Exploring AstraZeneca's Two-Pronged Assault On Lung Cancer

You need to get the scoop on AstraZeneca if you want to come to grips with a few huge areas of lung cancer management.

The company has quickly gone from secondary consideration to the front of the line in multiple areas.

AstraZeneca has made huge moves in the 2nd half of 2017, particularly with respect to lung cancer therapy.

If you had asked just about anyone on October 17, 2016, whether they thought AstraZeneca (AZN) would be on the precipice of being one of the biggest players in lung cancer therapy a year later, nobody would have taken you seriously.

Take a quick look from back then. I personally wrote an article that was a bit favorable for their pipeline, but I wouldn't describe it as glowing. EP Vantage suggested the battle over the immune checkpoint inhibitors may be unwinnable for AZN. Many other analysts at the time basically didn't have lung cancer as a major component of AZN's ongoing strategy.

That's certainly not to knock anyone; it just goes to show you how far they've moved. Let's talk about what I mean.

AZN's approach to EGFR-mutant lung cancer...not just for the resistant mutations!

When osimertinib emerged from the bench as AZD9291, it looked like just a promising drug that might help patients with a very specific mutation of EGFR, T790M. This is a big problem, to be sure, but the drug looked relegated to second-line status, at best, and it was assumed that non-T790M wouldn't benefit much.

What's more, AZN would have to tangle with another upstart, rociletinib, developed by Clovis Oncology (CLVS). So osimertinib at the time didn't look like much of a blockbuster.

But then came the news that rociletinib was too toxic, and development of the drug was suspended in mid-2016. Meanwhile, osimertinib demonstrated stellar findings in second-line therapy for T790M patients, and it quickly gained FDA approval for previously treated, T790M-positive disease. And the FLAURA test was initiated to test osimertinib against first-line erlotinib or gefitinib, but this study got only minor fanfare.

Why? Changing the first-line treatment standards is very tough, and standard drugs are usually standard for a good reason.

But then we had ESMO. And the announcement that not only did osimertinib help patients with T790M, it blew erlotinib/gefitinib out of the water in the whole population.

Source: ESMO 2017 LBA2_PR: Progression-free survival from the FLAURA study showing a 9-month improvement over standard of care

This is a clear shift in the standard of care, and osimertinib was not associated with a notable increase in toxicity.

Then came the inevitable breakthrough therapy designation, which I covered in my series "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today." This will be followed in the coming weeks or months by submission to the FDA, and I don't personally see how they fail to get approval, given the strong results from FLAURA.

So AZN stands poised to claim dominion over the first-line treatment space for EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. This accounts for around 10 to 20% of all NSCLC tumors, so it represents a major market opportunity if the field compresses from three standard options (gefitinib, erlotinib, afatinib) into one, even if AZN is part owner of gefitinib.

AZN might just dominate the use of immunotherapy in lung cancer, too

Earlier this year, there was growing excitement for results of the MYSTIC trial, which was assessing the combo of durvalumab (an anti-PD-L1 inhibitor) and tremelimumab (an anti-CTLA-4 inhibitor) in first-line lung cancer. The logic at the time was "Merck (MRK) had a slam dunk in first-line lung with pembrolizumab alone, but Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) failed with nivolumab. Maybe adding a CTLA-4 inhibitor will right the ship in a wider patient pool?"

Unfortunately, early indications said no. Top-line data from MYSTIC showed no improvement in progression-free survival, a failing I detailed in a previous article. Even though the study recruited patients with PD-L1 expression of at least 25% (compared with 1% in the nivolumab and 50% in the pembrolizumab studies), there just wasn't an improvement. Now, we still haven't seen full results from MYSTIC (to the best of my knowledge), so we don't know where things went wrong.

We also don't know how overall survival might be impacted, as patients who respond could do well. But still we wait for that.

These negative results caused a major dip in shareholder perception, and some analysts to pontificate on the failure of durvalumab en toto:

But I argued that PFS may not be the most important endpoint, and more importantly, we knew that the results of PACIFIC showed that durvalumab could help patients with stage III, inoperable non-small cell lung cancer. We didn't know the magnitude of benefit, but AZN had previously provided a press release announcing that the primary endpoint was met. Maybe it would be a yawn?

Nah, no yawn. PACIFIC was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, to major acclaim. It delivered a doubling of progression-free survival in patients...

Source: Durvalumab after Chemoradiotherapy in Stage III Non–Small-Cell Lung Cancer

And considering durvalumab was given after radiation therapy, a known risk factor for pneumonitis and pneumonia, it was crucial to see safety data from PACIFIC.

Thankfully, the risk of lung complications was not dramatically increased through addition of durvalumab to therapy compared with placebo. The rate of grade 3 or 4 pneumonitis increased from 2.6% to 3.4%, but this did not translate into an increased risk of death or early treatment withdrawal.

In short, durvalumab is a lonely player in a big treatment space. Cue accelerated application reviews from the EMA and from the FDA.

So AZN stands to capture the 30 percent of patients who present with stage III lung cancer, a space with no competitors. You can bet your bippy that approval in this area will be a major boon for the company.

Not very bad for an indication that basically came out of nowhere.

Conclusions

Of course, with a mega pharma company like AZN, their performance hinges on more than one disease area, and more than a few drugs. In oncology alone AZN is already a big player across numerous tumor areas, perhaps most notably in the PARP inhibitor space.

But lung cancer is expected to reach $12.2 billion worldwide by 2025, and AZN stands to be one of only a few big players in the immunotherapy space. For sure, the other big guys like MRK and BMY are going to enter into stage III treatment, and there will undoubtedly be another TKI to come along and usurp osimertinib at some point.

But AZN stands alone in these two huge blocks of NSCLC now. We only wait for the regulators' decisions, and I would be shocked if there is any kind of delay to approval. And it would appear that shareholders agree that the company has successfully recovered from its missteps with MYSTIC.

AZN data by YCharts

At this point, it is clear that AZN should be a company on your radar, in no small part on the strength they're building in lung cancer. So for my regular readers (and for me), we can all learn a lesson about pontification on a stock. The tides rise and fall very quickly, and it is imperative to keep a cool head and not fall prey to a sudden dip in valuation. Analyze the playfield, and make sure the company's fundamental goals are being met.

If you had followed that advice when blood was in the streets in late July, you would have made a tidy gain in just a few short months! Happy hunting.

