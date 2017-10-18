Buy this 6% Utility Closed End Fund

(Source: Shutterstock)

In today’s market, growth is fairly easy to achieve. Due to low interest rates, however, portfolio income is not so easy to come by without distorting your asset allocation and correlation. As such, for some investors it seems the best way to proceed is equity income because you still have growth and can still hedge your bets with high quality bonds. The challenge is finding a stock that has a stable dividend that pays more than a 3% yield and offers capital growth. In this article we will discuss the Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) distribution and how the fund will help you achieve your goals.

Investment Thesis: Use UTG to supplement your core equity exposure for equity income, growth, and diversification.

Fund Overview

As an equity closed end fund, UTG seeks to achieve a tax-efficient total return via high dividends and capital growth. The strategy management employs is to invest in dividend paying stocks, preferred shares, and debt instruments. Furthermore, they use leverage (16.44% leverage ratio) and exposure to other subsectors to enhance income. The fund has over $1 billion in net assets, good trading volume, and has operated since 2005. UTG has historically traded at a discount to NAV.

Asset Allocation

(Source)

(Source)

Examining the Monthly Dividend

Tax Benefits

As investors know, it’s not just what your portfolio earns, but what you keep after Uncle Sam takes his share. To meet the objective of tax-efficient total return, UTG pays out a portion of the monthly distribution as long-term capital gains and dividends. This is a boon to shareholders as the latter two mentioned distributions are generally taxed at more favorable rates than ordinary income.

Cash Flow

As you can see from the chart below, UTG has a yield advantage over other utility funds that generally earn about 3.15% for investors. The yield has also increased each year for the past 5 years. All else equal, this is great for income investors such as retirees who rely on their portfolios for living expenses.

(Source: Original Image – Data from Yahoo Finance)

But is the dividend sustainable? How about stable?

By all indications, yes. An initial review of UTG’s financial statements yield positive results. The distribution policy is to payout the majority of the monthly net investment income with any undistributed net investment income to be paid out later which is what happened in December 2016 when a special dividend was paid so there were no issues that year. Furthermore, the fund’s net assets have grown YoY, they’ve made enough money to cover their expenses and the distribution in previous years, and they have had high distribution coverage ratios. The monthly dividends are also stable as they have grown over time with no distribution cuts since inception.

(Source: UTG 2016 Annual Statement)

(Source: UTG 2016 Annual Statement)

(Source: Original Image – Data from Yahoo Finance)

The best way to use UTG is…

A supplement to your core equity exposure. The reason being that while the distributions are high, the price movements don’t offer the same growth as the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the long-term. My analysis shows that because of UTG’s exposure to fixed income, the price movements are similar to both stocks and bonds at times. Whatever your goals are (growth, current income, etc.) choose your asset allocation wisely to maximize your diversification. My suggestion for balanced income is:

SPY 35%

UTG 15%

Vanguard Long Term Investment Grade Fund (MUTF:VWESX) 30%

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) 10%

Cash 10%

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.