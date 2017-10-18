Panoramic Resources - The Lady Is A Tramp?

Much time has passed since the last posting regarding Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF), an Australian nickel and cobalt mining company. As the historical companies’ name was “Sally Malay” several years ago, she is also called “The Lady”.

This article is dealing in general with the current status quo of The Lady focusing on Savannah project and whether she is a tramp or a potential buy and running for a multiple bagger.

Company profile

PANRF is an Australian mining company with strong focus on nickel, copper and cobalt. Due to surprising drilling results the company now owns approx. 117t nickel, 52t copper, 7t cobalt reserves at two mining sites – Savannah and Lanfranchi. All mining activities are still under care & maintenance since nickel price collapsed in 2014-2015. Re-opening of Savannah would likely have a life-time of minimum 8.5 years without considering potential new exploration upsides (only one third of “new Savannah” are specified and included in reserves).

Additionally, there are some platinum and palladium projects (e.g. with Rio Tinto). The gold assets were transferred to Horizon Gold (PANRF still holding 51% stake).

PANRF stock price chart (in USD)

There was a nice stock price rally for all long term shareholders which have not sold their shares since the last equity raise in FY2016. As PANRF is mostly a pure nickel player (and now also focusing on cobalt sales) the stock price has a high leverage to the related spot nickel price:

Current Balance Sheet Positions as of 06/30/17

According to the latest announcement:

all mining sites are still under “care and maintenance”,

A$10.7m cash & equivalents,

no debts,

and 51% stake in Horizon Gold (Spin-Off); market value approx. A$11m.

The debt to equity ratio (borrowings on contributed equity) at 30 June 2017 was 0.5% (2016: 0.9%). Please note that the shares in Horizon held by PANRF are held in escrow until 18 December 2018 and are therefore not available for funding.

As PANRF has no debts, they are just slowly running out of cash and that allows the company to set the optimized point of restarting the production compared to competitors. Management has improved headquarter expenses (including salary cut for board of directors).

When Savannah mining site will be re-opened?

Due to low nickel spot prices, management decided to fully stop mining at 27 January 2016 which became effective in mid May 2016 (last ore milled at Savannah; Lanfranchi was already closed).

It is still not clear communicated at which Ni price levels Savannah will be re-opened but management communication has indicated that the Nickel break-even price would be $3.65/lb.

Considering a current spot nickel price of around $5/lb, it is likely that Savannah will be re-opened after the funding is clarified. Also consider that the cobalt reserves are a significant game changer with respect to the battery supply for EVs as these ore will generate about 25% gross revenues from planned mining (see charts below).

Source: PANRF Quarterly Report ending 30 June 2017

Estimated net present values:

Funding of re-opening Savannah – via equity or debt?

The biggest asset is the Savannah mining site with 8.5 years lifetime including nice cobalt and copper reserves. Note that there is still a mostly market value contract with Chinese Jinchuan Group in force which will buy the milled ore shipped to China.

The ramp-up of the Savannah production site will only take approx. three months from announcement but initial capital expenditures of approx. A$36m for the first 14 months are required.

Source: PANRF Quarterly Report ending 30 June 2017

Management has not announced how to finance this capex so far, but from my point of view the news releases indicate that it will be funded by debt. If we look at the history of the company, management has usually tried to avoid any debts. Thus, there is a potential threat of an equity raise which would result to a dilution of the shares again. However, I am a long time Panoramic investor with confidence in my interpretation of management's announcements, and I believe that they are looking moreso at borrowing.

Potential drilling programs resulting to more ore reserves

As PANRF has no earnings at the moment, drilling activities has been reduced to A$1.2m (subject to Savannah) during FY2018. In the past, management spent too little money for drilling programs and unfortunately waited too long for new explorations as the ore ran out in both mining sites during last nickel run 2014. However, there is now a non-executive director in charge from PANRF’s biggest shareholder, Zeta Resources Ltd., and there is in fact a huge potential upside chance from

additional nickel, copper, cobalt ore at Savannah (potential mineralization extension already recognized but not further drilled / explored so far; Source Panoramic 24 August 2016)

new nickel ore at Lanfranchi

developments of PGM project with Rio Tinto

Summary

I raised the question whether the lady is a tramp. I think we can say “she is broke, that’s oak” – currently no income is generated as all mining activities are paused. Therefore, the Lady is still broke. PANRF will become a long term investment with a huge potential upside after restart of mining. On the other hand PANRF is a safe political harbor as located in Australia (and not e.g. like cobalt mining in Kongo).

To sum up: Don’t miss that Lady!

However, as shown above, you should keep an eye on the related nickel spot price.