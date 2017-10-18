Communication Equipment Stocks: What Best Wealth Builders Now?

From the hedging actions of market professionals in some two dozen Communications Equipment stocks, a couple of issues stand out.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) is an interesting example of what we can see

The following pictures are NOT what you may likely be used to seeing in investment reports. They are different. Please do not jump to conclusions about what they show.

Figure 1 is NOT a conventional backward-in-time-looking "technical price chart." Instead, it is a recent history of daily forward-looking price range forecasts made by well-informed, experienced market professionals. Arguably, as a community they are the best resourced players in the game, with thousands of employed world-wide local information collectors and other thousands of in-house, fundamental value-comparison researchers.

The vertical lines of Figure 1 span the range of price implied to be likely, in coming weeks and months, by the actions of Market-Makers [MMs] as they commit firm capital required to be put at risk. Their commitments are needed to balance buyers and sellers when "filling" client block trade orders from big-money-fund portfolio managers.

They won't make such commitments unless they can favorably hedge away the potential price risks they see involved. What they will pay, and what the price-change protection insurance sellers will demand in derivatives markets tells just how far negotiators on both sides of those trades think prices are likely to run during the near-future lives of the derivatives contracts.

The implications of these actions have been known to sometimes vary significantly from forecast statements made by the "research" (marketing) departments of the same firms.

The vertical forecast lines are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast. A measure of the imbalance between up and down possible price change implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percent of the whole forecast range lies to the downside. Here for Qualcomm Inc., the RI is 10, indicating about 9 times as much upside in prospect as downside.

The "thumbnail" picture at the bottom of Figure 1 displays where today's RI relates to the RI experiences of the subject over the past 5 years. Positions to the left of the distribution's peak are favorable, to the right may be not so. For QCOM the outlook is encouraging because to get to higher RIs will likely require higher prices than what exists at present. (Another less desirable possibility is lower expectations, which has been happening recently.)

The row of data between the two pictures of Figure 1 tells of the prior experiences of all RI forecasts for this stock in the past 5 years like the one seen at this point in time. We use the RI to see how well the MMs' prior forecasts have worked out when a simple, practical portfolio management discipline is uniformly applied to all investment candidates at all times.

The acronym for that Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline is TERMD. It sets as a price sell-target the top of a price range forecast held likely to occur within a time horizon that can be credibly forecast. When the target is reached, the position is closed and the realized proceeds are reinvested, in their entirety into the then current best available candidate. For our purposes, the forecasts used come from the MM hedging actions, with position costs of the price at the end of the market day following the forecast. The forecast horizon used is 3 months (91 calendar days or 63 market days), when a still-open position is closed, it is all to be reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

For QCOM there have been only 11 prior instances of RIs at 10 out of its 1261 market days in the past 5 years. Profits were there to be earned in less than half (45%) of those experiences. After deducting the losses of the unprofitable positions, the return on all 11 was -0.3%. Those net payoffs are markedly lower than the +16.3% upside price change expectations in the current forecast. Disappointing, to say the least.

Since some forecast positions reached targets before 63 full market days, the average holding period on all 11 was 48 market days. That compounds the -0.3% payoffs to an annual [CAGR] rate of -2%. Pretty bad, but there can be no guarantee of a QCOM position taken now producing profit at a -2% CAGR. Still, the 11 RI forecasts is an inadequate sample size, the reason for the red flag on the data section.

Risk-Reward tradeoff comparisons

With QCOM's format as a guideline, let's look in Figure 2 at how the trade-off between its upside forecast prospect of +16.3% and a typical worst-case price drawdown experience of -7.8% (while pursuing the upside prospects of such RI forecasts) compares with other communication equipment providers. Price drawdowns are in comparison to a position entry cost price at the end of the day after the forecast.

Figure 2

Upside price rewards come from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward (best upside likely price change) forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found at the frontier of alternatives down and to the right. In this case QCOM is at location [2] and for comparison, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) is at [14].

JKHY minimizes price drawdown exposure risk, accepting reduced upside reward, while QCOM accepts greater drawdown exposure in order to have a larger payoff prospect. Let's look at the details of JKHY in Figure 3 as a contrast to QCOM as candidates for investment.

Figure 3

Here JKHY hedging suggests a possibility (for a short position to be protected from) of only as much upside price change as +6.6%, the Sell Target Potential. But in 48 prior forecasts at similar Range Indexes of 10, only 8 of the 40 produced a loss, while 40 of the 48 were winners. . The overall resulting average price gain was +5.1%, nearly as good as the forecast target potential of +6.6%.

That contrast earned an encouraging Cred.(ibility) Ratio for CI of 0.8. QCOM's equivalent at present is 0.0.

The achieved price gains of +5.1% in 49-day average holding periods produces a CAGR of +29% for JKHY. The parallel CAGR for QCOM is a non-competitive-2%.

The point here is that the forecast returns in Figure 2 may need further analysis. A comparison among alternative investment candidates is needed of how well each has recovered from price drawdowns. Similar comparisons are useful between candidates of their accomplished price gains instead of their forecast prospects. That is supplied in Figure 4, where the size of accomplished payoff price returns on the vertical scale are matched with the Odds of a position being profitable on the horizontal scale.

Comparing profitability odds and payoff sizes

As in Figure 2, more desirable results are down and to the right, and less attractive ones are in the upper left direction. Locations in the green area are most desirable.

Figure 4

Here the SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at [6] is offered as an indication of a market average norm. Figure 4's scales are set to include outstanding performances, so some of these issues appear attractive, in comparison to the market average.

(Apologies for securities with WinOdds less than 80 appearing in the white Payoffs vertical scale space at the left of Figure 4. Additionally, those with negative payoffs -- like QCOM -- are at its upper left corner.)

But among themselves, now L-3 Communications (LLL) and Echostar (SATS) are seen at [4] as a better payoff and perhaps more assured profitability than SPY at [6]. JKHY at location [3] is one of the more enviable combinations of these attributes. Its details are shown in Figure 3, while those of LLL are in Figure 5, and SATS details are in Figure 6. In Figure 2, LLL is at location [7] and SATS is at [13].

Figure 5

LLL scores well with an upside price change forecast of +4.8% and achieved net payoffs of +4.1%. Its typical worst price drawdown risk exposures of -3.9% have been recovered from in almost 9 out of every 10 experiences. Some 86 prior forecasts at RIs of 36 averaged 37-day holding periods under the TERMD discipline to compound the +4.1% net price gain captures into a CAGR of +31%.

Figure 6

SATS is disqualified from further consideration by an inadequate sample, along with deteriorating prices and price range expectations.

We provide these several dimensions for consideration because different investors have different intensity of preference for their emphasis. It is the reader's job to conclude what stock or ETF choices best favor his/her circumstances.

Conclusion

Among the two dozen or more Communication Equipment providers compared here JKHY and LLL may offer the most attractive prospects for wealth-building investors.

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting CAGR price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities may be very different from the then less attractively-priced current investment competitors. An updating follow-up visit to the group is advisable.

