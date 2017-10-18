Continental Materials: Undervalued Nano-Cap Parent With Well Behaved Children

Their website and one subsidiary's website have the content and layout of something last updated in 1996.

About Continental Materials

Today I'm going to discuss Continental Materials (CUO), a nano-cap parent company which appears to be undervalued and has opportunities for growth. Full Disclosure: I opened a long position on CUO over the course of my research/analysis.

CUO itself produces nothing. They act exclusively as a parent company to four wholly-owned subsidiaries. They break down their subsidiaries into "Construction Products" and "HVAC". These two segments are nearly 50/50 from a sales perspective. Below I describe what each subsidiary offers and some commentary.



What They Do/My Comments McKinney Door And Hardware It appears the are primarily a supplier and installer of doors, mostly in Southeastern Colorado (Pueblo/Colorado Springs). If we're to assume that all of CUO's door business comes from them, it is pretty impressive (~$17M annual). It appears to be stable from a revenue perspective, but isn't exactly a potential growth engine. Transit Mix Concrete Well established concrete company, also in Southeast Colorado. While they are limited by geography and are part of a cyclical industry, this one still has modest growth opportunities. CUO references headwinds in recent filings. And even with the headwinds, business has been good. Phoenix Manufacturing Manufactures evaporative coolers (residential, commercial and mobile). This is where the real growth opportunities start. It appears they are limited to the U.S. southwest corner. They're only doing ~$25M annually right now, which boggles my mind. They absolutely have the diversity in products and infrastructure to be much larger. Not to mention they are in the hottest quadrant of the U.S. The cooling system industry is a $22.5B market globally. Williams Furnace Manufactures various HVAC products. Currently has the widest distribution. They are the only CUO subsidiary I'd say is truly national in reach. Their products seem to lean towards residential. Like Phoenix, there is real growth opportunity here. They're currently doing ~$42M annually in pretty large pond. Like Phoenix, they are the manufacturer. This is critically important to me as an investor. You make it = more growth opportunities.

Overall things appear generally flat through 2Q17 when compared to FY16. For the HVAC segment, the two portions (Heating & Cooling and Evaporative Cooling) are inversely seasonal. That is why the data through 2Q17 looks so much different than full year results.

Sales by Category

Category FY15 FY16 FY17 through Q2 Concrete, Aggregates & Construction Supplies $55.3M $67.1M $31.6M Doors $17.0M $17.0M $8.6M Heating & Cooling $39.5M $41.9M $17.2 Evaporative Cooling $25.0M $25.6M $16.5

CUO demonstrates three things I look for in smaller caps

They are well established. CUO has been around since 1958. They (mostly) make something. I generally steer clear of smaller caps (especially nanos) that only offer services or act exclusively as a market "middle person". Their door business is an exception. They have relatively low debt.

I recently covered FutureFuel (FF) and Graham Industries (GHM), which also meet the above criteria. With CUO, there are a couple wrinkles. First is their size. As far as stable public companies go, CUO's market cap is definitely at the very low end. Also - unlike FF or GHM - CUO has little cash (even relative to size). I'll discuss that more further down.



Their web presence is, shall we say, less than stellar

It is surprisingly difficult to find (the right) Continental Materials online if you don't search by the ticker. There are a few companies with their same name and when you first look at their website, it feels like you're in the wrong place. They also have generic picture from Chicago on their website. And yes, the parent company is from there, but that doesn't tell me much. I get that they are a parent company, but their website is the equivalent of bringing a bag of Doritos to a dinner party.

Source: A very, very sparsely populated CUO website

Also, if anyone from CUO reads this, your McKinney Door and Hardware link appears to be to the wrong website. Here is the correct website (I think). Also, if anyone from McKinney reads this, please get someone other than Rita from accounts receivable to manage your website. It is missing information and has a look/feel straight out of the 1990s. Exhibit A of many exhibits...the below. I invested in CUO despite this website. That should tell you something.

Finances

CUO has seen a rebound over the past two years which is strongly correlated with the overall construction industry. They do not have any long-term debt, however they do currently have ~$7M in revolving debt, which is the highest amount I could find in their history. This borrowing, which was part of a new agreement, does have a lower interest rate than previous. I'm not sure the specifics as to why this borrowing was needed, although they have had some legal-related expenses (which should be wrapping up soon), as well as some cash flow issues.

CUO data by YCharts

Speaking of cash flow, one concern on the balance sheet is that they have limited cash (~$325k as of 2Q17). This has been shrinking, as you can see below. Even if it has stabilized, having it stabilize at $325k isn't good, even for a company their size.

Significantly Undervalued

I believe there's a very strong case that CUO is currently undervalued. They also don't do dividends. I freely admit there is probably a correlation there. Based on my analysis, I would put the true value in the range of $28 to $35. I happen to be an advocate of Graham's Number, and CUO's is presently 39.

Among stable, established industrial sector companies I believe it is one of the most undervalued (with one caveat). That caveat is that nano-caps are especially susceptible to volatility, so valuation can quickly change. But on paper, it should be priced about 50 percent higher than it is.



As a parent company of diversified subsidiaries, any comparative valuation of CUO is difficult. The companies I compared with CUO primarily focus on the HVAC side, so consider that limitation when reviewing the below.

In terms of P/B, I didn't add a graph because Lennox (LII) is such an outlier (~207 P/B). CUO has by far the lowest of the four at 0.62, with Mestek (OTCPK:MCCK) at 1.81 and AAON (AAON) at 8.66.

Unsurprisingly, CUO's book value far exceeds its current share price.

CUO data by YCharts

Catalysts For Growth

Recognition by the market that they are currently undervalued. This is the reason I wrote about CUO and why I opened a long position. Their lack of distributing dividends isn't helping them. If they woke up one morning and decided to distribute dividends, you'd almost certainly see a price closer to valuation.

The following three catalysts are primarily related to the Transit Mix Concrete subsidiary, which does business almost exclusively in southeastern Colorado including Pueblo and Colorado Springs. The hyperlocal nature of their sales creates some unique opportunities in terms of spotting potential indicators.

CUO attributes unfavorable weather conditions in the Colorado Front Range area during the first part of 2017 as a limiting factor on the concrete side. Since CUO last discussed this factor in mid-August, regional weather conditions appear to have improved, with the exception of late September. The remainder of October is forecast to be warmer and drier than average, which should help.

I'm as politically neutral as they come (I mostly just care about our National Parks), so don't take what I'm about to say as any sort of agenda pushing. However any sort of limiting immigration policies/practices (including for undocumented workers) has and will continue to have a negative impact on certain parts of the construction industry. Concrete finishing happens to be one of them. CUO has stated multiple times in recent fillings that a limited pool of qualified personnel is hurting the business of their customers and obviously by extension themselves. I would speculate that "qualified personnel" is a euphemism for "anyone reliable who is willing to learn the trade and do it for a living". Are current political winds the only or even primary reason for this challenge? Probably not. But it almost certainly is a factor, especially in regions such as southeast Colorado.

Localized construction bumps. The HVAC industry is difficult to assess, because (according to CUO) it is more associated with replacement units. However it is simpler to identify potential catalysts with construction products, as their use is heavily localized. Individual events, such as the building of a new children's hospital, can significant impact a nano-cap like CUO. And while Colorado construction employment data has been flat in recent years, it might still be on an upward trend locally. Note that the below data does also include mining and logging, which is why I said "might still be".

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics



CUO's two HVAC subsidiaries have growth potential in that their products are conducive for wider distribution patterns. This is because they both manufacture easily transportable goods with potentially unique features. By comparison, you probably aren't going to ship concrete across the country. Below is the extent of Phoenix Manufacturing's current distribution in terms of retailers (there could be a few wholesalers too). Nevertheless, there's room for growth here. Williams Furnace already has a more national distribution, however it is still small and more focused in the western half of the United States.

Source: Phoenix Manufacturing website

While no evidence exists specifically for CUO, I tend to see companies like them as a perpetual acquisition/buyout candidate. Their balance sheet and size makes them attractive. Granted, they've been around for 60 years and perhaps being a parent company diminishes the odds, but I think the possibility is always on the table.



Conclusion

CUO is undervalued. Even in a static environment this would remain true at the current price. There are catalysts - some which are very regionalized - which can propel them upwards. They wholly own two HVAC manufacturers which are presently only capturing small pieces of a multi-billion dollar pie. They have relatively limited debt (although conversely also have limited cash). In my opinion, the potential upside greatly outweighs the risks. If you can handle a low-volume nano-cap investment, this is one to take a closer look at.



