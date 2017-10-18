Concha Y Toro: Land Sales, Not Fires, Make This Stock A Buy

Vina Concha y Toro (VCO) is Chile's largest winemaker. Notable brands include Casillero del Diablo, Frontera, Trivento, and Fetzer. I recommended the stock last year at $30/share. It's performed fine since then, up 25% not counting dividends. However, that has actually underperformed the Chilean stock index over that stretch, and the company's assets now have a more clear catalyst to help them find their real value. Given that backdrop, there's plenty more upside ahead.

Napa Fires

The seemingly most obvious catalyst moving VCO stock at the moment is the California wildfires, which is nearly unprecedented in their size and the rate at which they've spread. Already, these fires have killed 40 people, more than the infamous San Diego blazes in 2003 or the Oakland Hills burns in 1991.

In the city of Santa Rosa, California alone, more than 2,800 homes were burned, along with nearly half a million square feet of commercial space, and, incredibly enough, the city's newest fire station. The Santa Rosa blaze is hardly the only one though, firefighters are overwhelmed with the sheer number of open burns to be contained:

As of this writing, firefighters have gained some ground, as winds have died down. It appears like the worst of the disaster has passed, but we can't be sure yet. And it's much too early to know the full impact of this natural disaster on the wine industry going forward.

Regardless, traders, being the quick-to-react folks that they are, have already started pricing in some major impacts from the fire. Oregon based Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI), for example, has surged higher as traders speculate that reduced Napa production will serve as a tailwind for other domestic producers:

As you can see, this stock hardly ever trades normally, as a sub-$50 million micro cap. But the scope of the Napa devastation is sufficient to cause a pretty sizable bid into shares now. On the other hand, Crimson Wine (OTCQB:CWGL) - a Napa-area producer - is trading lower in recent weeks as the fires rage.

What About Concha y Toro's Fetzer

Besides impacting its California-based competitors, the fires also matter to Concha y Toro directly, since their Fetzer operations are based in California wine country. Fetzer, for those who don't recall, was an underperforming asset that Brown-Forman (BF.B) sold to Concha y Toro back in 2011.

Fetzer's headquarters is in Hopland, CA - which is located in Mendocino County, where some of the blazes are occurring. That said, none of the bigger fires are all that close to Fetzer's headquarters. I've pinned Fetzer, and highlighted the towns closest to big fires:

Fetzer itself helped clarify matters further this past Thursday, with the following press release:

Fetzer Vineyards’ employees and their families are accounted for and safe, and our winery and nearly 1,000 acres of Mendocino County vineyards remain out of harm’s way. [...] Fetzer Vineyards’ headquarters is located in the Hopland area, more than 20 miles south of this fire, and is not under threat at this time. As of today, Fetzer Vineyards has harvested a significant portion of grapes to be picked this harvest season and we continue to process fruit for the 2017 harvest at our Hopland winery. Scheduling and coordinating remaining picks is a priority, and we are following a safety-first approach while moving ahead with the harvest as quickly as possible. It remains unclear the extent to which our grower partners have been affected by the state’s fires, and our thoughts are with our partners and everyone impacted by these events.

So, for now at least, it appears Concha y Toro will face a rather modest impact from the fire. That said, conditions can change rapidly, so until the weather improves and firefighters are able to get better containment, it's too early to say all clear.

Don't Overestimate Impact Of Fires

VCO stock has been rallying lately, but there's a catalyst more important than the fires (we'll get to what is in a minute). While Napa is the most famous American wine-producing region, it's not the biggest producer even in California. Money explains:

That's because the area traditionally thought of as California's "wine country" actually makes up only about 10% of the state's wine production, according to Stephen Rannekleiv, Global Sector Strategist for beverages at Rabobank. And these vineyards, from Napa, Sonoma, and Mendocino counties, produce wines that are almost exclusively at the high end of the wine rack. Rather, it is the San Joaquin Valley in central California where the bulk of the state's vineyards grow — approximately 60%, he said. The fires "are not going to have a significant impact on overall wine availability," Rannekleiv told Money. "If you are a general consumer, it's not going to have marked impact. But if you are a connoisseur and a fan of Napa, there may be some [popular] vineyards that have been affected."

While Concha y Toro does have some higher-end wines, their export business primarily revolves around premium bottles in the $10-25 range. Thus, it's unlikely that this demand shock will do much to the end of the market where VCO has its competitive edge.

Incredibly, Napa grapes go for as much as $7,000/ton, compared to just $400/ton in the San Joaquin Valley, Rannekleiv said. That's almost a 20x difference and shows the luxury aspect of the wineries being impacted by the fires. He further noted that sub-$25 bottles of California wine generally come from San Joaquin, rather than the Napa area. Thus, we can conclude that the impact on competition for Concha y Toro's main brands should be limited.

It's also worth considering that Fetzer's wines may be impacted in quality, even though their vineyards and headquarters appear to be safe. USA Today explains:

Smoky flavors in wine are a possibility in the aftermath of the fires charring Napa, Sonoma and other parts of Northern California wine country. The effect, called smoke taint, occurs when compounds in wildfire smoke are absorbed by vines and berries, ultimately becoming unwelcome flavors in the wine. “These off-flavors, described as ‘smoky,’ ‘bacon,’ ‘campfire’ and ‘ashtray,’ are usually long lasting and linger on the palate even after the wine is swallowed or spit out,” according to a smoke taint primer from ETS Laboratories, which performs scientific analyses for the wine industry. The wildfires ignited Sunday and Monday and, according to the latest reports, have caused at least 17 deaths and destroyed at least 2,000 homes and businesses. With this volatile situation, it’s impossible (and far too early) to say with certainty which wineries or how much of the 2017 crop might be affected by smoke taint.

Certainly having your wines of a 2017 vintage be described as "campfire" or "ashtray" is unlikely to be good for business. As the article notes, it's simply too early to tell what the final result of these fires will be, though speculation is premature at this point.

And, on the other hand, Fetzer was kind of a dud acquisition anyway - Concha y Toro earns a lousy profit margin off it compared to its other properties. Even if it is badly hit by the fires, it still isn't the company's main profit center:

In fairness to Concha y Toro, they've been driving significant growth with some of their Fetzer brands since the takeover, with established brand Bonterra growing 18% CAGR since 2011, and the new 1,000 Stories brand moving from 2,000 9L cases in 2014 to more than 80,000 last year.

However, the Fetzer division is still a few years away from becoming a major profit center for Concha y Toro, so if Fetzer's operations are badly affected by the fires (remains to be seen at this point), it wouldn't be a major loss to the company in the short-term.

What's Really Driving Concha Y Toro Stock

If traders are just buying VCO stock as a natural disaster play, I think they're bound to be disappointed. Concha's California-based Fetzer wines could be hit by the fires, and the company's imports from Chile likely won't gain much traction since they don't compete heavily in the top end of the wine market against the impacted Napa competitors.

That said, VCO stock has been on a tear over the past week or two, and there's another cause that has a much more material impact on the long-term value of shares:

It all started in January of this year when Concha y Toro announced that they were launching a dedicated real estate subsidiary. Their press release went as follows:

The acquisition of land to plant vineyards has been a fundamental pillar of the company’s business model. This property purchasing plan has increased significantly in recent years, with the company’s land assets growing from a surface area of 6,600 hectares in 2000 to 17,000 in 2016. In line with this permanent purchasing plan and after analyzing the progressive appreciation of our property, today we are taking a significant step by entering the real estate business to maximize the financial value of our agricultural assets, primarily those that are located in urban and rural areas with high-value appreciation. “This initiative opens unsuspected growth opportunities to us, given the return that can be obtained through the long-term strategic management of this valuable property. It constitutes an extension and reorientation of the use of assets held by the Winery, enabling the profitability of our wine production business to be increased,” said Eduardo Guilisasti, CEO of Viña Concha y Toro

This is a welcome development since as I noted in my early 2016 article on the company, its real assets have been rapidly increasing in value over the past decade-plus, but its share price has gone absolutely nowhere:

I ran through all the math in last year's article, refer back to that (link here) for details. The nutshell is that their Chilean land is valued at less than $6,000/acre on their balance sheet, and is worth 2-3x that according to analyst reports and comparable sales. Its best Chilean land (20% of total acreage) is worth at least 4x book value, and its Fetzer lands in California are probably worth 5x book value.

In total, I came to the following conclusion:

Sum up all the company's land holdings, and I think you can argue the overall package is worth about $16,000/acre, or almost 3x stated book value of the land. Revaluing the land to market prices would add roughly $300 million to the company's overall book value, or $8.03/share in additional book value. Stated otherwise, anyone just looking at the balance sheet is undervaluing this company by around 25%.

And, keep in mind, my analysis was only treating the land's value as agricultural property. The fact that Concha y Toro is now going into real estate development for homes and commerce unleashes a whole new avenue for value realization. As Concha's press release in January noted, they have 400 hectares (988 acres) of land inside Santiago, Chile's metropolitan area that isn't actively being used for wine production. Needless to say, a thousand acres of land in the metro area of one of South America's wealthiest cities is a lovely thing indeed.

After that announcement in January, there was quiet on the real estate front. Until late September, that is, when the company put out a new investor presentation that updated developments on the new subsidiary. The company has now identified several projects that it will be pursuing first. One of these, for example, is building homes on its Tocornal property in Puente Alto - a city of 800,000 people in the southern part of the Santiago metro area.

(The UF - an inflation-adjusted monetary unit of Chile - is currently worth 43 dollars.)

This property is located about 20 miles south of downtown Santiago, and, as you can see from the map, development already continues several miles farther away from downtown. Thus, this is classic urban infill - and given Concha's timeline of 11 years to build this out, property values should continue to rise nicely as this is already well inside urban boundaries. A satellite map of the Santiago area, with their property highlighted in blue:

Throw in Pirque Ross - another project just south of Puente Alto, along with a smaller core urban property and some project divestments, and it adds up to this:

You are reading that right, the company anticipates earnings $153.5 million in profits from these real estate activities. This presentation just came out a couple weeks ago, and I'd argue this is the real driver moving VCO stock higher now. Keep in mind that this is $153 million profit comes from just 74 hectares of the company's 400 hectares that it is looking to divest within the Santiago metro area (and it has more property within other urban areas in the country).

Even assuming this is some of their best urban land that they're selling first, the fact that they can score $153 million of less than 20% of their Santiago-area developable land holdings is pretty remarkable. Keeping in mind the company's market cap (and enterprise value is just a couple hundred million above that as the balance sheet is only lightly levered), and this land sale alone - if it comes in equal to management's projection - would be more than 10% of the company's entire current valuation.

And as a reminder, this is non-core land to the company, they aren't using it for premium grape-growing now anyways. Given the 37 million shares outstanding, we're looking at more than $4/share in value-add just from these land transactions alone, and this is a small portion of their overall holding that they are looking to develop.

Even assuming the rest of their Santiago metro area land is worthless - let's call it 50-75% of what they're getting on the first sales of presumably their best land, that still would add an additional $400 million or so in value.

Also, keep in mind that my land value analysis from last year - the one that concluded that book value was understated by at least $8/share - didn't assume urban development upside. That was based just on looking at the value of their land per acre and comparing against the value of winery acres at today's market prices.

Valuation

Based just on ongoing operations (the actual production and sale of wine), the business may look fully valued at first glance. It trades at 21x earnings, almost 13x EV/EBITDA, and 1.3x sales. This is slightly cheap compared to global wineries and distilleries as a whole, however, shares across the sector have soared over the past year. In addition, wineries should trade at a discount to distilleries, as wine tends to have more production issues (grapes are finicky) and margins tend to be lower.

It's worth remembering, though, that VCO has underearned over the past year. This is largely due to bad weather, which hampered the grape harvest in Chile. FX effects, particularly related to Brexit and the British business also were a drag that is now ending as the Pound has stabilized. While climate change may increase volatility in the weather going forward, the current set of numbers reflect a bad year and thus models should be based on higher numbers.

And Chinese demand is strong and only picking up steam. China passed the US as Chile's top export market last year. E-commerce growth has been particularly strong, with JD.com (JD) reporting last year that it expected its wine sales to triple in 2016 from $61 million toward $200 million. This sort of demand is great news for Chile, which is well-positioned to compete on price and can overcome stereotypes about the superiority of Old World wines that may prevail in other developed markets.

However - I made this point last year and I'll repeat it again now - the appeal of VCO isn't just as a pureplay winery, though you can support the current $37 valuation just off the operating business. As Latin America's largest winery, it certainly has the scale and global distribution needed to succeed. However, the upside comes with the huge land kicker that the market seems oblivious of - even despite the company's new real estate division specifically created to start monetizing this.

Concha y Toro has around 27,000 acres of land, primarily in Chile although also smaller holdings in Argentina and California. Land historically is a fine inflation hedge, and you have optionality on it for things such as urban development or a general convergence of land values as Chile's GDP/capita continues catching up to the US. While Chilean vineyards are unlikely to equalize with California land per acreage value anytime soon, the gap should keep narrowing.

With its huge landholding and great balance sheet, Concha y Toro offers a long-term way to offset the risk of inflation by holding real assets. Unlike gold or silver, though, this land offers a real yield. At 21x earnings, Concha y Toro is producing almost a 5% shareholder yield annually (and paying a 2% or so dividend) - and its normal year earnings capacity is moderately higher even than that. It's not hard to see how this outperforms an asset such as precious metals or cryptocurrencies - which have no inherent yield - over the long run.

There are quite a few publicly-traded land stocks, such as the ever-contentious St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) in Florida, or former pineapple growing lands in Hawaii that are now slowly being converted into development projects. However, it's rare to find such a huge landholding (almost 30,000 acres) attached to a strongly profitable business with a solid brand and steady history of capital returns via the dividend to shareholders.

In the case of VCO specifically, I believe book value is understated by a massive degree ($500 million+ on urban landholdings, along with an additional $8/share or so on its vineyard lands - admittedly the harder to monetize part of the land play) while also having a solid operating business and dividend yield. Once more people do the sum of the parts analysis of the business and real estate opportunities, this should trade a lot higher.

There's a chance that investors will continue to value VCO simply on its operating earnings. However, the scope of its land holdings will provide so much capital that investors will have to recognize the value there in due time. The $155 million of profits off the first round of urban property divestments will amount to almost $5/share, with three times that or more coming from the rest of their Santiago metro area holdings in future years. Assuming a reasonable portion of this is returned to shareholders in dividends or share buybacks, it will provide a powerful tailwind for VCO shares in addition to operating profits returning toward more normalized levels.

