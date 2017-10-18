Roche's Ocrevus: Its Position In The Competitive MS Landscape

by Dr Udaya K Maiya, MBBS, MD, DNB, DCCF-Paris

The multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment market was valued at an estimated $17.2 billion in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% to reach $20 billion. The market has been dominated by a few players, most notably Biogen (BIIB) with its vast MS franchise and Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA). The major players, which also includes Novartis (NVS) with its oral therapy Gilenya, though have been facing several headwinds.

Over the last few years, the growth in the MS treatment market has been driven mainly by price hikes rather than volume growth. This can be explained by the fact that there are preferred treatment of choice for MS and doctors can experiment with a number of drugs before prescribing a particular therapy. This only excludes Sanofi’s (SAN) Lemtrada and Biogen and AbbVie’s (ABBV) Zinbryta, both of which come with a boxed warning and are only indicated for use as a 3rd line therapy in MS patients.

The bigger worry though for established MS players is the threat of competition from generic drugs. Teva’s Copaxone has already lost its key patents as far back as 2014. The company attempted to protect its sales (more than $4 billion) by introducing a 40 mg thrice a week dose. However, the patents on the 40 mg dose have already been invalidated and recently Mylan (MYL) got a surprise approval for its 40 mg dose. Teva, so far, has been able to defend its Copaxone sales, which totaled $4.2 billion in 2016, growing by 5% over the previous year. However, the outlook for Copaxone is a lot more gloomy, with sales expected to drop below a billion by 2022. This is a major concern for Teva, which derived around 20% of its sales from the MS drug.

While Biogen is in a slightly better position, the potential of generic threat is becoming real. Biogen generated around 80% of its revenue in 2016 from its MS franchise, with Tecfidera, Tysabri and Avonex accounting for bulk of those revenues. Both Tecfidera and Tysabri have method of treatment patents valid until 2027, which have been not been challenged. But the method of treatment patent on Novartis’ Gilenya has been.

Gilenya’s key patent expires in 2019, however, the company was awarded a method of treatment patent in 2027. The 405 patent though has now been challenged. If Novartis loses this patent challenge then generic competition would intensify in the MS space. The question is where does it leave Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) recently approved and potential blockbuster drug Ocrevus.

Ocrevus was approved by the U.S. FDA in March this year. Analysts’ sales estimates for the drug are between $3 billion and $4 billion by 2022. Meeting those estimates to a large extent would depend on how potential generic competition affects Ocrevus. In our opinion, Ocrevus has four strong points that could help Roche in achieving the anticipated sales figures.

Approved in PPMS

Unlike all the current marketed drugs in the MS space, Ocrevus has been approved in the relapsing (RRMS) and primary (PPMS) forms of MS. All other drugs in this space are only approved for RRMS.

RRMS is the most common type of MS, with around 85% of people with the disease initially diagnosed with this type. On the other hand, PPMS only occurs in about 10% of patients with MS. Having said that, Ocrevus is currently the only drug approved in this indication. Considering that globally the disease affects some 2.5 million people, Roche is still targeting a sizeable portion of the market. Importantly, most pipeline drugs in PPMS are still a few years away, giving Roche a clear advantage in this indication.

Efficacy



In the phase III trials, OPERA 1 and OPERA II, Ocrevus showed strong efficacy. The trial compared Ocrevus to Interferon Beta 1-a (Rebif) and showed annualized relapse rate of 0.16 at week 96 in OPERA 1 and OPERA II, compared to 0.29 for the Rebif arm (p<0.001). 7.6% of patients in the OPERA I study and 10.6% in the OPERA II study had disability progression confirmed at 12 weeks, a key secondary endpoint. In the Rebif arm, 12.2% of patients in the OPERA I study and 15.1% of the patients in the OPERA II study had disability progression confirmed at 12 weeks. The table below gives the annualized relapse rate (ARR) and proportion with disability progression for Tecfidera, Tysabri, and Gilenya.

Tecfidera Tysabri Gilenya ARR Study 1: 0.172 Study 2: 0.224 Study 1: 0.22 Study 2: 0.33 Study 1: 0.18 Study 2: 0.16 Disease Progression Confirmed at 12 weeks Study 1: 16% Study 2: 13% Study 1: 17% Study 2: 23%

Tysabri Study 2 evaluated Tysabri plus Interferon Beta 1a (Avonex) combo against Avonex plus placebo



The table above shows that in a simple apple-to-apple comparison, Ocrevus has a stronger efficacy profile than 3 current blockbuster drugs in the MS space.

Pricing



Roche has also priced its new treatment strategically. Pricing of MS drugs has been a controversial issue. Roche though has priced its drug at $65,000, which is at a 25% discount to the industry standard. Notwithstanding the better efficacy profile, Roche is well placed on the pricing front as after rebates, it would be able to even compete with potential generic drugs (Gilenya).

Administration



Oral therapies such as Gilenya and Tecfidera changed the MS landscape to an extent, which does not come as a surprise. However, Roche also has a potential advantage here as Ocrevus is administered by intravenous infusion as a 600 mg dose every 6 months. This potentially means better compliance.

But safety issue could be a spoilsport



Ocrevus has all the ingredients to achieve the projected 2022 sales despite the threat of generic competition. If there is anything that can damage those chances, those are the drug’s safety issues. Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (NYSE:PML) is one of the most serious side effects of MS drugs and in May, the first case of PML with Ocrevus was reported in Germany. The individual in question had been on three years of treatment of Tysabri before being put on Ocrevus. Tysabri does come with a boxed warning of increased risk of PML. It could be possible that the individual developed PML because of Tysabri but Ocrevus’ long-term safety profile is still not known. This is something Roche investors who are betting on Ocrevus’ success should watch out for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.