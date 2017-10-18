Nokia Has No Growth Prospects At The Moment

This year, marked a 10-year anniversary of the presentation and the release of the first ever iPhone by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which changed the way we view mobile phones. While there were a lot of touchscreen smartphones at that time from manufacturers like Motorola (NYSE:MSI), Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Sony Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and others, none of their phones were truly wide consumer-level products. Apple, which was then led by Steve Jobs, made us think of the original iPhone as a personal pocket computer/laptop that is capable of running all manner of applications in a user-friendly interface.

Without a doubt, the main loser of this technological revolution was Nokia. Once a leader in the phone market, the company struggled to compete with its rivals and sold all of its mobile assets to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in September 2013. This helped Nokia to cut some of its loses, restructure the overall company and focus on improving its other businesses. Last year, the company signed a licensing agreement with HMD Global, another Finland-based company that acquired Nokia mobile rights from Microsoft, after the latter shut down the phone manufacturing business due to the lack of user engagement of the Windows Phone ecosystem. At the moment, Nokia has very little input in creating new phones, as HMD Global is fully responsible for the whole product development process. The remaining of the mobile business plays very little role in the company’s structure and is only a part of the Nokia Technologies division. As of Q2, the division made only $309 million in net sales out of the $5 629 million reported for the quarter. It recently abandoned its virtual reality project, a VR camera called OZO that was priced at $60000 per unit, but due to the low demand decreased to $25000 per unit, as the slower rate of growth of the VR market made it harder to sell such a high-end product. Overall, the Nokia Technologies division contributes very little to the overall performance of the company and employs only around 1100 people out of more than 100000 people total.

Since 2013, Nokia’s main business is its Nokia Networks division. The division is responsible for the selling of the data networking and telecommunications solutions to big service providers and operators around the world. First started as a joint venture between Nokia and Siemens (OTCPK:OTCPK:SIEGY) in 2007, the division helped the Finnish company to stay afloat after the disastrous decline of its mobile business and became the company’s major focus in the recent years, as it acquired all of the Siemens stake four years ago.

Right now, Nokia continues to be the largest company in Finland and is considered to be one of the major players in the telecoms equipment manufacturing industry. In 2016, it became fourth biggest company amongst its peers with a revenue of over $25 billion:

Source: Statista

However, strong competition that increases year-over-year makes it harder for Nokia to acquire new clients and drive growth on a quarterly basis. In Q2, the network business was down Y/Y in terms of net sales, as the Asian rivals continue to drive down its costs and make a far lucrative deals for its customers.

Source: Nokia IR

At the moment, Nokia Networks works on the three major projects: the implementation of 5G, the selling of optical LAN, and the creation of the scalable and adaptable networks. Right now, 5G technology is fairly new to the world and is in test mode only. This summer, the small country of San Marino with the population of around 35000 people was the first to adapt 5G nationwide. The big countries of Europe, Asia and North America continue to conduct trials in this field and plan to build sustainable networks that could support this wireless broadband technology in the upcoming years. Last month, Deutsche Telecom along with its partner Huawei announced the successful launch of 5G connection, which is based on the 3GPP standard in Berlin. Huawei believes that this event will enable the full-scale operation of 5G in Europe by 2020 and help the company itself to establish the stronger presence in the region. If Huawei successfully achieves its goals there, it will be hard for Nokia to compete with its rivals on its home turf, which will lead to the loss of market share. Currently, Nokia is a part of the Verizon 5G Technology Forum and tests its network equipment in 10 US cities. However, the project also includes the companies like Ericsson, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Samsung (OTCPK:OTC:SSNLF) and others, who compete to deliver the best Verizon (NYSE:VZ) experience across the US and Nokia’s share in it is relatively small.

As for the optical LAN and the creation of the scalable and adaptable networks projects, Nokia doesn’t have some unique competitive advantages in those fields and as a results, the decrease of the net sales on an annual basis during the latest quarter proved that there are no great catalysts at the moment that will make a big difference for the Finland-based corporation.

When we decided to make a valuation of Nokia, we used the standard DCF model that helped us to understand what the fair price of the company is at the moment. The revenue forecast in our model is in-line with Capital IQ predictions for the upcoming years:

Source: Capital IQ, own estimates

WACC in the model is 10.2% and is calculated using the standard CAPM formula that gave the us the cost of equity, which is 10.9%. We expect the increase in interest rates in the upcoming 5 years, and thereby we decided to increase the discount rate by 0.5% annually from 10.2% in 2017 to 12.2% by the end of 2021. In the end, we found out the fair value of Nokia’s stock price to be $4.77 per share, which represents a discount of ~19.5% from its current market price.

Source: Own estimates

We also made a comparable analysis to make sure that our DCF’s downside has fundamentals behind it. Nokia’s peers were chosen from the different equity research papers of various investment banks along with the Capital IQ suggestions that includes competitors from the industries in which our target company participates. Conducting our peer analysis, we found out that Nokia is trading at a premium of ~46.3% from its fair value and has every reasons to trade lower in the upcoming quarters.

Source: Capital IQ

Then, we decided to combine our DCF model with our comparable analysis and came to a final conclusion that Nokia’s stock real value at the moment is $4.37 per share, a discount of around 26% from the current price:

Source: Own estimates

On October 26, Nokia will announce its Q3 results for the current fiscal year. We don’t expect to see some major catalyst that will push the stock higher and the fact that the company underperformed in Q2 on an annual basis shows that there is not a lot of demand for its services at the moment. The commercialization of 5G is still a long way to go and the current partnership with Verizon is not going to strongly affect the company’s stock as the trial period of 5G testing had only recently started.

We would describe Nokia as an enterprise with a long history of innovation and successful business performance that failed to adapt to the changing market environment, and now tries to earn back its reputation. However, its products and services are not in high demand in comparison with its rivals and its overall business is in the slow pace mode. We don’t think that shorting Nokia’s stock is a great opportunity for us, as there are a number of better investment ideas with greater results and we also don’t think that there is going to be a serious upside anytime soon. We don’t see any opportunities in Nokia at the moment and have no position in it.

