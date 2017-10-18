Is Kroger A Bargain Around Its 4-Year Lows?

Kroger (KR) is the largest supermarket chain in the US, with over 2000 stores, but the stock has been beaten relentlessly, as it has plunged 45% in the last 10 months while S&P has rallied 13%. Due to this dramatic underperformance, the stock is now trading near its 4-year lows. Therefore, the big question is whether the stock has now become a bargain.

First of all, the major reason for the collapse of the stock has been the expansion of Amazon (AMZN) in the grocery sector thanks to its acquisition of Whole Foods. It is remarkable that Amazon did not waste any time in lowering its prices at Whole Foods, as it reduced them from the very first day after the completion of its acquisition. Notably the announcement of price reductions by the online giant caused the stock of Kroger to plunge 4% on that day. Moreover, as Amazon boasts of reducing its grocery prices without compromising the high quality of Whole Foods, Kroger will continue to experience great competitive pressure. It is remarkable that Morgan Stanley recently estimated that Whole Foods can double its customers in the next 3 years. In fact, the shareholders of Kroger should realize that the stock crashes every time Amazon announces a new aggressive move.

Apart from the threat of Amazon, Kroger is also facing great pressure from Wal-Mart (WMT). Its own executives have admitted that the company is facing great pressure due to the price reductions that Wal-Mart has implemented this year. In essence Kroger has engaged in a price war with Wal-Mart and a price war is the definition of what to avoid in investing, at least according to Buffett. In fact, the Oracle always looks for stocks with the exact opposite attribute, namely a wide moat. Unfortunately for Kroger, the price war has heated more than ever and is not expected to attenuate anytime soon. In addition, as if the competition against Amazon and the large domestic retailers was not enough, the German discount chain Aldi recently announced that it intends to open 900 stores in the US over the next five years. If this plan materializes, Aldi will become the third largest retailer, behind Wal-Mart and Kroger, and the competition in the sector will become even fiercer.

Despite the above mentioned threats, some shareholders of Kroger still hope for a recovery. And while such an outcome cannot be excluded, the key for investors is to realize that the management of the company itself has lost visibility and has thus stopped providing an outlook to its shareholders. This shift in the stance of the management only confirms that the competition in the retail sector has heated to the extreme and has thus made it impossible for Kroger to make any reliable forecast for its future earnings. It is worth noting that the drama of loss of visibility took place in two scenes; in its fiscal Q1 the company lowered its guidance to a level 10% below the analysts’ consensus and in its fiscal Q2 it announced that it was giving up on providing guidance.

Another key factor to take into account is the razor-thin operating margin of Kroger. To be sure, during the last decade, the operating margin of the company has essentially remained flat, around 3%. Even worse, due to the above-mentioned price war, the margin has shrunk from 3% to 2.4% this year. A 2.4% margin before the interest expense and the taxes are subtracted is definitely extremely thin. If the competition continues to strengthen, the operating margin will be further compressed and the net income of the company will plunge. In other words, the company does not have any room for further margin compression before its earnings almost evaporate.

Some investors claim that they do not care for the trend of the stock price while they receive a generous dividend. Indeed, Kroger has grown its dividend for 11 consecutive years and is now offering a 2.5% dividend yield. Even better, some dividend-oriented investors point to the remarkably low dividend payout ratio, which currently stands at 29%, and thus conclude that the company has plenty of room to further grow its dividend. However, this is a risky conclusion to make. More precisely, due to the intense competition, Kroger has spent hefty amounts on capital expenses to defend its market share and hence its free cash flows are much lower than its earnings. For instance, in its fiscal 2017, the company reported earnings per share of $2.05 but its free cash flows per share were only $0.62. Therefore, as dividends are funded from the free cash flows, the actual payout ratio of the company is much higher and hence the shareholders should not expect impressive dividend hikes anytime soon.

It is also worth noting that Kroger carries a burdensome debt load and hence it has less flexibility to invest in its business and thus fight back its competitors. To be sure, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) stands at $28.1 B, which is worth 18 times its annual earnings. This is certainly an excessive debt pile. Moreover, due to the increased debt load, the interest expense has markedly increased and now “eats” 20% of the operating income. Consequently, the company does not have much room to issue new debt, otherwise its leverage will significantly increase.

A possibly enticing characteristic of Kroger is its cheap valuation compared to its peers. While Amazon is trading at a sky-high P/E ratio and Wal-Mart is trading at a trailing P/E=20.6, Kroger has a trailing P/E=12.3. However, the market does not offer such a cheap valuation for no reason, particularly when the stock is a well-known, mature company. The reason for the cheap valuation of Kroger is the fact that the company is going through rough times and thus its future earnings are hard to predict at best. Target (TGT) is trading at an equally cheap valuation right now for the exact same reasons; the ongoing price war and the relentless expansion of Amazon.

While all the above mentioned issues do not bode well for Kroger, it is worth noting that the stock still has two positive features. First of all, it has a $1 B share repurchase program in place, which can reduce the share count by 6% if the stock price remains around its current level. While most companies boost their share repurchases near their all-time highs, Kroger is aggressively buying back its shares now that its stock price has been beaten. Thanks to the low P/E ratio of the stock, the buybacks are very efficient in reducing the share count. The only condition required to render the ongoing buyback program successful is that the company stabilizes its earnings. If the company manages to prevent its earnings from falling further, the shareholders will greatly benefit from the ongoing share repurchases.

Finally, Kroger also has a wild card. Thanks to the takeover of Whole Foods by Amazon, the merger activity in the grocery sector has picked up steam. Moreover, due to the plunge of the stock of Kroger, the company now has increased odds of being acquired. Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY) has been mentioned as a potential acquirer, as it would achieve significant synergies from such an acquisition. It is remarkable that Kroger temporarily spiked two weeks ago on a rumor of interest of Ahold. If such a rumor turns out to be true, Kroger is likely to receive a rich premium on its current valuation, in the order of $5-$10 per share or 25%-50%.

To sum up, the business model of Kroger is currently under the attack of Amazon and the other large retailers. As the margins of the company are already razor-thin, the company greatly suffers from the ongoing price war. Since the company itself has lost its ability to provide a reliable outlook for its results, investors should not view the stock as a bargain. On the other hand, if the company manages to stabilize its earnings, the risk-loving investors who purchase the stock at its current price are likely to profit from the ongoing share repurchases and a potential takeover of the company.

