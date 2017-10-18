CSX: Slow Path To Efficiency Gains

The stock trades at a lofty PE multiple that is already based on the achievement of significant operating ratio improvements.

The railroad operator is making progress towards improving train operations after disruptions during the summer.

After seven months on the job, CSX Corp. (CSX) still isn't showing the efficiency gains proposed by the new CEO. My investment thesis long questioned the willingness of the market to attach a high multiple on the stock based on the addition of a CEO about to turn 73.

The stock trades near the highs of $54 though key operating ratios (OTC:OR) haven't improve as the initial implementation of Precision Scheduled Railroading hasn't worked as planned. Is there any reason to own CSX here?

For Q3, CSX reported that net income grew only $4 million to $459 million while revenues missed estimates by $30 million. The meager $0.03 per share gain from last Q3 was entirely due to a 37 million or nearly 4% reduction to diluted shares to 906 million.

The railroad operator announced a $500 million addition to the share buyback plan along with the Q2 results in July. CSX aggressively spent $1 billion on repurchasing 20 million shares in the quarter for a total of $1.76 billon in the first nine months of the year. The flip side of a such move is that net debt is now up to roughly $11 billion.

So the company and new CEO Hunter Harrison are clearly bullish on the prospects of his railroad plan. The recent press release suggests that system-wide train velocity and terminal dwell times have improved beyond 2016 levels. Both indications that after initial hiccups in implementation, the Precision Scheduled Railroading plan will provide operating efficiency improvements in 2018.

With plans for earnings topping $2.20 this year with an adjusted OR of 66.7% YTD excluding the $296 million restructuring charge), CSX has plenty of opportunity to grow earnings by getting the ratio down to the low-60s.

A 5 percentage point improvement would reduce annual costs by about $600 million and add anywhere from $0.40 to $0.50 to EPS estimates. The current $2.70 EPS estimate for next year appears doable, but CSX appears to already factor in all of those benefits despite plenty of implementation risks that remain.

CSX PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that CSX already trades at a lofty valuation based on the achievement of a low-60s OR. The stock just isn't appealing at this valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.