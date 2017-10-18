Enbridge Inc.: The Turnaround Is Here

Enbridge looks well positioned to start posting meaningful earnings growth from the second half of this year, which will be accompanied by improvement in leverage.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is bringing its major projects online. The Canadian company has an impressive project pipeline, which I've discussed in this article. Enbridge has struggled to grow earnings and cash flows, on a per share basis, but that's going to change in the short term. I think the company is going to post strong growth in the coming years, starting from the second half of this year, which will fuel the stock's outperformance.

Robust project pipeline

Last week, Enbridge and Detroit, Michigan-based DTE Energy (DTE) received a green signal from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regarding construction of the Nexus natural gas pipeline. A day later, Enbridge said that it will bring the project online in the third quarter of 2018. Nexus, which is a 50/50 joint venture between the two companies, is a 255-mile interstate gas transmission pipeline that stretches from Ontario, Canada to Ohio, Michigan. The project will allow shale gas producers in the prolific Marcellus and Utica regions to ship up to 1.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day to key markets in Ohio, Michigan, the Chicago Hub in Illinois, and the Dawn Hub in Ontario. Enbridge Inc. will invest $1.1 billion in the project.

Nexus, however, is a small part of Enbridge's enormous portfolio of projects, only a few of which have been placed into service while others will come online by the end of 2019. This year, Enbridge worked on more than a dozen projects representing total capital investment of around C$13 billion, including two major projects - the Bakken Pipeline System and the Saba Trail transmission project - which have been placed into service. The Bakken Pipeline System consists of two massive crude oil and liquids pipelines - 1,172-mile Dakota Access pipeline and the 788-mile ETCO pipeline - that are operated by Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) while Enbridge, together with its MLP Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP), holds a 27.6% stake. The system, which represents a capital investment of $1.6 billion (ENB's share), began commercial operations in June. In the same month, Enbridge also brought the 515-mile Saba Trail pipeline online. Saba Trail is an interstate natural gas pipeline that runs through Alabama, Georgia, and Florida and is 50% owned by Enbridge Inc.'s Spectra Energy (SEP) unit.

Meanwhile, Enbridge has also received the much-awaited permit from the US State Department to increase the flow of the Canadian crude oil on a three-mile segment of its Line 67 pipeline that crosses the US-Canada border. The company filed an application for a Presidential Permit five years ago, but under the former President Obama who rejected the application of a similar project (TransCanada (TRP)'s Keystone XL pipeline), the review process got stalled. But under Donald Trump led pro-business administration, who've also approved Keystone XL, Enbridge was finally given the go-ahead. This will allow Enbridge to ramp up volumes on the existing line from 450,000 barrels per day currently to up to 890,000 barrels per day.

This year, Enbridge will also bring the Wood Buffalo extension project online, which is a 65-mile liquids pipeline that connects Enbridge's Cheecham and Kirby Lake terminals located in Fort McMurray, Alberta and will be used to transport 635,000 barrels of diluted bitumen per day. The line, which comes with a price tag of C$1.3 billion, can be expanded to handle up to 800,000 barrels of heavy crude per day. That will mark the completion of three of this year's largest projects (including Bakken Pipeline System and Saba Trail) which required an investment of more than C$1 billion each.

Next year, Enbridge will focus on starting its major natural gas projects, primarily in the second half of 2018. In addition to the above-mentioned Nexus pipeline, Enbridge will also start up Valley Crossing Pipeline in October 2017, which is an even bigger project that comes with an investment of $1.5 billion. Valley Crossing is a 168-mile pipeline that can transport 2.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, primarily to Mexico's state-owned utility called Comisión Federal de Electricidad. What I particularly like about this project is that it offers Enbridge an opportunity to diversify its customer base while also tapping into Mexico's growing market.

Enbridge's biggest ever project, however, will come online in 2019. The company plans to replace nearly entire Line 3 liquids pipeline, which runs from Hardisty, Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin, with new high-strength pipeline with advanced coating technology and related facilities. The total length of the replaced pipe is going to be a staggering 1,031 miles and requires a capital investment of more than $7.1 billion (C$5.3Bn in Canada and US$2.9Bn in the US). This will significantly improve the pipeline's integrity requirements and reliability while restoring its capability to 760,000 barrels per day.

The turnaround

I believe these projects will play a crucial role in fueling Enbridge's turnaround.

So far, Enbridge has struggled to post meaningful organic growth. Although its earnings before interest and taxes in the first six months of the year climbed by 28.2% to C$3.73 billion, that growth was driven almost entirely by the acquisition of Spectra Energy. That's evident from the fact that the earnings growth mainly occurred at the Gas Pipelines and Processing segment - which has absorbed most of Spectra Energy - whose profits surged from just C$80 million a year earlier to C$1.02 billion. In adjusted terms and on a per share basis (Spectra Energy takeover also led to substantial dilution of the stock), the company's adjusted earnings have actually fallen from C$1.25 to C$0.95 per share.

Similarly, Enbridge's cash flows have also come under pressure. Although the company has posted 14.8% increase in operating cash flows in the first six months of this year to C$3.71 billion, on a per share basis, the cash flows have tumbled 26.6% to C$2.64 per share. The adjusted cash flows (ACFFO) have fallen 18.1% in the same period to C$1.81 per share.

However, I believe the startup of the Bakken Pipeline System, Saba Trail, and the Wood Buffalo pipelines will allow Enbridge to meaningfully grow earnings and cash flows from the second half of the year.

In fact, as per the company's annual guidance, it expects to earn adjusted earnings (EBIT) of around C$7.4 billion in 2017 (guidance C$7.2Bn-C$7.6Bn). This implies that Enbridge expects to grow its adjusted EBIT from C$3.23 billion in H1-2017 to C$4.17 billion in H2-2017. But unlike what we've seen in the first half of the year, Enbridge will likely post higher levels of adjusted earnings on a per share basis. Based on my rough estimates, the adjusted EBIT may climb from C$2.41 per share in H2-2016 and C$2.30 per share in H1-2017 to C$2.97 per share in H2-2017, depicting strong double-digit gains of 23% on a year-over-year and 29% on a sequential basis.

On top of this, the earnings growth will also give Enbridge an opportunity to significantly improve its financial health. The company's net debt has ballooned from C$38.4 billion a year earlier to C$62.56 billion at the end of the second quarter as it completed the $28 billion Spectra Energy acquisition and spent cash to complete growth projects. This translated into a lofty leverage ratio, measured in terms of net debt to (TTM) adjusted EBIT, of 11.53x. But as earnings grow and Enbridge touches the mid-point of the EBIT guidance, the leverage ratio would drop to 8.45x. I believe that if the company continues to grow earnings at a double-digit rate, then the leverage could easily drop to a more manageable level of 7x, or even lower, within two years.

The earnings growth will be accompanied by cash flow growth. So far, the company has been burning cash flows. In the first six months of this year, it generated C$3.71 billion of cash flow from operations but spent C$3.92 billion as capital expenditure, which translates into C$212 million of negative free cash flows. But in the coming quarters, the start-up of new projects will push Enbridge's operating cash flows higher. The ACFFO is projected to drop 8% from last year to $3.75 per share, but I am expecting a strong recovery in 2018 as the major projects such as Bakken Pipeline System, Saba Trail, Wood Buffalo, Valley Crossing, and Nexus come online. The cash flows may continue going higher as Line 3 starts up in 2019. At the same time, Enbridge's capital expenditure requirement will decline substantially as it finishes work on the major projects.

Higher levels of cash inflows and lower levels of cash outflows as capital expenditure should push the company to free cash flows, perhaps by as soon as the second half of 2017. I think Enbridge will use a large chunk of the excess cash flows to pay down debt. It will also return some of the excess cash flows to shareholders by hiking dividends. Remember, Enbridge has an ambitious plan to grow dividends by an average of 10% to 12%, every year through 2024.

Enbridge stock has fallen just 1.5% on a year-to-date basis, easily outperforming most energy stocks that have tumbled 9% in the same period, as measured by SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE). I believe that with strong earnings and cash flow growth, which will be accompanied by the improvement in leverage and free cash flows, Enbridge stock will likely continue to outperform.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.