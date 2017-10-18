Sorting Sham From Scam, The Debate Over Shopify And Herbalife

Seeking Alpha has published several articles discussing the short-thesis of investor, Andrew Left, who is making publicized claims of deceptive business practices against Shopify (SHOP), a mass marketer of personalized e-commerce sites and tools. The short-thesis argues that investors should classify Shopify with Herbalife (HLF). Because of their fundamental similarity as enterprises as well as similarity of business practices, the thesis argues, the fate that befell Herbalife from the FTC inevitably awaits Shopify.

This is a misleading, unfounded and confusing characterization. Yet, with the investment factors of these two equities being based more on the sins of Dante's Nine Circles of Hell, e.g., deception, public harm, pyramid scheming, secrecy or subterfuge, illegality and prosecution by authorities, than on market factors, making distinctions cannot be a matter of defending either enterprise.

Nevertheless, even in an ethics-free zone of pure speculation, shams still deserve to be sorted from scams. In such an investment arena, the overriding issue may not be illegality, but rather assessing the level of possible prosecution and measuring the amount of potential fines or restitution. Which federal agency might bring charges becomes the concern, not whether a prosecution is warranted. Prosecution, class action lawsuits, large fines, and government imposed changes in business practices are blithely treated as routine costs of doing business. Herbalife easily paid off $200 million to the FTC. Amway paid out $50 million in a pyramid scheme class action case, etc.

As a consultant, I have had several recent inquiries and consultations about whether Shopify is a pyramid scheme, a multi-level marketing, aka MLM, enterprise, and a marketer of a "business opportunity." Most importantly, I have been asked if the FTC were to act against Shopify, how severe would the penalty likely be? In other words, even if Shopify is illegal as Herbalife was found to be, is there a grade level of wrongdoing in "business opportunity" schemes?

Most of these questions were generated by the misleading and confusing implications contained in Left's guilt-by-association presentation on Shopify. But the inquiries also reflect Wall Street's enduring lack of understanding as to what "multi-level marketing" is. This blind spot, in the face of all the information generated around Herbalife, can only be characterized, using Rolling Stone writer Matt Taibbi's description of the SEC's posture toward Bernie Madoff, as "aggressive cluelessness." Many just don't want to know.

Common Cause

Before pointing up the distinctions between Herbalife and Shopify and the common jeopardy they both pose to investors, it is necessary to note some common characteristics shared by the two protagonists, whose short-sale theses brought these two companies to the forefront, William Ackman of Pershing Square Capital and Andrew Left of Citron Research. Both are inexplicably selective in their condemnations of certain "multi-level marketing" enterprises. Left has presented short theses against Herbalife's first cousins, Nu Skin (NUS) and Usana (USNA). He has been prominently silent about the charges against Herbalife, even though his claims against his two MLM targets are essentially the same as those made by William Ackman against Herbalife. Ackman, for his part, has asked Wall Street to believe that Herbalife, based on its "endless chain" business model, "conscripted" purchase incentives and recruiting-based pay plan and income promises, is a criminal enterprise, a pyramid scheme, with a net value of zero. By implication, he also asks investors not to notice that other MLMs such as Nu Skin and Usana and all other similar companies are, essentially the same as Herbalife, and there is nothing truly significant about Herbalife in the MLM field.

There is no factual basis for either investor's laser focus on their respective MLM "frauds," to the exclusion of hundreds of others in the field. This narrow view, accompanied by the short-sellers' public expressions of personal concern for the victims of their respective short targets lead many people, reasonably, to question the basis of their claims. Showing selective outrage and calling for targeted government intervention only against companies they would gain profit from, casts a shadow of doubt over the validity of their well researched factual presentations. Government regulators are also placed in an untenable position by these selective campaigns. Doing nothing, FTC may appear to ignore publicized, verifiable facts about illegal behavior. Responding, it may appear to be aiding privileged hedge funds in yet more profit-taking, while the greater public interest regarding the same harm caused by all other MLMs is continues to be ignored.

Neither William Ackman nor Andrew Left has addressed the reality that Herbalife, Nu Skin and Usana are essentially identical enterprises and that they are representatives of a large syndicate of companies, known as "multi-level marketing," all exhibiting the same fundamental traits. Neither has called for an industry-wide investigation or spoken about the MLM model, its history or practices. MLM enterprises are all structured with the same "endless recruiting chain" as Ackman's and Left's short-sales targets are; they all internally transfer new money from later recruits to earlier ones in a closed market; induce pay-to-play fees and purchases in the same manner; make the same extravagant income claims and promises; employ identical reward formulas; indoctrinate followers with the same methods; and they all produce exactly the same financial consequences, huge loss and churn rates, year after year, which are the inescapable outcomes of the model and pay plan. Neither of these investors has acknowledged that, if their respective short targets are as they describe them, an industry-wide investigation of "multi-level marketing" by the FTC is indicated, not "fenced in" prosecutions.

This essay is not intended to address the price performance of the MLM stocks Ackman and Left have targeted, however, it is impossible not to wonder if the limited, contradictory, illogical, self-serving and credibility-stressing approach taken by these two famous personalities has not affected the reluctance of regulators and the rest of the investment community, leading to the stocks' continued inflated pricing.

Common Market

To properly evaluate Left's Shopify short-thesis, it is necessary to understand the common market space that Shopify and Herbalife (and all other MLMs) share. This space may be called the hall of illusion of home-based businesses as the economic remedy for millions of people. Promoters in this space rub raw the sores of discontent over declining wages, loss of pensions, rising costs of life's necessities, vanishing job security, and the predicted collapse of Social Security. This dystopian vision is redeemed by their utopian dreamworld of self-employment for all, (especially those that have never run a business) independence from bosses, "extraordinary" income and freedom of time, all done from the comfort of home as "home-based" businesses. The fantasy is epidemic on Main Street, as promoters ramp up this propaganda and few people entertain expectations any longer of government help, an economic boom or any other turn of fate that might benefit them. They still believe in the American Dream, though, and so the claims by multi-level marketing and other "e-commerce" schemes, that solemnly swear they are true standard bearers of the American Dream, seem plausible, their last, best, and perhaps only hope.

Herbalife, as the FTC documented in gruesome detail, led millions of people to believe they could sustain themselves and even become wealthy selling its commodity weight loss shakes from home. The absurdity of this idea, on its face, was obscured by Herbalife's (and all other MLMs') additional offer of leveraging the recruiting chain. So, the "business opportunity" expanded from selling shakes to buying shakes as "distributors" and then gaining income, they hope, from an exponentially expanding base of more "distributors." Selling was quickly replaced by quota-purchasing and then relentless recruiting. But behind the pay-to-play trickery and underneath the delusion of the "endless chain" was the larger illusion of the "home-based" business as a viable safe haven.

Shopify capitalizes on the same mass delusion. Supposedly 500,000 people currently own its e-commerce site services or its tools for operating a site. The package is sold as the alternative or a supplement to dead-end jobs, unemployment, or as a bulwark against a host of misfortunes lurking in the economy or said to be caused by government. What will they sell on the sites? How will customers find their little sites among the millions of others? What value do they add? How do they differentiate themselves or cover marketing costs? Why buy a personal website plan from a company that is generating a host of new competitors to your own site every day? Buyers are "re-directed" away from such common sense questions with testimonials by others who struck it rich, or by general rhetoric about the exploding volume of business now done "online." Better to get in now, and figure out details later.

Herbalife and all other MLMs exploit the same general space with "home-based" business, equipped with online purchasing. The business is not only "home-based" but "infinite" in potential. How will you sell the shakes? Find customers? What about all the millions of competitors that Herbalife is generating with recruiting incentives? These concerns, like those raised by Shopify's offer, are overwhelmed by testimonials of wealth, admonitions that "believing is seeing" and by pseudo-economic claims about the benefits of "self-employment."

Andrew Left is spot-on when he puts Herbalife and Shopify in the same camp for selling illusory, essentially non-existent income opportunities, which lead to massive churn rates and the specter of saturation, though he does not describe the common market space they share, perhaps because it might also raise questions about why he did not lend support to the Herbalife-exposure campaign?

Distinctions and Differences

But after exploiting the same sad sector of mass delusion, fear and naiveté among millions of consumers, trying to make a living, Shopify and Herbalife take different routes. Andrew Left would seemingly have investors not notice the difference. First, Shopify is not "multi-level marketing." This is a massive distinction. MLM is unique in the business world, in a class all its own, the only business based on "infinity" and an internal money transfer in which "wholesale" is said to be "retail." The claims and charges against Herbalife are based not on its products or even its practices, but its business model. The flaws, and the resulting harm to participants are inherent. Herbalife is the picture of an unsustainable enterprise unless new territory can be found perpetually. Herbalife is running out of geography.

Shopify does offer a lucrative referral program that has even attracted some hucksters previously working for Herbalife, but it is not based on the endless chain, promising "infinite" payments "while you sleep." The second key feature of MLM is the closed or rigged market, a term coined by English writer, David Brear. As the FTC confirmed, Herbalife did not offer a viable retail (external) profit opportunity. Its funds for rewarding "distributors" were coming from the "distributors" themselves, inside the "chain." Shopify's income stream and affiliate rewards do come partially from subscribers who might be regarded as "members" of a closed network, subject to high attrition rates. But referral payments offered by the company could not be compared to Herbalife's classic endless chain income offer, with recruiting as the only avenue for profit.

In contrast, the majority of Shopify revenues comes from transaction fees and related purchases based on transactions. There is no way Shopify could exist with its clients just "buying from themselves." But, that is exactly the premise of Herbalife and all other MLMs. Set up your "store", buy your own inventory, consume it or give it away or maybe even sell some if you can, and then find others to do the same. Your own purchases are then magically called "retail" sales and qualify for possible "unlimited" recruiting-based reward, unrelated to retail sales. Unless recruits succeed in bringing in a long chain of new recruits, who would do the same, they will spend themselves into insolvency within a year, which is precisely the fate of nearly all that join MLMs.

Biz Op

Between 2006 and 2013, the FTC deliberated and took public comment on a proposed new "business opportunity rule" said to cover all the companies selling "business opportunities" that weren't covered by the "franchise rule." Since the franchise rule had been adopted in 1979 (same year that a federal judge "legalized" Amway), solicitations for a new type of "business opportunity" began spreading rapidly across the country, called multi-level marketing. In 2006, when a new rule was opened for public comment, revenue gained by these MLM enterprises was now in the tens of billions and far more people were exposed to MLM financial solicitations than franchise pitches. The initial proposal made it perfectly clear that multi-level marketing was the main type of business the new rule would now cover. Indeed, the rule would have little point, if they weren't. Up to that time, MLMs were completely exempt from all disclosure rules based on charging an initial fee below $500, which triggered the franchise rule requirements. Many MLMs offer distributorships for $499.

During the comment period, the FTC was barraged by letters, criticisms and pressures, orchestrated by the Direct Selling Association, whose members are MLMs such as Herbalife, Amway, Nu Skin and Usana. In the end, MLM, the most pervasive and largest purveyor of "business opportunity" solicitations on Main Street, was exempted! No type of company was ever outlawed or actually regulated by the rule, only "disclosures" were required.

It is this "rule", gutted and barely known to anyone, that some are now saying the FTC will bring down like a hammer on Shopify. The main infraction that is cited is that the "affiliates" who are recruiting new subscribers and gaining Shopify's high-dollar referral rewards are not disclosing that they are getting compensated by Shopify. Perhaps this will attract the interest of the FTC. Maybe, maybe not. But unlike Herbalife's pay-to-play and recruiting-based deceptions on which revenue is existentially dependent, if Shopify is charged with this disclosure violation, it would appear to be fixable, without threatening the business model.

The larger question is whether Shopify offers a "business opportunity" at all. For Herbalife, that is not in question. Herbalife sells its own branded but illusory "opportunity." Buyers become Herbalife distributors. The income that is promised is based entirely on buying and selling Herbalife goods, and getting others to do the same. Shopify sells a platform for operating an e-commerce business - any e-commerce business. Many other companies do this too. Most of Shopify's revenue is not coming from subscribers but from transaction fees, presumably generated by commerce on subscriber sites. In contrast, the FTC did not find evidence of significant retail transactions among Herbalife's army of "home-based" businesses.

This is how the FTC itself describes coverage: The Business Opportunity Rule applies to commercial arrangements where a seller solicits a prospective buyer to enter into a new business, the prospective purchaser makes a required payment, and the seller - expressly or by implication - makes certain kinds of claims. Examples of what's covered by the Rule include work-at-home opportunities like envelope stuffing or craft assembly where the seller offers to buy back merchandise from the bizopp buyer. Also covered: opportunities where a seller says it will help the buyer set up or run the business - for example, by providing the buyer with customers, accounts, or locations to sell products or services.

Could the FTC determine that Shopify is not just selling a service or tools for running an e-commerce site, but a proprietary "business opportunity", on par with an envelope selling scheme or "craft assembly"? My own reading of the Biz Op rule is that it was not intended to cover a company like Shopify. True, Shopify leads people to think they will make money in e-commerce, but this is hardly a proprietary offer. The alleged benefits with testimonials of success in "self-employment", home-based business or online businesses are everywhere these days, with many promoters selling online tools, accounting software, courses in marketing, search engine optimization, product ideas, success-oriented attitude adjustment, and financing. Indeed, the FTC rule seems not only inappropriate for what Shopify does but after it exempted the MLM business opportunities that are sweeping the country, the Rule has no modern-day purpose of consequence. It seems written for another era, long passed.

Toothless

Apart from the merits of Left's claim that Shopify violates FTC rules in some way, and given his silence on the five-year exposure campaign waged against Herbalife, it is puzzling that he would urge investors to anticipate an imminent FTC prosecution of Shopify. The FTC has not acted against his other MLM targets, Nu Skin or Usana. In this FTC-based strategy Left is, in yet another way, making common cause with his colleague, Bill Ackman, who based his Herbalife investment on prompting a FTC prosecution. It took Ackman, who built his entire research and exposure thesis on the claim that Herbalife is an illegal pyramid scheme, two-years and many millions of dollars before a FTC investigation ensued. This was followed by two more years of FTC investigation and then the infamous settlement in which the FTC refused to call Herbalife a pyramid scheme. Today, the FTC, with only two commissioners at work, and with MLM-promoter and former MLM-owner, Donald Trump, also owner of the real estate "business opportunity" program, Trump University, as its boss, the FTC would seem even less likely to respond to a business opportunity fraud case. Meanwhile, former FTC Commissioners, including a former Chairman, are now on Herbalife's staff!

Sure Bet

At the end of his short-thesis presentation, Andrew Left raises the specter of his own dystopian vision for America, even worse than the one that recruiters for multi-level marketing promote: "What If Citron is wrong on our assessment of Shopify, "Left asks, "and the future of this world is millions of people selling fidget spinners and we all become our own flea market?"

It's a prophetic speculation. More than 15 million Americans, per year, already are buying into MLM's illusory "distributorships." Shopify says half a million currently own its e-commerce packages and sites, with some making a business out of selling the "opportunity" not just goods online. Factor in huge attrition rates annually and the picture emerges of America well on its way to Left's grim vision. What are they all selling? Anti-aging creams, protein powders, costume jewelry, energy drinks, herbal cures - fidget spinners? Or their own and others' used stuff - flea market? And whom are they selling to? Themselves? Each other?

To gaze over the delusional and exploited landscape of MLM and Shopify, in which millions desperately seek refuge in "home-based" and "e-commerce" businesses, is to realize that there will still be one very lucrative business in this dire environment - short-selling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.