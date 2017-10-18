Long Transocean, Short Diamond Offshore - Does This Makes Sense?

Every now and then, analyst upgrades and downgrades move the market, at least in the very short term. This happened with Transocean (RIG) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) when Citigroup upgraded Transocean with a $14 price target and downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling with a $12 price target. The most interesting topic here is not whether the Citigroup analyst is right or wrong with price targets but rather a more fundamental question – can you construct a reasonable pair trade in the offshore drilling space?

Let’s discuss this idea with the help of a Transocean – Diamond Offshore example. For the purpose of this example, we initiate a long position in Transocean and a short position in Diamond Offshore at current market prices. In theory - and that’s the idea of a pair trade anyway – we should be feeling great regardless of what the offshore drilling market does. If the offshore drilling market recovery is robust, our long in Transocean should bring more money than what we will lose from the short in Diamond Offshore. If the recovery is late, Diamond Offshore shares should drop faster than Transocean shares and the net effect should be a profit as well. In practice, we should also account for the cost of holding a short position, but for simplicity sake we will omit them here.

Long Transocean

Transocean has had a good run from August lows following the general trend of recent months in the oil market. Fundamentally, the most important even for Transocean in recent months is the acquisition of Songa Offshore. This acquisition was highly defensive in nature – in essence, Transocean bought Songa’s backlog and the hope that this backlog will be extended in the future. This is a very important observation: no matter what happens in the oil market in 2018 – 2022, the company won’t be able to reap additional rewards from Songa acquisition (unless you believe that Songa’s older rigs somehow return to work).

Transocean has in fact decreased its potential upside in case of a robust offshore drilling market recovery by buying the backlog as opposed to Ensco’s (ESV) decision, which acquired Atwood Oceanics (ATW) with plenty of rigs without a contract. Should the recovery be truly robust, Ensco will enjoy more upside than Transocean because it paid for uncontracted rigs (which will become contracted in case of recovery) while Transocean paid for backlog and the possibility of backlog extension in 2023 and beyond.

Is Transocean the best bet on a best-case scenario? My answer is a definite ‘no’. The company’s strength lies in the backlog, which also includes powerful contracts with Chevron (CVX) and Shell (RDS.A) rather than in its uncontracted rigs.

Short Diamond Offshore

There are several reasons why Diamond Offshore is considered one of the leaders in the offshore drilling space. First, the company’s drillships are on contracts with Anadarko (APC) and Hess (HES) with lucrative dayrates of a now gone era. These contracts end in mid-2019 – 2020, giving Diamond Offshore more than two years of good cashflows. The second reason is the absence of debt problems. The company has no maturities until 2023, which is simply great for a driller which has not gone through restructuring:

The third reason is the visionary management team, which has never taken the current downturn lightly and acted prudently by immediately cold stacking all non-working rigs. Diamond Offshore has recently been rumored to order a floating factory in China and I hope to hear more on this when the company reports its third-quarter earnings results on October 30.

The only problem (but a significant one) is that Diamond Offshore has is the shrinking fleet. Currently, the company has 12 working floaters and 1 jack-up. Six rigs are stacked and it is likely that some of them won’t see any work again.

Despite this, Diamond Offshore has actually outperformed Transocean on a year-to-date basis. If the “long Transocean, short Diamond Offshore” trade was initiated at the beginning of this year, the net result would be a loss as Transocean is down 25% year-to-date while Diamond Offshore is down only 13%. I believe that such a trade won’t also work well in the future. I don’t see a significant reason why Diamond Offshore should drop much faster than Transocean if things turn south in the offshore drilling market. The company has the financial strength to weather the downturn and may even use its shares as a currency for an accretive acquisition. At the same time, Diamond Offshore will likely see more upside in the best-case scenario as an improvement in the market will mean that the company will be able to renew its current contracts at decent rates in 2019 – 2020.

How about other options?

One could think of going long a jack-up leader, Rowan (RDC) and shorting the weakest of the “big five”, Noble Corp. (NE). However, this won’t work well either, as Noble Corp. is trading at a low valuation and will be highly volatile in percentage terms, making the trade unpredictable. The same thinking applies to Ensco, which may be a decent short in the worst-case scenario due to the recent acquisition of Atwood Oceanics, but might rally very significantly in the best-case scenario, outpacing Rowan or Diamond Offshore.

Conclusion

I think we see another case where sell-side research just increases confusion among investors. In my opinion, there’s hardly a chance for a reasonable pair trade in the offshore drilling space right now. “Long Transocean and short Diamond Offshore” looks like a very strange choice to me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DO, RDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.