Equity - Asset Allocation Committee Outlook Q4 2017

By Neuberger Berman Asset Allocation Committee

Synchronized global growth and valuations should favor non-U.S. markets, but U.S. small caps could benefit from tax reform.

U.S. Equities

The Committee maintained a Below Normal outlook for U.S. large-caps and reduced its outlook for U.S. small- and mid-caps to Neutral from Above Normal. Growth stocks have outperformed value stocks in both large-caps and small- and mid-caps, as large-caps with multinational operations have benefited from dollar weakness and cash repatriation. Valuations are elevated, but not necessarily to the extent that they are a timing signal. Geopolitical risks, especially around North Korea, continue to cause concern, as does the potential for the major central banks to tighten liquidity conditions too early or too aggressively. On the upside, the Committee noted that small- and mid-cap companies and more cyclically-oriented stocks are most likely to benefit from any progress on tax legislation, as many large companies already pay less than the headline corporate rate.

Public Real Estate

The Committee voted to maintain its Below Normal outlook, as the asset class remains vulnerable to potential further increases in rates.

Non-U.S. Developed Market Equities

The Committee moved its outlook from Neutral to Above Normal. In Europe, economic recovery has seen unemployment rates drop rapidly, pushing the euro up strongly. The ECB remains accommodative for now, although it is beginning to contemplate how to wind down its QE program. Japanese equities tend to benefit from a weaker yen flowing through to corporate earnings, and the Bank of Japan remains committed to propelling the economy forward and its yield-targeting policy. The Committee felt that if there were any signs of the current synchronized global growth breaking down and slowing, they would be seen first in Japan. The U.K. has begun its Brexit negotiations with the European Union, but market reactions seem to be isolated to the U.K. for the time being.

Eurozone Unemployment Is Dropping Rapidly

(Source: IMF)

Emerging Markets Equities

The Committee maintained its Above Normal 12-month outlook. Emerging market economies and equities are likely to continue to benefit from synchronized global growth, and their relatively higher growth rates remain attractive. Among the key risks are some kind of financial shock from China, a slowdown in global growth, and a return to dollar strength - although this latter risk is one that many emerging economies are less vulnerable to today, having made substantial balance sheet adjustments over recent years.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Neuberger Berman is not providing this material in a fiduciary capacity and has a financial interest in the sale of its products and services. Neuberger Berman, as well as its employees, does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your accountant, tax adviser and/or attorney for advice concerning your particular circumstances. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.