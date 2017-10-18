Up For Debate: Currency-Hedging Costs - The Threat To Bond Markets

By Neuberger Berman Asset Allocation Committee

Currencies have moved to the center of the global risk web. That's unusual, so what does it mean?



Neuberger Berman's Quantitative Investment Group maintains "spanning tree" maps of the correlations across financial assets as part of its analysis, which enable us to keep track of how risk is manifesting in the system, to see when particular markets take on a greater importance, moving to the center of the web of risk.

Usually, if any market sits at the center of the web, it's a major equity market. Right now, however, the space is filled with currencies. That's understandable after nine months in which the currency of the world's biggest economy has lost a tenth of its value. What might be surprising is how big a risk some members of the AAC think currency markets pose to fixed income.

The decision about which bond markets to invest in may seem like an easy one. Which market is yielding the most per unit of credit risk? But it's not as simple as that. Buying bonds overseas creates a foreign currency exposure that most investors will hedge using the forwards market, and this incurs a cost, equal to the difference between the interest rates for the bond's and the investor's currencies at the point on the forward curve at which the contract expires.

When credit spreads are tight and interest rate differentials are wide, that cost can erode a very large part of any yield advantage from going overseas. At the end of August 2017, a hedged euro-based investor in U.S. dollar assets was paying away 2.1% annualized on currency-forward contracts, while a U.S. dollar investor in euro assets was gaining 2.1% from its hedge.

These currency-hedging costs have grown rapidly over the past two years. Moreover, some Committee members are concerned that the Federal Reserve's program of balance-sheet reduction could compound these costs. Mopping up liquidity from the system leaves investment banks with fewer reserves, which they use to collateralize the currency forward contracts they write: as cash collateral dries up, banks may put up the cost of hedges.

U.S. Dollar Hedging Costs Have Reached Extreme Levels

Source: Bloomberg

In investment grade, where currency-hedging costs can erode all of the yield differential from investing in U.S. dollar assets, the considerable, yield-seeking investor flows we have seen into U.S. bonds could reverse very suddenly, creating volatility.

Some Committee members cautioned against assuming that this scenario would play out while others noted that the extreme interest rate differentials already in place appear to be dislocating the behavior of bond yields from that of currencies: U.S. yields have continued to climb relative to those in Europe, at the short end of the curve, even as the dollar has weakened and the euro has strengthened. The flow reversal may already be underway.

About the Asset Allocation Committee

Neuberger Berman's Asset Allocation Committee meets every quarter to poll its members on their outlook for the next 12 months on each of the asset classes noted and, through debate and discussion, to refine our market outlook. The panel covers the gamut of investments and markets, bringing together diverse industry knowledge, with an average of 25 years of experience.

Committee Members

Joseph V. Amato

President and Chief Investment Officer

Erik L. Knutzen, CFA, CAIA

Chief Investment Officer-

Multi-Asset Class

Thanos Bardas, PhD

Portfolio Manager, Head of Global Rates

Alan H. Dorsey, CFA

Chief Risk Officer

Ajay Singh Jain, CFA

Head of Multi-Asset Class Portfolio Management

Andrew Johnson

Head of Global Investment Grade Fixed Income

David G. Kupperman, PhD

Co-Head, NB Alternative Investment Management

Ugo Lancioni

Head of Global Currency

Wai Lee, PhD

Head of the Quantitative Investment Group

Director of Research

Brad Tank

Chief Investment Officer-Fixed Income

Anthony D. Tutrone

Global Head of Alternatives

Ashok Bhatia

Senior Portfolio Manager-Fixed Income

Download your copy of the Asset Allocation Committee Outlook

Download Now

Disclaimer: This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Neuberger Berman is not providing this material in a fiduciary capacity and has a financial interest in the sale of its products and services. Neuberger Berman, as well as its employees, does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your accountant, tax adviser and/or attorney for advice concerning your particular circumstances. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The views expressed herein are generally those of Neuberger Berman's Asset Allocation Committee, which comprises professionals across multiple disciplines, including equity and fixed income strategists and portfolio managers. The Asset Allocation Committee reviews and sets long-term asset allocation models, establishes preferred near-term tactical asset class allocations and, upon request, reviews asset allocations for large diversified mandates and makes client-specific asset allocation recommendations. The views and recommendations of the Asset Allocation Committee may not reflect the views of the firm as a whole, and Neuberger Berman advisors and portfolio managers may recommend or take contrary positions to the views and recommendations of the Asset Allocation Committee. The Asset Allocation Committee views do not constitute a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

A bond's value may fluctuate based on interest rates, market conditions, credit quality and other factors. You may have a gain or a loss if you sell your bonds prior to maturity. Of course, bonds are subject to the credit risk of the issuer. If sold prior to maturity, municipal securities are subject to gain/losses based on the level of interest rates, market conditions and the credit quality of the issuer. Income may be subject to the alternative minimum tax (NYSE:AMT) and/or state and local taxes, based on the investor's state of residence. High-yield bonds, also known as "junk bonds," are considered speculative and carry a greater risk of default than investment-grade bonds. Their market value tends to be more volatile than investment-grade bonds and may fluctuate based on interest rates, market conditions, credit quality, political events, currency devaluation and other factors. High Yield Bonds are not suitable for all investors and the risks of these bonds should be weighed against the potential rewards. Neither Neuberger Berman nor its employees provide tax or legal advice. You should contact a tax advisor regarding the suitability of tax-exempt investments in your portfolio. Government Bonds and Treasury Bills are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States Government as to the timely payment of principal and interest. Investing in the stocks of even the largest companies involves all the risks of stock market investing, including the risk that they may lose value due to overall market or economic conditions. Small- and mid-capitalization stocks are more vulnerable to financial risks and other risks than stocks of larger companies. They also trade less frequently and in lower volume than larger company stocks, so their market prices tend to be more volatile. Investing in foreign securities involves greater risks than investing in securities of U.S. issuers, including currency fluctuations, interest rates, potential political instability, restrictions on foreign investors, less regulation and less market liquidity. The sale or purchase of commodities is usually carried out through futures contracts or options on futures, which involve significant risks, such as volatility in price, high leverage and illiquidity.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2017 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. | All rights reserved