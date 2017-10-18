Fastenal's Gross Margin Decline Should Not Be Focal Point Of Q3 Earnings

Fastenal's (NASDAQ: FAST) 3Q 2017 Earnings Report was initially jeered by the market as shares fell as much as 5% before reversing course ending the day slightly lower than they opened. The primary reason for the drop upon market open was because FAST's gross margin fell 20 basis points year-over-year, and 70 basis points sequentially, to 49.1%. A fall in gross margin is understandably troubling but I think the drop is not as important as some reports make it seem, including this brief summary on Seeking Alpha. In fact, Fastenal's year-to-date gross margin stands at 49.4%, barely below last year's figure of 49.5%. Comparables aside, there is plenty of reason to remain bullish on FAST. First, let's examine what caused the margin decline.

On the Quarterly Conference Call, CFO Holden Lewis cited the hurricanes in the Southern United States and Puerto Rico, customer and product mix, and the inclusion of the company's Mansco acquisition as the primary drivers of the fall in gross margin. It was also noted that the gross margin of FAST's organic fastener and non-organic categories remained stable, funneling the responsibility onto the aforementioned headwinds. Lewis estimates that these three factors combined will account for 30 to 40 basis points of gross margin drag for the full year. Keep in mind that so far in 2017 there has only been a 10 basis point decline in gross margin. Despite these headwinds, the arguably more important metric of operating margin managed to increase 20 basis points year-over-year due to the company's leveraging of operating expenses. In my opinion that is the more telling statistic about how Fastenal runs its business.

Operating Margin

Expanding operating margin when gross margin falls is an inherently impressive feat, but the manner in which FAST did so accentuates the accomplishment. Op margin came in at 20.2% in 3Q despite the negatives already covered as well as additional obstacles in the form of employee-related costs. This line item jumped an eye-catching 12.3% year-over-year because of the employees that came over during the Mansco acquisition as well as an increase in incentive compensation across the company resulting from sales growth. There was also one less business day in the third quarter of 2017 relative to last year which negatively affected operating margin. As noted during the call, employee-related costs would be the same regardless of the change in business days but sales came in an estimated $18 million lower than they would have had there been the same amount of days in 3Q '17 as there were in 3Q '16. CEO Dan Florness offered a rather blunt view of the changes in both gross margin and operating margin on the Conference Call before turning it over to Lewis:

We've previously said, all three of these (Onsite, vending, and Mansco, the company's main growth drivers) operate at a gross margin below our company average, but have very attractive operating margin and return characteristics. And at the end of the day, that's what you pay us for.

- Fastenal CEO Dan Florness

He's got a point there. Those three business segments he mentioned were also crucial in delivering operating margin growth this quarter as top-line growth tends to trickle down the income statement

Sales Growth

Fastenal has not only been growing revenues, but in 2017 has also managed to increase the rate at which they are growing. On a year-to-date basis, daily sales have grown 10.1% compared to 2016, the first double digit revenue growth rate at FAST since 2014. That figure encompasses the uptick in sales in the third quarter (13.6%) and even more recently September (15.3%). The sales growth has stemmed primarily from the three growth drivers mentioned in Mr. Florness' quote above. The third quarter saw record signings for Onsite (81) which makes the company's self-described "aggressive" 2017 goal of 275 to 300 within reach. Onsite has been very impactful for Fastenal as there is a direct correlation between the amount of district managers signing an onsite and how many district managers grew business at a double digit clip. In 2015, 25% of district managers signed an onsite and 25% grew business at a double digit rate. In 2016, the same relationship occurred but this time with the figure standing at 54% of district managers. So far this year, 64% have signed an onsite; history indicates that the percentage of district managers with a 10+% growth rate will be very high. Florness notes that vending followed a similar plan five to seven years ago with participation across the organization a focal point. Sales growth also has been augmented this year due to the addition of Mansco.

Capital Return to Shareholders

FAST also is intent on returning some of the capital generated to shareholders through both dividends and share repurchases. In the third quarter, $92 million were distributed via dividends while another $26 million was spent buying back Fastenal shares. At current levels, Fastenal's stock boasts a dividend yield just over 2.5%. Management considers FAST's capital allocation to be conservative with its debt load of $440 million accounting for only 17.8% of total capital. This capital structure does not put the company's shareholder friendly policies at risk. The reason it can return this much money to investors without disrupting daily operations is strong cash flow generation. The chart below shows the trajectory of the amount of cash Fastenal has generated from operations over the last ten years:

This past quarter saw a 3Q company record of $163 million in cash from operations with represents 114% of net income. Year-to-date there has been $456 million generated from operations, or 107% of net income.

Conclusion

Investors shouldn't be thrown by a small decline in gross margin when there are so many other topics worth discussing in a company's operations. Fastenal checks many boxes that investors are often looking for. Sales growth, consistent cash flow, a 2.5% dividend yield and a plan in place to make sure all three of those characteristics continue. Fastenal is a good opportunity for investors to grab a lesser known but structurally sound company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.