Johnson & Johnson At All-Time Highs: Time To Sell Or To Buy?

Despite solid share price gains Johnson & Johnson's shares are not expensive at all relative to the historic valuation, which makes them attractive.

The growth outlook is solid due to a deep pipeline with many upcoming drug approvals, the company also has a lot of potential in International markets.

The company has done what it does often: Johnson & Johnson beat analyst estiamtes once again.

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) third quarter results showcase why the company remains one of the best dividend growth stocks: Consistent earnings growth, attractive shareholder returns, a great dividend history, an inexpensive valuation and a low-risk business model make Johnson & Johnson an attractive long term investment.

Johnson & Johnson has earned $1.90 per share in the most recent quarter, which represents an increase of 13% over the prior year's quarter. On top of that the company was able to grow its revenues by ten percent compared to Q3 2016, the top line has now reached a quarterly total of $19.7 billion.

Strong growth play

Despite its already massive size and its decades-long history Johnson & Johnson remains able to deliver sizeable growth rates, due to a number of contributing factors:

One of those is the company's consumer products business in International markets: In countries such as China and Brazil a constantly growing middle class is willing to spend a sizeable amount of their disposable incomes on high-quality consumer goods produced and sold by Western companies such as Apple (AAPL), Coca Cola (KO) and Johnson & Johnson.

With its consumer goods, which include skincare, baby care and other products Johnson & Johnson was able to generate a five percent revenue increase in International markets during the most recent quarter, and thanks to the middle class growth rates in some of those International markets the growth outlook remains strong: The Chinese middle class alone is poised to become bigger than the total US population over the next decade, and similar trends are visible in a lot of other countries, including Brazil, India, etc.

Another growth driver for Johnson & Johnson is its pharmaceuticals business, which has reported a fifteen percent increase during Q3. With new products still ramping up (such as Stelara, which saw a 37% worldwide sales increase) and a pipeline that holds many promising candidates, the pharmaceuticals division should deliver solid top line growth for many years:

Xarelto alone is currently being investigated in seven phase III trials and five of the company's immunology products are currently filed and waiting for approval. The company plans to introduce a whopping eleven new blockbuster drugs over the next four years, which should lead to a solid pharmaceuticals growth outlook through the mid 2020s. On top of that Johnson & Johnson can always go for acquisitions (such as the takeover of Actelion that helped increase its sales numbers in Q3) due to the company's strong cash generation and low payout ratio.

Shareholder returns

JNJ Dividend data by YCharts

Johnson & Johnson is famous for its dividend growth history, but on top of that the company pays out a lot of cash to its owners via share repurchases: Those do not only increase the company's earnings per share (due to the total pie being divided over a smaller amount of shares), they also allow for higher dividend growth rates, as the company's total dividend payout sinks (all else equal).

Share repurchases are thus beneficial for income investors as well as for those seeking capital appreciation (or a combination of both) -- over the last year Johnson & Johnson's share count dropped by two percent, and investors can expect another sizeable dividend increase next year. Since EPS are growing at a double digit pace right now, the next dividend increase could come in substantially higher than the most recent five percent hike.

Inexpensive valuation despite solid share price gains

When one looks at Johnson & Johnson's chart, one could assume that the company's shares must be rather expensive right now:

finviz.com

Shares are trading at all time highs after rallying 18% year to date, but still the valuation is not high at all:

Johnson & Johnson's earnings ratio for the current fiscal year is almost exactly in line with the company's five year median earnings multiple, which means that Johnson & Johnson would be valued perfectly in line with its historic average if shares rose by half a percentage point over the next two months (until FY 2017 ends).

Relative to the broad market, which is trading at a quite high valuation right now, Johnson & Johnson is thus looking attractively valued, despite the strong share price performance over the last couple of months.

With a dividend yield of 2.5% Johnson & Johnson is also vastly more attractive for income investors than the broad market (yielding 1.9%), especially when we factor in the low payout ratios and solid dividend growth outlook.

Low risks

Due to the businesses Johnson & Johnson is active in, coupled with the company's diversification, there is very low risk even if the global economy would take hit: In good times as well as in bad times people are going to buy the consumer goods Johnson & Johnson is selling, and that is especially true for the pharmaceuticals and medtech products the company is selling: Drugs are not a cyclical business at all, and due to a wide product portfolio the company is not too dependent on one single product (or product line), thus even adverse patent rulings would not hit Johnson & Johnson's profitability too hard.

Johnson & Johnson is in the media sometimes due to a possible talcum powder connection to ovarian cancer cases, but as I explained in this article, that likely won't be a long term headwind for the company.

Bottom line

Johnson & Johnson delivered a double beat with its third quarter results, and once again has shown why it is a favorite holding of many investors: The company is generating growth across product lines, across geographic markets and across industries.

Coupled with solid shareholder returns, a great dividend growth history and a valuation that is not too high at all, this diversified, low-risk investment rightfully has a place in many income investors' portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.