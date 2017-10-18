Weekly Market Notes - October 16, 2017
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
Consumer sentiment hits 13-year high; inflation remains muted - core CPI up 0.1%in September; retail sales improve due to storm replacement buying, but overall spending soft.
Low inflation offers Fed flexibility on rates but December hike remains firmly in the outlook.
Short-term sentiment indicators show optimism at or near an extreme.
