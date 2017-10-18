If You Can Trust The Cycle, Hooker Furniture Is Still A Buy

But Hooker and Home Meridian appear well-positioned for where the industry is going, and it's getting tougher and tougher to ignore the stock, even at all-time highs.

At this point, an investor really needs to find a reason not to buy stock in Hooker Furniture (HOFT). First-half FY18 (ending July) performance has been hugely impressive, with revenue up 11% and EPS climbing 59%. There's been some bottom-line help from intangible asset amortization and one-time acquisition costs a year ago; but those aside, EBIT still has risen over 30% year-to-date. And yet at 14x the sole analyst EPS estimate for FY19 EPS, HOFT looks cheap both relative to the market and to its peer group.

For most of this year, I've found the reasons to avoid HOFT. After an impressive Q4 helped drive the stock near $46 in May, I thought the upside had been captured, and I passed again in July near $44 after solid, but hardly spectacular, Q1 earnings. But much of my caution has stemmed from a lack of trust in the residential furniture industry, whose companies have shown notable inconsistency in revenue and whose stocks (including HOFT in the first half of 2016) have been hugely volatile. I stand by what I wrote about the space in an article on LaZBoy (LZB) back in July:

If there's been one constant in the consumer furniture space the past few years, it's been that none of the retailers have been consistent, and they tend to zig precisely when they're most expected to zag.

But after Hooker's Q2 report last month, I'm starting to wonder if HOFT is an outlier (and not just because, unlike La-Z-Boy and Bassett Furniture (BSET), it lacks a retail operation of its own). Since the Home Meridian acquisition, which closed at the beginning of FY17, Hooker has been consistent in its performance - and its stock has responded in kind. And it's getting harder and harder to find reasons not to jump on board, even after a 100%+ gain since last summer.

Another Strong Earnings Report

HOFT sold off in June after Q1 headline numbers missed the sole analyst estimate - but it's not as if Q1 necessarily was a bad quarter. For Q2, HOFT beat that estimate handily on the top and bottom lines - and a closer look shows a very strong quarter.

Obviously, 15% revenue growth and a 46% increase in EPS is an impressive performance in any environment - and it's important to remember that the growth was organic, as the HMI acquisition already has been lapped. And what's helpful for the HOFT bull case coming out of the quarter is that the strength was broad-based. Overall, it's hard to see any bad news in the quarter, looking on a segment-by-segment basis.

Hooker Casegoods grew revenue 4%, which doesn't sound like much. But in the context of a category that has been in steady multi-decline, both for Hooker (at least on a volume basis) and for the industry, 4% is a pretty good print. Nitpicking a little, volume growth still is minimal (+0.9%), per the 10-Q, and shipment timing cited in past calls likely helped. (Hooker sent out some anticipated collections earlier than usual.) Gross margin did compress, with gross profit dollars up just 1% year-over-year for the quarter. But again, in the context of the overall category, even that performance suggests some share gains - and order and backlog numbers were better. (Orders rose 9%, and backlog was up 25% Y/Y.) And given strength elsewhere, even stability in casegoods is a big help for earnings growth.

The Upholstery business had a big quarter, with revenue up 12.7%, on a 13.5% increase in volume. The segment did have an easy comparison, with volume down 5.7% in Q2 FY17 due to a "quality-related issue" at a supplier. Still, in the Q2 release, the company cited "dramatic growth in the luxury motion upholstery line" at unit Bradington-Young (perhaps bad news for LZB) and margins rose nicely. SG&A in the segment actually declined 6% year-over-year, while gross margin expanded 90 bps to 24.3%. As a result, EBIT margin rose to 10.3% from 6.6% (in a seasonally weaker quarter, no less) and operating income rose 76%.

The star, however, still looks like Home Meridian. Revenue rose 20%, on the back of a 31.5% increase in volume. And what's positive there is that the go-to-market strategy clearly is working. Mega accounts (which includes Costco (COST)) are growing nicely. Per the Q2 conference call, e-commerce sales rose 59% (Wayfair (W) is a solid outlet in that channel); hospitality 27%, and 'mass' channels 141%.

There is a pricing impact from the 'mega' and e-commerce channels, in particular: ASP did decline 11%. But gross margin still expanded 130 bps, despite more sales of lower-priced items, and EBIT rose 121%, with margins rising to 5.4% from 2.9%.

That margin expansion, in particular, is critical to the bull case going forward. Bear in mind that HMI, as a standalone company, had barely 3% margins for the year ending January 31, 2016. That figure is up to 3.6% for the first half after Q1 was impacted by a few one-time issues. And while I doubt Hooker can get HMI to the double-digit margins seen in other segments - YTD gross margin is 15.9% - there should be room for both continued strong top-line growth and some level of margin expansion. And that's a nice potential driver for HOFT earnings going forward.

All told, it's a strong quarter. Meanwhile, the $40 million acquisition of Shenandoah adds another driver for FY19 EPS. One-time costs are expected to limit earnings somewhat in the second half, but Hooker cited $8 million in CY2016 pre-tax profitability. That suggests a potential ~$0.40 contribution to FY19 EPS (accounting for the modest dilution and incremental interest from a $12 million term loan). There aren't likely to be any cost synergies, given Shenandoah will be managed separately, but the price looks right and management said on the Q2 call that the Shenandoah business still was growing. With trailing GAAP EPS in the $2.58 range and some one-time costs (including amortization) coming off next year, the sole analyst estimate of $3.48 doesn't look out of line.

That, in turn, suggests a 14x forward EPS multiple for a business growing EPS 35%, even excluding one-time and non-cash factors. That seems like a heckuva deal in this market - or any market.

Why Wouldn't You Buy HOFT?

So, again, even after the gains so far this year, an investor needs to find a reason why to not trust the fundamentals - which seem to show HOFT as a screaming buy. And there some underlying questions here worth addressing.

1. Does Home Meridian really support a $565 million valuation?

In FY17, HMI drove about 35% of EBIT. That figure is roughly similar in the first half, even with a disappointing Q1 for the segment, and likely nears 40% for the full year.

Assuming that HMI should be valued in line with Hooker as a whole (there's no corporate expense broken out in segment-level calculations), then HMI probably is worth $180-$200 million. It sold itself two years ago for $100 million.

To be fair, it did seem like there were some debt/funding issues at the time - and it may be that Hooker's acquisition timing simply was that good. But from a broader perspective, if HMI is the earnings driver going forward, that probably impacts valuation somewhat. As impressive as top-line growth is, Home Meridian still is a cyclical business with sub-17% gross margin and sub-5% EBIT margins. There's a case that maybe its contribution to value suggests a below-peer valuation against BSET, LZB, and Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH), all of whom either are reaching or targeting 10%+ consolidated EBIT margins.

It's a worthwhile consideration, particularly in light of broader cyclical concerns around the space. But HMI really seems to be where the market is heading to. While LZB is struggling with retail, and Ethan Allen is all over the place, Home Meridian really seems to have established itself in growth areas. Selling to Costco and Wayfair may not be a high-margin business. But, for better or for worse, it's where the demand is going to be.

Overall, I can see a case for some sort of haircut to HOFT valuation based on potentially changing margin profile as HMI sales (presumably) outgrow the other segments. But that seems much more like an argument suited to HOFT trading at high-teens/low 20s, like BSET, as opposed to current levels (HOFT does trade at 19x on a trailing basis, admittedly).

2. Do you trust the industry?

I've followed the residential furniture spaces pretty closely over the past few years. I've dipped my toe into BSET, ETH (briefly), and Haverty Furniture (HVT). I've shorted LZB. At no point over the past 2-3 years, even as I put money into cyclical spaces elsewhere, have I had anywhere near the confidence to back a stock in the residential furniture space with real, long-term conviction. Most of the cases have had some variant of the stock being "too cheap" as opposed to the market undervaluing potential long-term value creation.

That's still a concern here, admittedly. As I wrote, the stocks in the sector have had a habit of looking markedly differently on a quarterly basis. In the Q2 release, Hooker CEO David Toms cited "some concern about reports of slower retail business, experienced across most channels recently, as well as lower housing starts".

From a mid- to long-term standpoint, the industry concern echoes that of the similarly choppy commercial/contract furniture space. All of these stocks should look pretty good right now. The stock market is at record highs, consumer (and CEO) confidence is up, unemployment (whatever its faults as a statistic) is low. If the sector as a whole can't get it together now, what happens when external macro factors aren't as kind?

Where Q2 helps on that front is that it seems to separate Hooker from the industry pack. Q1 had its concerns, notably some apparent execution and margin pressures in HMI. The Q2 report seems to back management's assertion at the time that the issues were both short-lived and fixed. HOFT dove after its first post-HMI earnings report in April 2016. Since then, it's been five straight reports that are solid at worst. While peers are flailing, Hooker seems to be executing as well and driving the type of performance one would expect in this type of environment. And so it seems increasingly difficult to paint HOFT with the sector brush at this point.

3. Do you trust the macro situation and/or the broad markets?

It's worth pointing out as well that in the event of the market correction that we all seem to be waiting for, HOFT could take a hit. A small-cap, cyclical, residential furniture play is probably first in line for a haircut in a "flight to safety". And so there's a case here for some patience, perhaps hoping that a macro shock or another 'disappointing' quarter (a la Q1) provides an entry point closer to the mid-$40s.

Of course, the problem here is that a macro shock very well might have real consequences for economically-sensitive HOFT. But the point still holds: investors likely need some confidence in the near- to mid-term macro outlook to get excited about HOFT, even at current valuations.

Why You Should Buy HOFT

All that considered, and even after a double over the past 14 months, I think there's enough here to support more upside. Bear in mind that the stock ran as high as $36 soon after the Home Meridian acquisition was announced - at the same time the broad markets were struggling in January-February 2016. It looked like a good deal at the time - and it's played out even better than expected so far, with growth impressive and margin expansion moving along nicely. The rest of the business has performed well since, particularly in the first half. Getting Shenandoah for ~5x pre-tax income seems like it could be another coup.

And while the margin concerns around a mix shift toward HMI's lower-priced products are real, they also provide some level of diversification in terms of the customer base. Meanwhile, those concerns are offset somewhere by the fact that Hooker looks really well-positioned for where the space is going. Would you rather own a company selling recliners in strip malls, like LZB (who's actually doubling down on that strategy), or own the company who is driving sales at Costco, at Wayfair and other online outlets, and in hospitality? (Note that the e-commerce benefits are helping casegoods revenue as well, per the Q2 call, not just Home Meridian.) As for macro concerns, they are real - but that's the nature of cyclical investing. As far as that category goes, HOFT looks like one of the better choices.

What broadly contradicts all of those concerns is the fact that HOFT really isn't that expensive, either on an absolute or relative basis. A ~14x forward P/E multiple isn't exactly pricing in torrid growth. Looking at peers, BSET is around 22x trailing GAAP EPS (plus cash) after a quarter that looked concerning. LZB is at 13x on an enterprise basis, ETH around 16x estimates for its FY18 (ending June).

Looking at peers, high-teens isn't out of the question for HOFT in terms of a P/E multiple. Obviously, HOFT is outgrowing its better-known rivals, and even an HMI-driven discount to BSET still supports 18-19x. And because the company only manufactures ~17% of its sales (it imports the rest from Asia), capex generally is lower than D&A, meaning FCF numbers actually are a bit better than net income, working capital movements aside.

From that standpoint, there's a reasonable case for $60+ over the next twelve months. Double-digit organic growth and a $0.35-$0.40 contribution from Shenandoah gets EPS easily clear of $3 in FY19. A 17-19x forward multiple to $3.25+ puts the stock at $60 - 17% upside from current levels (plus another 1% in dividends).

It's in the eye of the beholder as to whether an investor sees the cyclical and, potentially, industry risk as worth that reward. But I don't see even that model as particularly onerous, and continued strength in HMI or better performance elsewhere could drive earnings, and HOFT shares, higher.

On its face, $50 seems somewhat expensive, against trailing profits and in the context of what's been a shaky and choppy industry. But Hooker is starting to prove itself as a beacon of stability in the industry, and when considering organic and inorganic growth opportunities, and its forward valuation, $50 actually looks reasonably cheap. And I think that price provides an opportunity for the next twelve months at least - if not longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.