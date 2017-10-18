The Real Wealth Of Asia Exposed

The concept of what constitutes as capital vary widely between the East and West.

To unlock an asset’s value, the owner needs to possess both the asset itself and its potential.

Money facilitates transactions, allowing user to buy and sell things. Money is asset, but because it does not create additional value by itself, money is not capital.

Capital is an asset that has the potential to create more value. It captures both the physical dimension and its potential to generate surplus value of an asset.





Misunderstanding the concept of capital could affect your portfolio. Most of us think that capital is money, which isn’t true.

Western countries have gone through the necessary process of ‘unlocking’ much of its capital, but the East is just beginning to utilize all of its assets.

In this article we’ll explain what it means to unlock capital, and how important private ownership is in this process. You’ll learn why understanding capital can help your investments in Asia.

Capital is actually much more than just an asset. Capital is both the asset as well as its potential to create more value in the future. ‘Unlocking’ capital what we call the process that generates the additional value.

A farmer in China without a bank account may understand capital better than the average American.

To a farmer, it’s not only his land that is capital, but also its many uses. It can be built upon; he can grow food, or raise livestock. The land can be used do produce different types of additional value.

As it is to a farmer in China, the concept of ‘capital’ in Medieval Latin referred to an asset that had the potential to generate more value, specifically a head of cattle or other livestock. A cow’s value is unlocked through milking, butchering, using its hide for leather or its ability to reproduce.

Capital Past and Present

In his work, The Wealth of Nations, classical economist Adam Smith emphasized an important point:

For accumulated assets to become active capital and put additional production in motion, they must be ‘fixed’ – an agreed upon value – which lasts for some time after that labor is done.

One can see that there isn’t such a huge difference between the concept of capital from the early fathers of economics like Adam Smith and our Chinese farmer.

The way value is fixed is through money. Money isn’t capital and does not itself create additional value, but it does allow us to facilitate transactions so we can buy and sell things.

A tractor is an example of capital. It adds value to a farmers’ life by improving his productivity. Even human beings can be seen as capital, through their labor and skills.

Owning the Process

We can use the example of a watermill in illustrating the importance of ownership in the process of unlocking capital.

A watermill can be used solely for its original purpose of mechanically processing materials, but it could also be used to convert water into electricity. But why would an owner do that unless they received some extra benefits?

The electricity could be used for the owner’s home, as well as the homes of some neighbors. The neighbors could pay for their electricity with money or food.

To unlock the full potential of the windmill, the owner must own both the asset and the process.

How Asia’s natural capital can impact your investment

Asia’s story is about the process of unlocking potential value both in natural capital such as rivers and soil as well as human capital in education and skills.

This continent has various different companies that operate natural capital. If you’re looking to expanding your portfolio into this sector in Asia, then you should definitely keep an eye on the Asia Pacific region, particularly China.

The state-owned enterprises PetroChina Company Limited (Shanghai SE: 601857, HKSE: 0857, NYSE: PTR) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, also known as Sinopec (Shanghai SE: 600028, HKSE: 0386, NYSE: SNP, LSE: NSP) are China’s top two oil producers. They extract oil from international markets, primarily Africa, and provide gasoline to China, the country with as many motor-vehicles as there are people in the U.S.

In South East Asia, BlackGold Natural Resources Ltd. (SGX: 41H) is a coal mining company that operates in Indonesia, providing fuel to the country’s rapidly growing power plant industry.

“Natural capital” isn’t limited to just natural resources, since one can also own real estate and unlock its potential.

Asia, especially China, is urbanizing at a rate never witnesses before.

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen SE: 000002, HKSE: 2202 OTC: OTCPK:CVKEY) is the country’s largest real estate developer, operating and developing mainly in China’s Pearl River Delta (including the cities Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shenzhen), Yangtze River Delta (including Shanghai and Nanjing) and around the Bohai Sea (including Beijing and Tianjin). As more Chinese are heading towards more populated provinces and cities in the east, we expect to see real estate prices there to rise, along with Valke’s company value.

Meanwhile, Evergrande Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. (HKSE: 3333, OTC: OTCPK:EGRNY), China’s second largest real estate developer, is currently developing the artificial archipelago Ocean Flower Island. By 2020, this 160 billion RMB project in Hainan will be completed, with the potential to become the country’s next major tourism destination.

Whoever owns a country’s natural capital determines how the economy grows and a majority of the time in Asia, it is the government. Knowing who the government has placed in control will help you narrow down the investment opportunities.

We continue on the topic of capital, specifically human capital and its effects on the growth of certain sectors in the next article.

