2019; in July 2017, the Partnership extended the loan facilities associated with these vessels to June 2020, which were previously scheduled to mature in 2018.

As at June 30, 2017, the Partnership had total liquidity of approximately $350 million.

And because one picture is worth 1,000 words:

TGP is part of a monster enterprise holding $12 billion worth of assets, which I believe is further protection against some future existential threat.

Consequently, as far as I'm concerned from the perspective of a preferred investor, this company faces no imminent existential threat and if the oil and gas transportation market continues to perform as it has at present then TGP's preferreds might be reasonably safe investments. But, is TGP-A a good investment at this price?

It pays a yearly dividend of $2.25, therefore:

2.25/25.78 = 8.73% yield

An attractive yield that will be paid at least until 10/21 in spite of the fact that you would 0.78/share if and when it is called. Therefore it's not a bad investment; however, TGP-B will soon be available for trading and might be bought on the gray market or in the open market at a more advantageous price and yield. It's availability might also force a drop in the price of TGP-A. Consequently, I counsel a watch and wait attitude because, at this price, it is far more probable that its price will fall rather than rise much further.

