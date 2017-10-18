The Case For Eurozone Stocks

Europe's rebound from financial crisis is in full swing - and it looks resilient. For investors, eurozone stocks may present a compelling opportunity.

European stocks underperformed their U.S. counterparts in 2016. But the story in 2017 has been one of improving growth and corporate earnings in the eurozone. Here are the four reasons we think eurozone stocks offer meaningful opportunities today:

1. Mainstream political candidates have prevailed.

Established political parties in Europe have been challenged by alternative political movements. Following the U.K.'s Brexit decision to leave the European Union, minority political parties in other parts of the eurozone have called for their own countries to do the same. The specter of an unraveling EU chilled markets in 2016. The political climate is far from settled, evidenced by Catalonia's bid for independence from Spain and the strong electoral showing for the extreme right wing in Austria, which is likely to enter a coalition with the center-right to put 31-year-old Sebastian Kurz in power. But fears of an EU break-up have lessened as mainstream candidates prevailed in almost all of this year's elections.

Italy's voters struck down proposed reforms at the end of 2016. But in recent months, the country's two leading anti-establishment parties have softened their rhetoric on leaving the European Union.

In the run-up to French national elections in May 2017, there appeared to be a chance that France would elect the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Le Pen favored a French exit from the eurozone, the EU and NATO. When voters chose Emmanuel Macron as their president that same month, it reduced fears of a Frexit from the EU.

In September 2017, Germany's center-right chancellor, Angela Merkel, was re-elected, although the far-right did gain parliamentary representation.

2. Recent data shows growth momentum.

The eurozone is finally recovering from the 2007-2008 financial crisis and the subsequent European debt crisis. For evidence, consider the Eurozone's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which tracks indicators such as employment and inventories across the region.

The PMI rose to 56.7 in September 2017. Index levels above 50 are considered expansionary.

Growth in business activity is at a six-year high.

Employment grew for the 35th consecutive month.

3. Eurozone stocks are not cheap, but they still offer reasonable value.

Boasting some of the world's largest and most successful companies, the European equity market may prove to be too expensive for bargain-basement investors. But for those in search of a reasonable value compared with other regions, Europe offers promising long-term opportunities.

In particular, we believe eurozone stocks are better value compared with U.S. stocks. U.S. stock prices rallied following Trump's election in 2016 and have stayed relatively high. In contrast, political events in Europe in 2016 put a damper on European stock prices, and we believe they are still undervalued.

4. Corporate earnings are increasing.

Following the financial crisis, corporate earnings stagnated across the eurozone, but now earnings are picking up. Phillip Dicken, our Head of European Equities, estimates corporate earnings will increase at a healthy rate of 10-15% for 2017.

A key question today is: Will a strengthening euro hurt European companies? These companies sell their products and services all over the world. If the euro is strengthening, it means customers' currencies are weakening, making it less appealing to buy from European companies. However, it's important to note that half of European companies' earnings are generated within Europe. So while the euro's strength has an effect, it will not make or break these companies' earnings growth.

The bottom line

Threats to the political and economic status quo in Europe have failed to win elections. Economic growth has gained momentum, as has corporate earnings growth. Against this backdrop, we believe European stocks offer compelling value for investors.

The views expressed are as of May 2017, may change as market or other conditions change and may differ from views expressed by other Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (CMIA) associates or affiliates.

Investment decisions should always be made based on an investor's specific financial needs, objectives, goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. Asset classes described may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no forecast should be considered a guarantee either. Since economic and market conditions change frequently, there can be no assurance that the trends described here will continue or that any forecasts are accurate.

A "drawdown" refers to a decline in the value of an investment or portfolio.

Investment products are not federally or FDIC-insured, deposits or obligations of or guaranteed by any financial institution and involve risks, including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

