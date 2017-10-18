Healthcare Dogfight: Owens & Minor Edges GlaxoSmithKline As Top Broker Pick For Gains In October

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five October top-yield Healthcare stocks showed 29.34% LESS net gain than that derived from all ten. BIG Healthcare dogs remained boss into October.

The Healthcare sector is composed of ten component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented all of those industries.

OMI was top dog by net gains, while TEVJF led by yield as calculated 10/13/17.





Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 3% To 16.4% Net Gains For Ten Healthcare Dogs By October 2018

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Healthcare dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast for Healthcare dogs as graded by Wall St. wizards was 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for September 2018:

Owens & Minor (OMI) was projected to net $164.06, based on a mean target estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was projected to net $162.29, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Cardinal Health (CAH) was projected to net $139.94, based on a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole

Merck & Co (MRK) netted $104.47 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

Sanofi (SNY) was projected to net $104.28 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Pfizer (PFE) was projected to net $63.65, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) was projected to net $63.62 CDN, based on a median of target price estimates from six brokers, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 84% less than the market as a whole.

Novartis (NVS) was projected to net $61.57, based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (OTCPK:TEVJF) was projected to net $37.57 based on reported dividends only, less broker fees, with no target price estimates. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 97% less than the market as a whole.

Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) was projected to net $30.22 based just on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 9.3% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten healthcare dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.





Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Healthcare Dog To Lose 10.2% By October, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) projecting a loss of $101.63 from a $1k investment based on dividend and a median target price estimate from seven analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Dogs By Yield Represented All 10 Healthcare Industries In October

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts October 13 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from 10 sector Industries led to the actionable conclusions in this article.





The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 October Healthcare Sector Dogs By Yield





Actionable Conclusions (12-21) Dog Metrics Diagnosed 10 Top Dividend Healthcare Stocks By Yield

Top ten Healthcare Sector dogs selected 10/13/17 by yield represented five of ten constituent industries. Top yielding healthcare stock, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (OTCPK:TEVJF) [1] was the lone Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic industry representative.

Three medical care industry dogs placed second, third, and ninth: Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) [2]; Life Healthcare Group (OTCPK:LTGHY)[3]; Rhoen Klinikum (OTCPK:RKAGY) [3]; Sonic Healthcare (OTCPK:SKHHY)[9].

Three long-term care facilities placed fourth, sixth, and seventh, Extendicare [ECETF] [4], Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) [6], and (SIA.TO) [7].

Fifth and eighth places were occupied by two versions of of one drug manufacturers -major, GlaxoSmithKline (OTCPK:GLAXF) [5] and (GSK) [8].

Finally, one diagnostics and research industry representative placed tenth, National Research (NRCIB) [10], and completed the top ten October Healthcare top dogs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22) Top Eight Healthcare Dogs Showed 3.41%-14.72% Upsides To October, 2018; (23) Downside From One Was -11.56%.





To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Predicted (24) A 2.05% Median Target Price Upside And (25) A 4.56% Net Gain From Top 30 By October 2018

Healthcare top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of October 13, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

HEAL (6) 30DIVSPR OC17-18

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 1.47% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 2.2% in the coming year. Notice, price exceeding dividend in the coming year portends an oversold condition for the top 30 Healthcare top yield dogs at hand.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 29.34% Disdvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Healthcare Stocks To October, 2018

Ten top Healthcare dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.





As noted above, top ten Healthcare dogs selected 10/13/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of ten industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted (26) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Healthcare Dogs Delivering 3.68% Vs. (27) 5.21% Net Gains by All Ten by October, 2018





$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Healthcare kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 29.34% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The ninth lowest priced Healthcare top yield dog, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 16.23%.





The five lowest-priced Healthcare top yield dogs for October were: Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF); Life Healthcare Group (OTCPK:LTGHY); Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF); Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF); Sonic Healthcare (OTCPK:SKHCF), with prices ranging from $7.42 to $15.98.

Five higher-priced Healthcare dogs for May 17 were: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (OTCPK:TEVJF); Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO); GlaxoSmithKline (OTCPK:GLAXF) & (GSK); National Research (NRCIB), whose prices ranged from $18.10 to $53.24.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Healthcare dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

