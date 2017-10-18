Verizon: Can It Carry The Momentum Forward?

I believe stocks of cash-cow companies like Verizon should be appreciated for what they can do to a diversified portfolio.

Can Verizon (VZ) carry the momentum forward?

It took the New York-based telecom giant a few quarters, but it managed to pull off a decent 2Q17 marked by a welcome increase in postpaid net adds and a dip in churn. The question in investors' minds today is whether Verizon can do it again tomorrow morning, when the company reports 3Q17 results.

Credit: TechCrunch

My take on Verizon's upcoming earnings

The Street expects revenues to come in at $31.45 billion, suggesting a projected +2% YOY top-line improvement not seen since 4Q15. EPS estimates are set at $0.98, below last year's $1.01 and pointing at either (1) headwinds to margins and/or taxes, or (2) conservatism on the side of analysts. Verizon's management team continues to project full year EPS to be flat vs. 2016 levels, despite earnings being down -4.5% YOY in the first half of 2017.

There are two main topics of discussion that I will be paying close attention to tomorrow morning. The most important is the financial impact of Verizon's new, three-tiered unlimited plan launched in August -- the Verge explains the line-up changes in more detail.

Last quarter, Verizon witnessed drastically improved postpaid metrics upon re-introduction of its unlimited plan (starting at $80/user), as I noted in my earnings review note. The net result, however, was a -2% drop in wireless service revenues that I attributed to "pricing [taking] a back seat in 2Q17 in favor of user base growth". I sense that the new plan (starting at $75/user) might have a similar impact in 3Q17, even if not having the same surprise effect that the February move did. This hypothetical scenario, despite the potential top-line headwinds, might bode well for the company and the stock if materialized, considering the resilience of the user base seems to be a key bullish factor in the mature, slow-to-no growth telecom space.

Secondarily, I will be curious to assess the evolution of Verizon's faster-growing IoT portfolio (consisting largely of the Hughes Telematics, Telogis and Fleetmatics acquisitions). I still see this side of the business as large immaterial to Verizon's financial results (see chart below). But considering IoT grew +20% last quarter, connected devices could start to provide noticeable upside to revenues, even if limited to not much more than 20-30 bps at the total company level, a bit farther down the road.

Source: DM Martins Research, using company's press release

My thoughts on Verizon stock

VZ shareholders can't be much pleased with the performance of the stock over the past 12 to 24 months. In fact, shares have severely under-performed the S&P 500 (SPY) over the last five years, trading sideways along with peer AT&T (T) and other defensive names. In the meantime, the roaring bull has amassed a cumulative gain of 81% over the 60-month period.

VZ PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG Verizon - VZ 12.87x 3.25% 3.96x AT&T - T 12.32x 3.79% 3.25x

But one can not make an investment decision by looking back through the rear view mirror. Instead, I believe stocks of cash-cow companies like Verizon and AT&T should be appreciated for what they can do to a diversified portfolio in the future. For example, VZ outperformed the diversified broad equities market by over 15% during the bear period of September 2007 to February 2009. Should a correction take place (and I believe this is a matter of "when", not "if"), investors with a balanced view and investments in out-of-favor defensive names should be able to weather the storm better.

With that said, timing an entry into VZ is tricky. The stock is up +11% in the past 3 months, but nearly all that upside came in one day of July, after the upbeat 2Q17 earnings report. Investors who believe in the story, therefore, might be better served by taking the long view on VZ, patiently collecting dividends and riding out the bumps along the way.

