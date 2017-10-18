Oil: Short-Term Versus Long-Term Price Scenarios

By Bluford Putnam
U.S. shale technology is an evolving science that will continue to boost output even as fuel efficiency achieved through electric vehicles depletes demand.
WTI crude oil prices have been in a narrow trading range for about a year now.
On the supply side, the issue has been technology.
Shale technology could push U.S. output to 10 million barrels per day in 2018.
The future of fuel efficiency is getting brighter by the day with electric-powered vehicles, which will impact demand and prices to the downward side in the long run.
By Bluford Putnam
U.S. shale technology is an evolving science that will continue to boost output even as fuel efficiency achieved through electric vehicles depletes demand.