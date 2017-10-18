Equity - Asset Allocation Committee Outlook Q4 2017

By Neuberger Berman Asset Allocation Committee
Synchronized global growth and valuations should favor non-U.S. markets, but U.S. small caps could benefit from tax reform.
U.S. Equities
The Committee maintained a Below Normal outlook for U.S. large-caps and reduced its outlook for U.S. small- and mid-caps to Neutral from Above Normal. Growth stocks have outperformed value stocks in both large-caps and small- and mid-caps, as large-caps with multinational operations have benefited from dollar weakness and cash repatriation. Valuations are elevated, but not necessarily to the extent that they are a timing signal. Geopolitical risks, especially around North Korea, continue to cause concern, as does the potential for the major central banks to tighten liquidity conditions too early or too aggressively. On the upside, the Committee noted that small- and mid-cap companies and more cyclically-oriented stocks are most likely to benefit from any progress on tax legislation, as many large companies already pay less than the headline corporate rate.
Public Real Estate
The Committee voted to maintain its Below Normal outlook, as the asset class remains vulnerable to potential further increases in rates.
Non-U.S. Developed Market Equities
The Committee moved its outlook from Neutral to Above Normal. In Europe, economic recovery has seen unemployment rates drop rapidly, pushing the euro up strongly. The ECB remains accommodative for now, although it is beginning to contemplate how to wind down its QE program. Japanese equities tend to benefit from a weaker yen flowing through to corporate earnings, and the Bank of Japan remains committed to propelling the economy forward and its yield-targeting policy. The Committee felt that if there were any signs of the current synchronized global growth breaking down and slowing, they would be seen first in Japan. The U.K. has begun its Brexit negotiations with the European Union, but market reactions seem to be isolated to the U.K. for the time being.
Eurozone Unemployment Is Dropping Rapidly
(Source: IMF)
Emerging Markets Equities
The Committee maintained its Above Normal 12-month outlook. Emerging market economies and equities are likely to continue to benefit from synchronized global growth, and their relatively higher growth rates remain attractive. Among the key risks are some kind of financial shock from China, a slowdown in global growth, and a return to dollar strength - although this latter risk is one that many emerging economies are less vulnerable to today, having made substantial balance sheet adjustments over recent years.
This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Neuberger Berman is not providing this material in a fiduciary capacity and has a financial interest in the sale of its products and services. Neuberger Berman, as well as its employees, does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your accountant, tax adviser and/or attorney for advice concerning your particular circumstances. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
The views expressed herein are generally those of Neuberger Berman’s Asset Allocation Committee, which comprises professionals across multiple disciplines, including equity and fixed income strategists and portfolio managers. The Asset Allocation Committee reviews and sets long-term asset allocation models, establishes preferred near-term tactical asset class allocations and, upon request, reviews asset allocations for large diversified mandates and makes client-specific asset allocation recommendations. The views and recommendations of the Asset Allocation Committee may not reflect the views of the firm as a whole, and Neuberger Berman advisors and portfolio managers may recommend or take contrary positions to the views and recommendations of the Asset Allocation Committee. The Asset Allocation Committee views do not constitute a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.
A bond’s value may fluctuate based on interest rates, market conditions, credit quality and other factors. You may have a gain or a loss if you sell your bonds prior to maturity. Of course, bonds are subject to the credit risk of the issuer. If sold prior to maturity, municipal securities are subject to gain/losses based on the level of interest rates, market conditions and the credit quality of the issuer. Income may be subject to the alternative minimum tax (AMT) and/or state and local taxes, based on the investor’s state of residence. High-yield bonds, also known as “junk bonds,” are considered speculative and carry a greater risk of default than investment-grade bonds. Their market value tends to be more volatile than investment-grade bonds and may fluctuate based on interest rates, market conditions, credit quality, political events, currency devaluation and other factors. High yield bonds are not suitable for all investors and the risks of these bonds should be weighed against the potential rewards. Neither Neuberger Berman nor its employees provide tax or legal advice. You should contact a tax advisor regarding the suitability of tax-exempt investments in your portfolio. Government bonds and Treasury bills are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States Government as to the timely payment of principal and interest. Investing in the stocks of even the largest companies involves all the risks of stock market investing, including the risk that they may lose value due to overall market or economic conditions. Small- and mid-capitalization stocks are more vulnerable to financial risks and other risks than stocks of larger companies. They also trade less frequently and in lower volume than larger company stocks, so their market prices tend to be more volatile. Investing in foreign securities involves greater risks than investing in securities of U.S. issuers, including currency fluctuations, interest rates, potential political instability, restrictions on foreign investors, less regulation and less market liquidity. The sale or purchase of commodities is usually carried out through futures contracts or options on futures, which involve significant risks, such as volatility in price, high leverage and illiquidity.
This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.
The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.
Certain products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. The information provided herein is not directed at any investor or category of investors and is provided solely as general information about our products and services and to otherwise provide general investment education. No information contained herein should be regarded as a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action as Neuberger Berman Group LLC (and its affiliates, “Neuberger Berman”) is not undertaking to provide impartial investment advice, act as an impartial adviser, or give advice in a fiduciary capacity with respect to the materials presented herein. If you are an individual retirement investor, contact your financial advisor or other non-Neuberger Berman fiduciary about whether any given investment idea, strategy, product or service described herein may be appropriate for your circumstances.
© 2009-2017 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.