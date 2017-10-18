Global Packager Ardagh Looking Inexpensive When Comparing To Industry

The company cans and bottles for some of the best food companies out there including Coca-Cola, Heineken, and Nestle.

Ardagh (ARD) is one of the largest packaging companies in the world and was taken public earlier this year. The company cans and bottles for the some of the bluest of blue chip food companies including Coca-Cola, Heineken, and Nestle. The stock seems to trade at a reasonable price and could do well with increasing EBITDA.

The stock trades for $20.95, there are 236 million shares and the market cap is $4.944 billion. According to the Financial Times, the company had no earnings last year. The dividend is 56 cents and the dividend yield is 2.67%. Ardagh IPO’d in March of this year and purchased assets from Ball and Rexam last year.

According to the 2016 Annual Report, sales were €6.345 billion ($7.5 billion) and adjusted EBITDA was €1.158 billion ($1.37 billion). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.3%. Free cash flow was €519 million ($612 million) and the free cash flow yield was 10.5%. Very profitable! It takes $1.18 to buy one euro.

38% of sales come from metal packaging in Europe, 22% metal packaging in the U.S., 18% glass packaging Europe, and 22% glass packaging U.S. Glass packaging is quite a bit more profitable than metal packaging. EBITDA margins are around 21% for glass and low to mid-teens for metal.

For the first half of 2017, Ardagh increased sales from €2.499 billion ($2.95 billion) last year to €3.865 billion ($4.65 billion) through an acquisition. Earnings per share were a loss of €0.13 versus a loss of €0.27 first quarter last year. The balance sheet shows quite a bit of debt. Cash is €731 million ($863 million) and receivables €1.367 billion ($1.61 billion). The liability side shows €1.632 billion ($1.92 billion) in payables and €7.574 billion in debt ($8.93 billion).

Looking at Ardagh’s website, I will list several companies that the company provides packaging for. Absolut Voda, a division of Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF), is the second largest liquor company in the world. Hunt’s canned tomatoes is a division of ConAgra (CAG). The metal tins made for Panter Cigars are quite interesting. As far as I can see, Panter is privately held. They make those cool little metal containers for sardines and other seafood. I know that they can products for privately held Henaff out of France but may package for others too. The company also packages for one of the largest food company in the world - Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY).

Being located in a Benelux country, Luxembourg, Ardagh is close to many beverage behemoths such as Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) and Inbev (BUD). I see that they produce for Heineken and Coca-Cola. I’m not sure if it’s Coca-Cola in the U.S. but I’d guess it might be Coca-Cola Enterprises (CCE) in Europe. The company has 75 metal manufacturing facilities and 35 glass facilities. I see that the company opened a facility in Napa Valley for wine lovers.

Paul Colson recently replaced from CEO Ian Curley. Curley lasted only a year. Colson is one of the wealthiest person in Ireland and put together the Ardagh deal.

I found Ardagh by reading a Barron’s article about a junk bond manager from Federated named Mark Durbiano (FHYAX). Durbiano noted that Ardagh has been producing packaging for Heineken for over 25 years and also produces for Coca-Cola and L’Oreal. The debt is trading at 110 which means the bond markets have quite a bit of faith in the creditworthiness of the Ardagh.

Credit Suisse has a target price of $29 on the stock. The analyst, Lars Kjellberg, is bullish on the EBITDA increase with the acquisitions from last year.

So is the stock a buy? Well, at the current run rate, sales would be €7.73 billion ($9.12 billion). So the stock is trading at 54% of sales. By comparison, Ball is trading at 140% of sales. That’s quite a difference. It appears that the revenue stream should be pretty solid with all of the top-notch companies Ardagh has contracts with. The debt load is high but manageable. I am going to follow Ardagh as it doesn’t get a lot of coverage in the U.S. At the right price, which might be now, it’s a buy. I can see where Credit Suisse’s analyst is coming from - the increase in EBITDA could make this stock really pop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own Heineken Holdings.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.