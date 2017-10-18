Johnson & Johnson: One-Time Bumps

Most of the gains are due to one-time benefits that won't repeat in future quarters.

Before the open, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported Q3 results that at first glance appear amazing. Investors though need to consider the one-time benefits before getting too excited about this stock trading at an expensive multiple.

A good way to tell the questionable value is the limited move in the stock from a big quarterly beat and guide up. JNJ beat EPS estimates by $0.10 and the stock isn't even up 3% at this point.

On first review, the numbers seem amazing for the pharma giant with a market value of $365 billion. JNJ was able to expand revenues over 10% and grow EPS by 13%.

Source: JNJ Q3'17 presentation

The numbers though have a couple of key catches. The acquisition of Actelion boosted revenues by 7.9% that otherwise only grew 3.8% on an organic basis. Even currency benefits boosted sales by another 2.0% in the quarter. Adjusted earnings grew 13.1% due in part to the benefits of the acquisition. The EPS only grew 5.2% last quarter.

While the $1.90 EPS for Q3 got a real boost from the merger, the growth numbers are artificial. The new guidance for 2017 revenues of $76.1 billion to $76.5 billion and an EPS of $7.25 - $7.30 per share are the new metrics needed to value the company, but these estimates come with the surprise currency boost.

JNJ now forecast 2017 earnings going from a $0.05 impact due to currency to a $0.03 benefit. The operational change in the earnings guidance is only $0.05 as the big boost comes from the $0.08 change in currency.

Source: JNJ Q3'17 presentation

So investors are happy with this one-time bump to new EPS levels sending the stock to new highs. The downside now is the weaker balance sheet.

JNJ paid $30 billion in cash to purchase Actelion. The company though amazingly didn't include an updated balance sheet in the numerous Q3 materials presented on the website. After Q2, the pharma company had total debt of $34.6 billion with a cash balance of $12.9 billion.

The key investor takeaway is that JNJ trades at 19x EPS estimates even after these one-time bumps. The normalized growth rates are far below the stock multiple. The stock might rally further, but all of the gains are irrational for what is ultimately a slow-growth stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.