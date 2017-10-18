Juniper At $26 Starting To Look Attractive

Juniper Networks, Inc.(NYSE:JNPR) trading around the $26 handle may start to garner some interest from value investors pretty soon. The stock sold off hard last week after the company announced a cut to both its previously guided top and bottom line for the third quarter. The company will announce these results on the 24th of this month which is only 7 days away. The question on investors minds at present is whether the steep drop in the share price is justified. Usually investors make up their minds about a potential long investment after earnings have been announced. However the pre-release means that there should be a nice bit of volatility already priced into the shares. Sentiment in Jupiter reached ultra pessimistic levels last week and we have seen some buyers come in since then to take the stock off its lows of $25.09 last week.

Shares hovering around the $26 level are still a good $2+ from Juniper's 200 day average which is where momentum investors would begin to get interested once more. Distinguishing a value trap from a value play can be notoriously difficult. One would feel that the solid reputation that Juniper has built up down through the years would definitely give shares some downside protection here. Because of the complexity of the company's products, customers can be reluctant to leave. Furthermore shedding market share to competition in the routing segment is not a foregone conclusion as substantial budgets are needed to compete with the likes of Juniper who have been around for years.

Furthermore although the recent guidance cut was not anticipated by the market, growth rates across a variety of metrics in the company's second quarter definitely gave room for encouragement. The top line grew by over 7% whereas operating income grew by almost 27% over a rolling year basis. Moreover earnings per share came in at $0.47 in Q2 which was a nice $0.1 above the same number in the quarter of 12 months prior. When a stock is clearly struggling, momentum indicators are watched very closely by investors. Obviously guidance for the fourth quarter will be paramount when the company announces in 7 days time but the company clearly has momentum on its side. The question is whether this momentum can be sustained as we enter the final stages of the year.

From a clear value play point of view, Juniper's sales multiple and book multiple of 1.9 are very close to the industry average. It is the company's earnings multiple of 15.48 though which is more than half what the industry as a whole is trading at currently. True value investors may state that Juniper "as a value play" is still a tad expensive here. Yes its earnings multiple looks attractive but the more reliable book and sales ratios are in line with what the industry is trading at. Juniper though has a very strong balance sheet with a debt to equity ratio of 42% and a pay-out ratio of just over 23%. Adding it all up as a value play, Juniper's positive earnings, low earnings multiple, low debt and strong dividend coverage will definitely attract investors.

Technically the stock does not look all that bad. In fact, shares have been making higher highs and higher lows since 2012. The stock has really strong support at about the $23 level. If we can print a weekly swing in the short term and stay above support, I feel Juniper has a good chance of taking out its 2015 highs.

Let's see how the next few days pan out. It would be nice to get a weekly swing before earnings as we could start scaling into a long position before the company announces on the 24th

